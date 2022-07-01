Trending
July 1, 2022 / 11:17 AM

Tropical Storm Bonnie forms, takes rare track toward Central America

By Adam Douty, Accuweather.com
Tropical Storm Bonnie is seen over Central America, lower left, on Friday. It is the second named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

July 1 -- The tropical rainstorm that AccuWeather forecasters have been monitoring most of the week made the transition into Tropical Storm Bonnie on Friday.

After taking an unusual track across the southern Caribbean and skirting along the northern coast of South America, the storm may now put a very unusual stamp in the history books after crossing Central America.

While Bonnie is gaining strength as it nears the east coasts of Nicaragua and northern Costa Rica, forecasters say the window for it to become the first hurricane in the Atlantic has likely closed.

Bonnie
In its 11 a.m. EDT update, the National Hurricane Center said that Bonnie was located about 195 miles southeast of Bluefields, Nicaragua, and was moving west at 20 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Prior to moving into the southwestern Caribbean, interaction with the northern coasts of South America hindered the system's ability to organize from a tropical rainstorm into Tropical Storm Bonnie.

Now situated over warm water and away from South America, Bonnie is expected to continue to gain wind intensity until it moves inland across far southern Nicaragua and northern Costa Rica Friday night. The storm is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds between 50 and 60 mph.

Hurricane watches are in effect for parts of Nicaragua while tropical storm warnings are in place for parts of the country and neighboring Costa Rica. A tropical storm watch is in effect for a stretch of the Pacific coast of both countries.

Regardless of Bonnie's final intensity, the storm will threaten parts of Central America with strong winds and flooding rainfall into Saturday. Portions of Nicaragua and Costa Rica will be the two areas at the greatest risk from this tropical threat.

The strongest winds from the storm are forecast to occur where the system makes landfall and along its direct path. Much of southern Nicaragua is expected to receive wind gusts on the order of 60-80 mph late Friday into Saturday as the storm nears the coast.

The heaviest rainfall of 8-12 inches is forecast to fall over a large portion of southern Nicaragua and northern Costa Rica. Even outside of the heaviest rainfall, widespread amounts of more than 4 inches of rain are expected across almost all of Nicaragua and northern Costa Rica.

Rainfall of this magnitude can cause major flooding issues if it comes down hard and fast enough. This scenario is exactly what forecasters are concerned about for the region.

Flash flooding is likely across the area, and torrential rain can quickly lead to mudslides, especially in the region's elevated terrain.

Central America was impacted by two major hurricanes at the end of the historic 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricane Eta struck northeastern Nicaragua as a Category 4 storm on Nov. 3 and was blamed for at least 165 deaths in Central America.

Two weeks later, Hurricane Iota barreled into the coast of Nicaragua as a Category 4 storm on Nov. 16. Iota was blamed for at least 84 deaths across Central America, and the NHC estimated that the storm impacted 7 million people across the Caribbean and Central America.

After moving through Nicaragua and Costa Rica, the storm is expected to emerge into the eastern Pacific this weekend, likely sometime Saturday. AccuWeather forecasters say this type of development and storm track are highly unusual at this point in hurricane season.

Since the storm is not expected to dissipate while crossing Central America, it will retain the name Bonnie once it emerges in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

The East Pacific basin has already had two hurricanes roar to life south of Mexico this season -- Agatha and Blas.

Since the record-keeping began in the mid-1800s, only 25 storms have passed within 50 nautical miles of Aruba, according to NOAA data. Of those storms, only one brushed by the country during the month of June in 1933.

Bonnie is the second named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The first, Tropical Storm Alex, skirted South Florida and Cuba last month. The hurricane season began June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

