Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 29, 2022 / 5:15 AM / Updated at 6:26 AM

NATO chief says Russian war in Ukraine 'most serious crisis' since WWII

By Darryl Coote
1/4
NATO chief says Russian war in Ukraine 'most serious crisis' since WWII
A Spanish policeman stands guard at the Madrid Fair venue for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- NATO leaders gathered in Spain on Wednesday to begin a summit amid the "most serious security crisis" the world has faced since World War II, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg made the remarks in Madrid, where the heads of 30 NATO member states, including U.S. President Joe Biden, will decide on new membership in the alliance, Russia's war in Ukraine and China's rising aggression.

Advertisement

At the start of the summit Wednesday, the members were expected to agree upon a blueprint for NATO's strategy for the next decade as it moves into what Stoltenberg called "a more competitive and dangerous world."

"We will agree [on] a fundamental shift to our deterrence and defense. With more forward deployed combat formations. With more high-readiness forces. And also more pre-positioned equipment," he said.

RELATED U.S. targets Russia's 'war machine' with sweeping punitive measures

"This is the biggest overhaul [of] our collective defense since the end of the Cold War."

The summit began one day after it was announced that the military alliance has reached a deal to admit Sweden and Finland after Turkey, which had objected to their membership, dropped its opposition.

NATO members are expected to formally invite the Nordic nations to join the alliance during the summit, which ends Thursday. All new members must be unanimously approved for admission.

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at Torrejon Airbase outside Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday ahead of the two-day NATO summit. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI
Advertisement

Some of the changes that are expected to be raised at the meeting concern NATO's Strategic Concept, which defines various security challenges. When the concept was adopted in 2010, member states agreed that Russia was a strategic partner. Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that is no longer so.

"I expect that, when leaders agree [to] the Strategic Concept today, they will state clearly that Russia poses a direct threat to our security and, of course, that will be reflected throughout the Strategic Concept," Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Other changes are expected to concern China, which was not mentioned in the Strategic Concept that was agreed upon more than a decade ago.

RELATED Death toll in Ukraine mall attack rises to 18; Russia increases targets in east and south

Stoltenberg said he expects members will agree that Beijing "is a challenge to our values, to our interests and to our security."

"China is not an adversary but, of course, we need to take into account the consequences to our security when we see China investing heavily in new modern military capabilities, long-range missiles, nuclear weapons and also trying to control critical infrastructure," he said.

"The Strategic Concept will reflect that NATO is changing; the world is changing."

Biden arrived in Spain on Tuesday after the G7 summit in Germany, where he and other leaders vowed continued support for Ukraine.

Advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was scheduled to address leaders at the NATO summit on Wednesday and member states are expected to work on an aid package for the war-torn country.

Read More

Turkey agrees to let Sweden and Finland join NATO

Latest Headlines

North Korea accuses U.S., Japan, South Korea of seeking 'Asian NATO'
World News // 44 minutes ago
North Korea accuses U.S., Japan, South Korea of seeking 'Asian NATO'
SEOUL, June 29 (UPI) -- North Korean state media slammed cooperation between the United States, Japan and South Korea on Wednesday, accusing the allies of looking to create an "Asian version of NATO" ahead of security talks among the countries.
Turkey agrees to let Sweden and Finland join NATO
World News // 14 hours ago
Turkey agrees to let Sweden and Finland join NATO
June 28 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that the military alliance has reached a deal to admit Sweden and Finland after Turkey, a previous holdout, agreed to it.
Chlorine gas leak in Jordan kills at least 13, injures hundreds
World News // 12 hours ago
Chlorine gas leak in Jordan kills at least 13, injures hundreds
June 28 (UPI) -- A chlorine gas leak at Jordan's port of Aqaba killed at least 13 people and injured 260 others. Investigators said a crane malfunction caused a chlorine tank to fall as it was being loaded, releasing the toxic gas.
China reduces COVID-19 quarantine period for travelers
World News // 13 hours ago
China reduces COVID-19 quarantine period for travelers
June 28 (UPI) -- China will cut the country's COVID-19 quarantine period for incoming travelers to seven days, the Chinese National Health Commission confirmed Tuesday.
Netherlands armed robbery stuns onlookers at art fair
World News // 15 hours ago
Netherlands armed robbery stuns onlookers at art fair
June 28 (UPI) -- An armed robbery during the Tefaf fine art fair in Maastricht, Netherlands, stunned onlookers as cameras caught four men, with guns, smashing glass cases to steal jewelry. Police arrested two Belgian nationals.
Russia sanctions first lady Jill Biden, daughter among 25 Americans
World News // 15 hours ago
Russia sanctions first lady Jill Biden, daughter among 25 Americans
June 28 (UPI) -- First Lady Jill Biden and her daughter Ashley Biden are two of the 25 Americans covered by Russia's latest round of sanctions, barring them from entering the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Report: More than 306,000 civilians die in Syrian civil war since 2011
World News // 17 hours ago
Report: More than 306,000 civilians die in Syrian civil war since 2011
June 28 (UPI) -- More than 306,000 civilians have died in Syria since the start of the country's civil war from 2011 to last year, the United Nations Human Rights Office said in a report released Tuesday.
German court sentences 101-year-old ex-guard to prison for aiding murders at Nazi camp
World News // 17 hours ago
German court sentences 101-year-old ex-guard to prison for aiding murders at Nazi camp
June 28 (UPI) -- A 101-year-old German man was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of aiding thousands of deaths as a guard in a Nazi concentration camp during World War II.
Scottish first minister proposes 2023 independence referendum
World News // 19 hours ago
Scottish first minister proposes 2023 independence referendum
June 28 (UPI) -- Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Tuesday she hopes to hold a second referendum next year on the country's proposed independence.
Biden arrives in Spain to attend NATO summit, pledges billions for food security to finish G7
World News // 22 hours ago
Biden arrives in Spain to attend NATO summit, pledges billions for food security to finish G7
June 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden attended the final session of the G7 summit in Germany on Tuesday before he left for Spain to take part in a NATO Summit there, which will focus on Russia's war in Ukraine and NATO's future plans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. targets Russia's 'war machine' with sweeping punitive measures
U.S. targets Russia's 'war machine' with sweeping punitive measures
Abortion-rights groups sue to stop 'trigger' bans in several states
Abortion-rights groups sue to stop 'trigger' bans in several states
South Carolina abortion ban goes into effect
South Carolina abortion ban goes into effect
Ex-White House aide: Trump knew rioters had weapons, demanded to go to Capitol
Ex-White House aide: Trump knew rioters had weapons, demanded to go to Capitol
Turkey agrees to let Sweden and Finland join NATO
Turkey agrees to let Sweden and Finland join NATO
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement