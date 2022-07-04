Advertisement
World News
July 4, 2022 / 9:18 AM

Copenhagen mall shooting suspect charged with manslaughter

By Adam Schrader
1/2
Copenhagen mall shooting suspect charged with manslaughter
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (L) and Minister of Justice Mattias Tesfaye (R) lay flowers at Field's before giving a press conference Monday after Sunday's shooting in Copenhagen, Denmark. Copenhagen Police confirm that at least three people have been killed. Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen/EPA-EFE

July 4 (UPI) -- The man suspected of shooting three people dead at a Copenhagen mall has been charged with manslaughter as Danish police said he suffered from mental illness and provided updates on the people injured.

The 22-year-old man appeared before a court Monday in a closed hearing where he was charged with manslaughter and attempted manslaughter, according to the Danish newspaper Berlingske.

Advertisement

Under Danish law, manslaughter is the legal term used for the taking of a life by another and is punishable with a sentence of five years to life in prison.

The suspect was dressed in blue and was placed in handcuffs as he was led into the court while his father attended the hearing, Berlingske reported.

RELATED Danish police make arrest after 3 killed, others injured in mall shooting

The judge imposed a name ban on the suspect and the victims, who will not be publicly identified, and the suspect's lawyers refused to enter a plea for him until the hearing moved into a closed environment without media present, the BBC reported, citing Danish media.

Copenhagen police said during a Monday morning news conference that the suspect had previous mental health issues and was known to psychiatric professionals, according to a translation from CNN.

Advertisement

The Copenhagen Police Department in a news release also provided updates on the victims. Those killed included a 17-year-old Danish girl, a 17-year-old Danish boy and a 47-year-old Russian citizen living in the country.

RELATED Police: 5-year-old killed, 8-year-old injured in Houston drive-by shooting

Police also said that another four people suffered gunshot wounds including two Danish citizens aged 19 and 40 and two Swedish citizens aged 16 and 50. Another 20 people had injuries caused by the evacuation of the Field's shopping center.

The suspect is believed to have acted alone and police are not currently considering the incident a terrorist attack, police said.

Officers first received reports of shots fired at around 5:37 p.m. inside Field's, which is Denmark's largest shopping center and located about 9 minutes from Copenhagen by subway.

RELATED Gunman kills two civilians, injures three officers in Texas shootout

The Flemish Peace Institute, a think tank hosted by the Flemish Parliament in Belgium, has noted that Denmark has been ranked the second-most peaceful nation in the world and has very low violent crime rates.

"Denmark has one of the strictest -- possibly the strictest -- gun ownership laws in Europe," the Flemish Peace Institute said. "The only type of weapon that civilians may own without a license are air rifles of a caliber of 4.5 mm or less."

Advertisement

All other firearms require a license and self-defense is not a legitimate reason for acquiring a weapon, according to the think tank.

"The only two reasons for being granted a firearms license are for sports shooting and hunting purposes," according to the think tank. "To gain an individual license, sports shooters are required to have been active members of a sports shooting club for at least two years."

Hunters must pass an advanced hunting exam and are allowed to use semi-automatic rifles but cannot carry more than two magazine cartridges at a time.

There are currently only about 170,000 active hunting licenses in Denmark, which has a population of about 5.8 million.

Latest Headlines

Bonnie roars to life as East Pacific's 3rd hurricane
World News // 2 days ago
Bonnie roars to life as East Pacific's 3rd hurricane
Bonnie was upgraded to a hurricane Sunday night.
Australian PM visits Kyiv, announces new military assistance package
World News // 4 hours ago
Australian PM visits Kyiv, announces new military assistance package
July 4 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced an additional package of military assistance for Ukraine and further punitive measures targeting Russia.
COVID-19: Cases rise 7% in week worldwide but deaths down 4%
World News // 20 hours ago
COVID-19: Cases rise 7% in week worldwide but deaths down 4%
July 3 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases worldwide are spiking though nowhere nwith deaths among the lowest since the start of the pandemic early 2020. Hotspots are in portions of Europe plus Mexico, Brazil and India.
Danish police make arrest after 3 killed, others injured in mall shooting
World News // 18 hours ago
Danish police make arrest after 3 killed, others injured in mall shooting
July 3 (UPI) -- Danish police have arrested a 22-year-old man after three people were shot dead and several others were injured inside a mall near Copenhagen on Sunday, officials said.
Alpine glacier collapses in Italy killing at least five people
World News // 20 hours ago
Alpine glacier collapses in Italy killing at least five people
July 3 (UPI) -- A glacier collapsed in the Italian alps on Sunday killing at least five people and injuring eight others on a popular hiking trail below, officials said.
Thousands forced to evacuate amid flooding in Australia
World News // 21 hours ago
Thousands forced to evacuate amid flooding in Australia
July 3 (UPI) -- About 32,000 people were forced to evacuate amid heavy rains and flooding in the Australian state of New South Wales Sunday.
Russia says it has captured last major city in Luhansk region of Ukraine
World News // 23 hours ago
Russia says it has captured last major city in Luhansk region of Ukraine
July 3 (UPI) -- Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Sunday that Russian forces had captured the city of Lysychansk, the last major city that had been under Ukrainian control in the Donbas region of Ukraine.
On This Day: Sarah Palin announces resignation
World News // 1 day ago
On This Day: Sarah Palin announces resignation
July 3 (UPI) -- On July 3, 2009, Sarah Palin announced she was resigning as governor of Alaska with 17 months to go in her term.
Ship breaks apart in South China Sea amid Typhoon Chaba
World News // 1 day ago
Ship breaks apart in South China Sea amid Typhoon Chaba
July 2 (UPI) -- Rescuers were searching for more than two dozen crew members of an industrial ship that broke in half Saturday amid treacherous storm conditions in the South China Sea, Hong Kong officials said.
Ukraine rejects Russian-backed separatists claim that Lysychansk is 'encircled'
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine rejects Russian-backed separatists claim that Lysychansk is 'encircled'
July 2 (UPI) -- Ukraine's army rejected Russian-backed separatists claim on Saturday that Lysychansk is encircled as fighting rages on in the fifth month of the Russian-Ukraine war.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man driving jet-propelled truck dies during Michigan air show crash
Man driving jet-propelled truck dies during Michigan air show crash
Russia says it has captured last major city in Luhansk region of Ukraine
Russia says it has captured last major city in Luhansk region of Ukraine
Akron Police release new details on shooting of Jayland Walker
Akron Police release new details on shooting of Jayland Walker
Thousands forced to evacuate amid flooding in Australia
Thousands forced to evacuate amid flooding in Australia
Alpine glacier collapses in Italy killing at least five people
Alpine glacier collapses in Italy killing at least five people
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement