June 30, 2022 / 7:39 AM

Biden to assess Ukraine crisis at NATO summit as Russia hits targets in Donbas

By Clyde Hughes
U.S. President Joe Biden attends a NATO heads of state and governments meeting on the final day of a NATO summit in Madrid on June 30, 2022.

June 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will speak at the NATO summit in Spain on Thursday morning before he finishes the two-day event and returns to the United States, and was expected to address the war in Ukraine, which was the top issue at the summit.

Biden announced at the summit in Madrid on Wednesday that the U.S. military will increase its presence and operations in Europe to stabilize the NATO mission against Russian aggression.

On Thursday, he was expected to assess the situation in Ukraine, which is now in its fifth month of fighting since Russia invaded in February.

Biden was scheduled to speak at 8 a.m. EDT.

Also at the summit on Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged an additional $1.2 billion in British aid to Ukraine.

The summit began on Wednesday to address the ongoing fighting in Ukraine and establish a strategic NATO blueprint for the next decade. The alliance also formally invited Sweden and Finland to become te newest NATO members.

Meanwhile in Ukraine, Moscow intensified missile attacks on Lysychansk on Thursday, hoping to wear down Ukrainian forces. The city, located in eastern Ukraine about 125 miles southeast of Kharkiv, has been under heavy Russian attack for days.

Moscow has maintained the assault in Lysychansk after Ukrainian troops retreated from the eastern city of Severodonetsk following weeks of fighting.

"Fighting is going on all the time," Luhansk regional Gov. Serhiy Haidai said according to The Guardian. "The Russians are constantly on the offensive. There is no let-up. Absolutely everything is being shelled."

Capturing the area is considered critical for Russia to tear the eastern Donbas region away from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian officials said Thursday that troops have left Snake Island in a "goodwill" gesture. The island has faced an aggressive Ukrainian counteroffensive recently after falling to Russian forces in the early days of the war.

"During the night, as a result of a successful military operation with our missile and artillery units on Snake Island, the enemy hastily evacuated the remnants of the garrison in two speedboats and probably left the island," Ukrainian military officials said according to The Guardian.

"Currently, [it] is covered with fire, and explosions are heard. The final results of the operation are being investigated."

Emergency officials said on Thursday the death toll in the Russian bombing of a five-story apartment complex in southern Mykolaiv has risen to six. Moscow hit the city with eight missiles on Wednesday. One hit the apartment building.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said Russia used modified KH-55 missiles in the attacks, but did not know if the apartment building was an intended target.

Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Synyehubov said that Russian attacks in the area resulted in at least one death and several injuries. Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian advance in Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, last month but now are under renewed attacks from Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he's open to dialogue on strategic stability in the region. He made the remarks at a legal event in St. Petersburg.

"Russia is open to dialogue on ensuring strategic stability, maintaining the non-proliferation regimes for weapons of mass destruction, and improving the situation in the field of arms control," he said according to CNN.

NATO leaders gather in Madrid

NATO heads of state and governments listen as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the NATO summit in Madrid on June 29, 2022.

