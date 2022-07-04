Advertisement
World News
July 4, 2022 / 11:49 PM

Britain to impose further sanctions against Belarus

By Darryl Coote
Britain on Tuesday will impose further sanctions targeting the Belarus government of President Alexander Lukashenko (C) over its support of Russia's war in Ukraine. File Photo by Tatiana Zenkovich/EPA-EFE

July 4 (UPI) -- Britain said it will impose further economic, trade and transport sanctions against Belarus on Tuesday over its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The package was announced Monday by Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and expands punitive measures London first applied to Moscow now to Minsk.

"The Belarus regime has actively facilitated [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's invasion, letting Russia use its territory to pincer Ukraine -- launching troops and missiles from their border and flying Russian jets through their airspace," it said in a statement.

London added that Belarus' president, Alexander Lukashenko, has also supported the Kremlin's narrative that it was Ukraine which provoked Russia to launch the war.

The punitive measures extended to Belarus include import and export bans affecting some $72.6 million worth of products, including oil refining goods, advanced technology components and luxury goods, such as British art and handbags.

Import bans affect Belarusian iron and steel, it said.

Britain will also ban Belarus from accessing its financial services sector, which will deny Minsk companies from issuing debt and securities in London, it said.

Britain's finance ministry on Monday also added six Russians to its sanctions list that freezes all assets in there name as well as United World International, an online news site it said "promotes pro-Russian disinformation."

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine with the help of Belarus on Feb. 24, democratic nations have repeatedly applied punitive sanctions against Moscow and Minks in an effort to bring about the end of the war.

Latest Headlines

Thousands more evacuated as floodwaters rise around Sydney
World News // 4 hours ago
Thousands more evacuated as floodwaters rise around Sydney
July 4 (UPI) -- Thousands of additional residents on the outskirts of Sydney were evacuated from their homes Monday as floodwaters continued to rise in the Australian state of New South Wales.
18 dead, 243 injured, 516 arrested in Uzbekistan protests
World News // 5 hours ago
18 dead, 243 injured, 516 arrested in Uzbekistan protests
July 4 (UPI) -- A total of 18 people are dead and hundreds more are injured after protests in the city of Nukus in Uzbekistan, according to the country's prosecutor general.
Bonnie roars to life as East Pacific's 3rd hurricane
World News // 3 days ago
Bonnie roars to life as East Pacific's 3rd hurricane
Bonnie was upgraded to a hurricane Sunday night.
Ukraine: Russians cross Siverskyi Donets river after taking Lysychansk
World News // 10 hours ago
Ukraine: Russians cross Siverskyi Donets river after taking Lysychansk
July 4 (UPI) -- Russian forces have managed to cross the Siverskyi Donets river in eastern Ukraine following their capture of the key city of Lysychansk, Ukrainian military officials said Monday.
Death toll grows after Marmolada glacier collapse in Italian alps
World News // 13 hours ago
Death toll grows after Marmolada glacier collapse in Italian alps
July 4 (UPI) -- The number of people confirmed dead has grown to seven after a glacier collapse on Marmolada in the Italian alps, officials said Monday, though search and rescue efforts have been suspended because of heavy rain.
2 women killed in Red Sea shark attacks
World News // 14 hours ago
2 women killed in Red Sea shark attacks
July 4 (UPI) -- Shark attacks over the weekend killed two women in Egypt's Red Sea, prompting officials to form a committee to investigate the incidents.
Copenhagen mall shooting suspect charged with manslaughter
World News // 15 hours ago
Copenhagen mall shooting suspect charged with manslaughter
July 4 (UPI) -- The man suspected of shooting three people dead at a Copenhagen mall has been charged with manslaughter as Danish police said he suffered from mental illness and provided updates on the people injured.
Australian PM visits Kyiv, announces new military assistance package
World News // 19 hours ago
Australian PM visits Kyiv, announces new military assistance package
July 4 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced an additional package of military assistance for Ukraine and further punitive measures targeting Russia.
COVID-19: Cases rise 7% in week worldwide but deaths down 4%
World News // 1 day ago
COVID-19: Cases rise 7% in week worldwide but deaths down 4%
July 3 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases worldwide are spiking though nowhere nwith deaths among the lowest since the start of the pandemic early 2020. Hotspots are in portions of Europe plus Mexico, Brazil and India.
Danish police make arrest after 3 killed, others injured in mall shooting
World News // 1 day ago
Danish police make arrest after 3 killed, others injured in mall shooting
July 3 (UPI) -- Danish police have arrested a 22-year-old man after three people were shot dead and several others were injured inside a mall near Copenhagen on Sunday, officials said.
