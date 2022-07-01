Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 1, 2022 / 4:04 AM

N. Korea blames COVID-19 outbreak on balloons, 'alien things' from across the border

By Thomas Maresca
1/4
N. Korea blames COVID-19 outbreak on balloons, 'alien things' from across the border
North Korea claimed Friday that it traced the source of its first officially reported COVID-19 outbreak to "alien things" from South Korea found near the border of the DMZ. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, July 1 (UPI) -- North Korea claimed its first officially reported COVID-19 cases were caused by "alien things" found near the border with South Korea, state media reported Friday, in an apparent attempt to blame the outbreak on activists floating leaflets and other items on balloons over the demilitarized zone.

Korean Central News Agency wrote that health officials traced the initial cases of COVID-19 in mid-April to an area of Kumgang county in the eastern province of Kangwon, located just north of the DMZ.

Advertisement

"It was known that an 18-year-old soldier surnamed Kim and a five-year-old kindergartener surnamed Wi contacted with alien things in a hill around barracks and residential quarters," KCNA reported.

Authorities issued instructions "to vigilantly deal with alien things coming by wind and other climate phenomena and balloons in the areas along the demarcation line and borders," the article continued.

Advertisement

North Korea announced its first COVID-19 outbreak in mid-May, after more than two years of claiming it had no infections under a strict border closure.

The secretive regime has long slammed the practice of defectors sending balloons carrying propaganda leaflets, cash, USB drives and other items across the border from the South. Pyongyang severed all communications with Seoul and blew up an inter-Korean liaison office in June 2020 over what it called South Korea's failure to rein in the activists.

Seoul immediately dismissed the North's claim on Friday, pointing to consensus among health officials that COVID-19 spreads through the air via droplets and respiratory particles from an infected person.

RELATED South Korean unification minister warns of 'much sterner' response to North

"As far as we know, there have been no officially verified cases of coronavirus infection via postal or other materials," unification ministry spokesman Cha Duck-chul said during a press briefing, according to news agency Yonhap.

The KCNA report comes one day after activist group Fighters for Free North Korea told reporters in an email that it sent 20 balloons carrying COVID-19 aid to the North, including 20,000 masks, 80,000 pain relief tablets and 30,000 vitamin C pills.

It was the second time in less than a month that the organization, led by high-profile defector Park Sang-hak, sent medical supplies in response to the spread of the coronavirus in North Korea.

Advertisement

The South Korean government, under the administration of then-President Moon Jae-in, passed a controversial anti-leafleting law in December 2020, which drew criticism from human rights and free speech groups at home and abroad. Moon was accused of capitulating to the North in an effort to improve inter-Korean ties.

Park, who is currently standing trial for defying the prohibition last year, said his group also floated a million propaganda leaflets into North Korea in April.

The administration of current President Yoon Suk-yeol appears less inclined to enforce the ban, with new Unification Minister Kwon Young-se calling the law "problematic from a constitutional perspective" ahead of his confirmation.

On Monday, Kwon met with international media and said that his ministry "does definitely understand the sentiment" of the defector groups, but asked them "to refrain from those provocative activities for the time being."

North Korea on Friday reported 4,570 new daily cases of what it describes as an unspecified fever. Case counts have declined steadily since peaking at nearly 400,000 on May 15, days after officials reported an "explosive" outbreak of COVID-19 and declared a national emergency.

Overall, Pyongyang has reported 4.74 million fever cases but has only 73 deaths -- a fatality rate far lower than anywhere else in the world and one that experts doubt, as North Korea's population remains almost entirely unvaccinated.

Advertisement

Read More

North Korea accuses U.S., Japan, South Korea of seeking 'Asian NATO' Kim Jong Un orders front-line 'war deterrent' amid mounting nuclear concerns

Latest Headlines

Xi Jinping returns to Hong Kong for first trip outside of mainland China in two years
World News // 6 hours ago
Xi Jinping returns to Hong Kong for first trip outside of mainland China in two years
June 30 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping traveled to Hong Kong on Thursday to mark the 25th anniversary of its return from British rule and to inaugurate the administration of its new chief executive, John Lee.
Russian attack on Mariupol, Ukraine, theater a war crime, report says
World News // 9 hours ago
Russian attack on Mariupol, Ukraine, theater a war crime, report says
June 30 (UPI) -- A Russian airstrike on a Mariupol, Ukraine, theater where hundreds of civilians were sheltering in March was a war crime, Amnesty International said Thursday.
Swiss chocolate maker stops production after finding salmonella
World News // 11 hours ago
Swiss chocolate maker stops production after finding salmonella
June 30 (UPI) -- One of the world's largest chocolate producers is shutting down operations at one of its massive factories because of a salmonella outbreak, the company confirmed Thursday.
China rebukes NATO for singling out Beijing in latest security threat guide
World News // 12 hours ago
China rebukes NATO for singling out Beijing in latest security threat guide
June 30 (UPI) -- China's mission to the European Union rebuked NATO on Thursday for singling out China for the first time in its latest Strategic Concept, which provides the alliance a guide to respond to security threats and challenges.
Denmark 'grossly misleading' when ordering mink cull during pandemic, report says
World News // 13 hours ago
Denmark 'grossly misleading' when ordering mink cull during pandemic, report says
June 30 (UPI) -- A Danish committee released a report accusing the government of making "grossly misleading" statements in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic when ordering the country's mink population to be culled.
NATO summit: Biden says U.S. will support Ukraine against Russia 'for as long as it takes'
World News // 21 hours ago
NATO summit: Biden says U.S. will support Ukraine against Russia 'for as long as it takes'
June 30 (UPI) -- Concluding the NATO summit in Spain, President Biden told reporters that the security meetings were "historic" and significant progress was made for the future of the World War II-era defensive alliance.
Israeli Knesset dissolves, sets 5th national elections in 4 years
World News // 20 hours ago
Israeli Knesset dissolves, sets 5th national elections in 4 years
June 30 (UPI) -- Israel's parliament on Thursday voted to dissolve and set new elections for November, which will be country's the fifth in less than four years, after an unsuccessful period with an experimental coalition government.
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of former dictator, sworn in as president of Philippines
World News // 23 hours ago
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of former dictator, sworn in as president of Philippines
June 29 (UPI) -- Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son and namesake of the dictator who was driven into exile by a popular revolt in 1986, completed his family's stunning return to power when he was sworn in on Thursday as Philippines president.
New Zealand designates Proud Boys, The Base as terrorist groups
World News // 1 day ago
New Zealand designates Proud Boys, The Base as terrorist groups
June 29 (UPI) -- New Zealand has quietly designated the Proud Boys and The Base, two right-wing extremist groups in the United States, as terrorist organizations.
NATO summit: Biden pledges greater U.S. military presence in Europe to counter Russia
World News // 1 day ago
NATO summit: Biden pledges greater U.S. military presence in Europe to counter Russia
June 29 (UPI) -- Speaking at a key NATO summit in Spain on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden said that the United States will increase its military operations in Europe and will help create a permanent NATO headquarters in Poland.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Earthquake felt in northern part of South Carolina for the second time in a week
Earthquake felt in northern part of South Carolina for the second time in a week
Hell's Angels founder Sonny Barger dead of cancer at 83
Hell's Angels founder Sonny Barger dead of cancer at 83
Arrest warrant found for woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till's murder
Arrest warrant found for woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till's murder
Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law
Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law
Swiss chocolate maker stops production after finding salmonella
Swiss chocolate maker stops production after finding salmonella
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement