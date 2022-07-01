Inflation jumps to record 8.6% in eurozone

July 1 (UPI) -- Inflation in the eurozone, which includes 19 countries that use the euro, reached an annual rate of 8.6% in June, an increase from 8.1% in May, according to the latest European economic statistics released Friday.
Eurostat, the economic statistical arm of the European Union, said energy costs continued to have the biggest effect on inflation, ballooning to 41.9% in June, compared with 39.1% in May. Other increases were found in food, alcohol and tobacco (8.9% compared with 7.5% in May) and industrial goods (4.3% compared with 4.2% in May).