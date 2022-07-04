Advertisement
World News
July 4, 2022 / 8:19 PM

Thousands more evacuated as floodwaters rise around Sydney

By Don Jacobson
Thousands more evacuated as floodwaters rise around Sydney
Floodwaters cut off a road in southwestern Sydney on Sunday after torrential rain and damaging winds hit New South Wales. Photo by Mick Tsikas/EPA-EFE

July 4 (UPI) -- Thousands of additional residents on the outskirts of Sydney were evacuated from their homes Monday as floodwaters continued to rise in the Australian state of New South Wales.

The number of evacuation orders covering areas northwest and southwest of the city jumped from 44 to 97 on Monday, affecting a total of about 45,000 people, New South Wales emergency services minister Steph Cooke told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Advertisement

"Sydney so far has missed out on the worst but it doesn't mean it's out of the woods yet." she said. "We still have broad warnings from just south of Nowra all the way up to just south of Newcastle at the moment."

State officials have approved disaster funding for 23 local areas in the region as weather forecasters predicted a further 4 inches of rain could fall in the next 24 hours across Sydney and Newcastle.

RELATED Thousands forced to evacuate amid flooding in Australia

Sixty flood warnings were in place by early Tuesday local time as officials watched with concern as the Hawkesbury River northwest of Sydney continued to rise, threatening more flash flooding along the country's Central Coast.

Advertisement

The rains have triggered overspills on all of the major dams in Sydney's water network, according to utility WaterNSW.

RELATED Bonnie roars to life as East Pacific's 3rd hurricane

Officials said they are closely monitoring Warragamba Dam, Sydney's main water source, which began spilling early Sunday. The spill rate has since fallen to 380 gigaliters per day from a high of 515 gigaliters, they said.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said Monday he has requested 100 more Australian Defense Force officers to help with evacuations and emergency efforts, doubling the number currently on duty across northwest Sydney.

RELATED Heavy storms to slice through heat, humidity in the Northeast

Latest Headlines

18 dead, 243 injured, 516 arrested in Uzbekistan protests
World News // 1 hour ago
18 dead, 243 injured, 516 arrested in Uzbekistan protests
July 4 (UPI) -- A total of 18 people are dead and hundreds more are injured after protests in the city of Nukus in Uzbekistan, according to the country's prosecutor general.
Bonnie roars to life as East Pacific's 3rd hurricane
World News // 3 days ago
Bonnie roars to life as East Pacific's 3rd hurricane
Bonnie was upgraded to a hurricane Sunday night.
Ukraine: Russians cross Siverskyi Donets river after taking Lysychansk
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukraine: Russians cross Siverskyi Donets river after taking Lysychansk
July 4 (UPI) -- Russian forces have managed to cross the Siverskyi Donets river in eastern Ukraine following their capture of the key city of Lysychansk, Ukrainian military officials said Monday.
Death toll grows after Marmolada glacier collapse in Italian alps
World News // 8 hours ago
Death toll grows after Marmolada glacier collapse in Italian alps
July 4 (UPI) -- The number of people confirmed dead has grown to seven after a glacier collapse on Marmolada in the Italian alps, officials said Monday, though search and rescue efforts have been suspended because of heavy rain.
2 women killed in Red Sea shark attacks
World News // 10 hours ago
2 women killed in Red Sea shark attacks
July 4 (UPI) -- Shark attacks over the weekend killed two women in Egypt's Red Sea, prompting officials to form a committee to investigate the incidents.
Copenhagen mall shooting suspect charged with manslaughter
World News // 11 hours ago
Copenhagen mall shooting suspect charged with manslaughter
July 4 (UPI) -- The man suspected of shooting three people dead at a Copenhagen mall has been charged with manslaughter as Danish police said he suffered from mental illness and provided updates on the people injured.
Australian PM visits Kyiv, announces new military assistance package
World News // 14 hours ago
Australian PM visits Kyiv, announces new military assistance package
July 4 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced an additional package of military assistance for Ukraine and further punitive measures targeting Russia.
COVID-19: Cases rise 7% in week worldwide but deaths down 4%
World News // 1 day ago
COVID-19: Cases rise 7% in week worldwide but deaths down 4%
July 3 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases worldwide are spiking though nowhere nwith deaths among the lowest since the start of the pandemic early 2020. Hotspots are in portions of Europe plus Mexico, Brazil and India.
Danish police make arrest after 3 killed, others injured in mall shooting
World News // 1 day ago
Danish police make arrest after 3 killed, others injured in mall shooting
July 3 (UPI) -- Danish police have arrested a 22-year-old man after three people were shot dead and several others were injured inside a mall near Copenhagen on Sunday, officials said.
Alpine glacier collapses in Italy killing at least five people
World News // 1 day ago
Alpine glacier collapses in Italy killing at least five people
July 3 (UPI) -- A glacier collapsed in the Italian alps on Sunday killing at least five people and injuring eight others on a popular hiking trail below, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Officials close 2 Long Island beaches after unprecedented shark attack
Officials close 2 Long Island beaches after unprecedented shark attack
Florida-based ice cream company linked to deadly listeria outbreak
Florida-based ice cream company linked to deadly listeria outbreak
Death toll grows after Marmolada glacier collapse in Italian alps
Death toll grows after Marmolada glacier collapse in Italian alps
Ukraine: Russians cross Siverskyi Donets river after taking Lysychansk
Ukraine: Russians cross Siverskyi Donets river after taking Lysychansk
Three men presumed drowned after rescuing child in California
Three men presumed drowned after rescuing child in California
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement