Oldenburg, Germany, police search for a missing 8-year-old boy, who was rescued from a rainwater sewer system Saturday after being missing since June 17. Photo via Polizei Oldenburg-Stadt/Ammerland Twitter

June 29 (UPI) -- German police rescued a handicapped 8-year-old boy from a rainwater sewer system in the town of Oldenburg eight days after he disappeared. "The boy, who was completely undressed when he was found, did not have any serious external injuries, but was severely hypothermic and dehydrated," Oldenburg, Germany police said in a statement Tuesday. Advertisement

The boy, named Joe, was found Saturday under a manhole cover about 290 meters from where he is thought to have entered the sewer system, according to police. He had been reported missing on June 17.

Police said they believe Joe climbed into a concrete sewer drain pipe while playing, lost his bearings and could no longer find the exit.

Police said they have ruled out any third-party negligence at this time.

Robots used to search the sewer system after Joe was rescued found several pieces of the boy's clothing in a drain pipe.

The robots searched the sewer system from the child's place of residence to the place where he was found.

Police said they had no evidence that Joe left the sewer system during the eight days he was missing. They said they have not been able to question the boy in detail as he was immediately taken to a hospital.