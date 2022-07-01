Trending
July 1, 2022 / 7:28 AM

At least 18 dead after Russian missiles strike coastal city in far south Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
Missile damage to a residential building near Odesa, Ukraine, is seen on Friday. Ukrainian officials said that the Russian strikes killed at least 18 people in the city, which is located in southwestern Ukraine on the Black Sea. Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine via EPA-EFE

July 1 (UPI) -- At least 18 people were killed on Friday when a Russian missile attack targeted the key southern Ukraine port city of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine's military issued an emergency alert for Odesa residents, advising them to seek shelter after three large explosions were heard early on Friday.

A military spokesperson in the city, Sergei Bratchuk Bratchuk, said that the assault was launched from the direction of a strategic Russian aircraft in the Black Sea.

"One rocket hit a nine-story residential building, the other in a recreation center in the Belgorod-Dniester region," Bratchuk said according to The Guardian.

Ukrainian officials said that more than two dozen people were injured in the strikes, which landed in the small southern village of Sergiivka, just outside Odesa.

Odesa is located in far southwestern Ukraine on the Black Sea -- which is hundreds of miles away from where Russian forces have been focusing most attacks recently, in the Donbas. The city is located about 275 miles to the south of Kyiv and about 90 miles west of Kherson.

Friday's attacks came not long after Ukraine began celebrating a military victory in Snake Island, a small but strategically positioned island in the Black Sea that Russia captured months ago and was using as a staging area.

"It significantly changes the situation in the Black Sea," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said according to CNN. "Step by step, we will drive them out of our sea, our land and our sky."

Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian officials said Friday that Moscow has gained control of an important oil refinery in Lysychansk in the Luhansk region after intense fighting.

Ukrainian officials said, however, that Russia has achieved only "partial success" to the refinery. Moscow's military campaign has pushed to capture the city for weeks after forcing Ukrainian troops to retreat from Severodonetsk after weeks of shelling.

Russian forces also claimed on Friday to have captured the northwest Donbas region of Pryvilla.

