Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 1, 2022 / 9:48 AM

Inflation jumps to record 8.6% in eurozone

By Clyde Hughes
Inflation jumps to record 8.6% in eurozone
A European flag flaps in Athens Greece on June 20, 2012. The eurozone saw inflation increase to an annual rate of 8.6% in June, according to Eurostat. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Inflation in the eurozone, which includes 19 countries that use the euro, reached an annual rate of 8.6% in June, an increase from 8.1% in May, according to the latest European economic statistics released Friday.

Eurostat, the economic statistical arm of the European Union, said energy costs continued to have the biggest effect on inflation, ballooning to 41.9% in June, compared with 39.1% in May. Other increases were found in food, alcohol and tobacco (8.9% compared with 7.5% in May) and industrial goods (4.3% compared with 4.2% in May).

Advertisement

The European Central Bank is poised to increase interest rates in late July when they meet. The bank could also boost rates again in September if it doesn't have an effect on inflation. The central banks have operated with negative rates since 2014.

Nine of the 19 countries in the eurozone have now reached double-digit annual inflation, Eurostat reported. The overall rate was the latest record high since the euro started circulating in 1999.

RELATED Illinois temporarily suspends grocery tax, pushes off gas tax increase

Another change for many of the countries will be sanctions on Russia and its ongoing war in Ukraine. Many depend on Russian fossil fuels to heat homes and power their economies.

Advertisement

Moscow has already reduced the flow of energy, especially natural gas, to many European countries because of their support of Ukraine, leaving the eurozone searching for alternatives.

The eurozone includes the countries of Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.

RELATED U.S. inflation was up 6.3% in May, driven by a 35.8% jump in energy prices

Read More

Dow falls 253 points as markets close second quarter with losses

Latest Headlines

Former U.S. military base in South Korea to become green park in heart of Seoul
World News // 57 minutes ago
Former U.S. military base in South Korea to become green park in heart of Seoul
SEOUL, July 1 (UPI) -- For almost 120 years, Yongsan Garrison has been off-limits to South Korean civilians -- but now the walled compound in the heart of Seoul is turning into a public park that officials say will transform the city.
At least 18 dead after Russian missiles strike coastal city in far south Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
At least 18 dead after Russian missiles strike coastal city in far south Ukraine
July 1 (UPI) -- At least 18 people were killed on Friday when a Russian missile attack targeted the key southern Ukraine port city of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said.
N. Korea blames COVID-19 outbreak on balloons, 'alien things' from across the border
World News // 5 hours ago
N. Korea blames COVID-19 outbreak on balloons, 'alien things' from across the border
SEOUL, July 1 (UPI) -- North Korea claimed its COVID-19 cases were caused by "alien things" found near the border, state media reported Friday, in an apparent attempt to blame the outbreak on activists floating balloons from South Korea.
Xi Jinping returns to Hong Kong for first trip outside of mainland China in two years
World News // 10 hours ago
Xi Jinping returns to Hong Kong for first trip outside of mainland China in two years
June 30 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping traveled to Hong Kong on Thursday to mark the 25th anniversary of its return from British rule and to inaugurate the administration of its new chief executive, John Lee.
Russian attack on Mariupol, Ukraine, theater a war crime, report says
World News // 13 hours ago
Russian attack on Mariupol, Ukraine, theater a war crime, report says
June 30 (UPI) -- A Russian airstrike on a Mariupol, Ukraine, theater where hundreds of civilians were sheltering in March was a war crime, Amnesty International said Thursday.
Swiss chocolate maker stops production after finding salmonella
World News // 15 hours ago
Swiss chocolate maker stops production after finding salmonella
June 30 (UPI) -- One of the world's largest chocolate producers is shutting down operations at one of its massive factories because of a salmonella outbreak, the company confirmed Thursday.
China rebukes NATO for singling out Beijing in latest security threat guide
World News // 17 hours ago
China rebukes NATO for singling out Beijing in latest security threat guide
June 30 (UPI) -- China's mission to the European Union rebuked NATO on Thursday for singling out China for the first time in its latest Strategic Concept, which provides the alliance a guide to respond to security threats and challenges.
Denmark 'grossly misleading' when ordering mink cull during pandemic, report says
World News // 17 hours ago
Denmark 'grossly misleading' when ordering mink cull during pandemic, report says
June 30 (UPI) -- A Danish committee released a report accusing the government of making "grossly misleading" statements in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic when ordering the country's mink population to be culled.
NATO summit: Biden says U.S. will support Ukraine against Russia 'for as long as it takes'
World News // 1 day ago
NATO summit: Biden says U.S. will support Ukraine against Russia 'for as long as it takes'
June 30 (UPI) -- Concluding the NATO summit in Spain, President Biden told reporters that the security meetings were "historic" and significant progress was made for the future of the World War II-era defensive alliance.
Israeli Knesset dissolves, sets 5th national elections in 4 years
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli Knesset dissolves, sets 5th national elections in 4 years
June 30 (UPI) -- Israel's parliament on Thursday voted to dissolve and set new elections for November, which will be country's the fifth in less than four years, after an unsuccessful period with an experimental coalition government.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Earthquake felt in northern part of South Carolina for the second time in a week
Earthquake felt in northern part of South Carolina for the second time in a week
Hell's Angels founder Sonny Barger dead of cancer at 83
Hell's Angels founder Sonny Barger dead of cancer at 83
Arrest warrant found for woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till's murder
Arrest warrant found for woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till's murder
Swiss chocolate maker stops production after finding salmonella
Swiss chocolate maker stops production after finding salmonella
Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law
Biden urges Senate to abandon filibuster to codify legal abortion into federal law
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement