Tourists spend time at the beach at a leisure resort on the Red Sea in Egypt on September 26, 2020. File Photo by Khaled Elfiqi/EPA-EFE

July 4 (UPI) -- Shark attacks over the weekend killed two women in Egypt's Red Sea, prompting officials to form a committee to investigate the incidents. The Egyptian Ministry of Environment said Sunday the two women were attacked within one-third of a mile of each other off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh. It's unclear if they were attacked by the same shark, but officials believe a mako shark was responsible for at least one of the deaths. Advertisement

The Austrian Foreign Ministry confirmed to ABC News that one of the victims, who was 68 years old, was from the country's Tyrol region. The Independent reported she lost an arm and leg in the attack.

The second woman was from Romania, where the Foreign Ministry was working to identify and repatriate her.

Officials from the Hurghada Environmental Protection and Conservation Association were investigating the attacks, Egyptian Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad said, according to Ahram Online.