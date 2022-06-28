Trending
World News
June 28, 2022 / 4:48 PM

China reduces COVID-19 quarantine period for travelers

By Simon Druker
China will cut the country’s COVID-19 quarantine period for incoming travelers to seven days, the Chinese National Health Commission confirmed Tuesday. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- China will cut the country's COVID-19 quarantine period for incoming travelers to seven days, the Chinese National Health Commission confirmed Tuesday.

Under the updated regulations, visitors from overseas will spend seven days in quarantine at a designated centralized facility like a hotel in mainland China.

Following quarantine, travelers will need to spend an additional three days at home. That number had previously been seven.

Tuesday's news was the first time the country has moved to ease its COVID-19 border restrictions.

RELATED Maternal mortality increased sharply at start of COVID-19 pandemic, study says

It brings China's policies in line with those in Hong Kong, which also imposes a seven-day centralized quarantine requirement on newly-arrived travelers.

Rapid antigen tests approved for use in China in March have also been included in the guideline as an additional tool, according to state-run China Daily.

The tests will be used by "grassroots-level medical institutions to screen suspicious patients and residents from medium- or high-risk areas," the publication quotes a government health agency as saying.

RELATED Matteo Berrettini tests positive for COVID-19, exits Wimbledon

This comes only one day after Beijing residents reacted with confusion and alarm when a top Communist Party official was quoted in official media saying strict COVID-19 policies could be in place for five years.

The story, first posted in the Beijing Daily, the official publication of the capital's ruling party, quoted former mayor and current party chief Cai Qi as saying the city will uphold the controversial "zero-COVID" policy "for the next five years," the Guardian and CNN reported.

China had some of the most restrictive COVID-19 regulations in the world. In March, schools were closed and some residents were told to stay inside as long as 60 days, amid a breakout in Shanghai.

RELATED Antiviral pill Paxlovid cuts risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 patients by 45%

Mayors of two cities were also dismissed at the time and transportation services were suspended under the indefinite shutdown.

Latest Headlines

Turkey agrees to let Sweden and Finland join NATO
World News // 7 hours ago
Turkey agrees to let Sweden and Finland join NATO
June 28 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that the military alliance has reached a deal to admit Sweden and Finland after Turkey, a previous holdout, agreed to it.
Chlorine gas leak in Jordan kills at least 13, injures hundreds
World News // 5 hours ago
Chlorine gas leak in Jordan kills at least 13, injures hundreds
June 28 (UPI) -- A chlorine gas leak at Jordan's port of Aqaba killed at least 13 people and injured 260 others. Investigators said a crane malfunction caused a chlorine tank to fall as it was being loaded, releasing the toxic gas.
Netherlands armed robbery stuns onlookers at art fair
World News // 8 hours ago
Netherlands armed robbery stuns onlookers at art fair
June 28 (UPI) -- An armed robbery during the Tefaf fine art fair in Maastricht, Netherlands, stunned onlookers as cameras caught four men, with guns, smashing glass cases to steal jewelry. Police arrested two Belgian nationals.
Russia sanctions first lady Jill Biden, daughter among 25 Americans
World News // 8 hours ago
Russia sanctions first lady Jill Biden, daughter among 25 Americans
June 28 (UPI) -- First Lady Jill Biden and her daughter Ashley Biden are two of the 25 Americans covered by Russia's latest round of sanctions, barring them from entering the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Report: More than 306,000 civilians die in Syrian civil war since 2011
World News // 10 hours ago
Report: More than 306,000 civilians die in Syrian civil war since 2011
June 28 (UPI) -- More than 306,000 civilians have died in Syria since the start of the country's civil war from 2011 to last year, the United Nations Human Rights Office said in a report released Tuesday.
German court sentences 101-year-old ex-guard to prison for aiding murders at Nazi camp
World News // 10 hours ago
German court sentences 101-year-old ex-guard to prison for aiding murders at Nazi camp
June 28 (UPI) -- A 101-year-old German man was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of aiding thousands of deaths as a guard in a Nazi concentration camp during World War II.
Scottish first minister proposes 2023 independence referendum
World News // 12 hours ago
Scottish first minister proposes 2023 independence referendum
June 28 (UPI) -- Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Tuesday she hopes to hold a second referendum next year on the country's proposed independence.
Biden arrives in Spain to attend NATO summit, pledges billions for food security to finish G7
World News // 15 hours ago
Biden arrives in Spain to attend NATO summit, pledges billions for food security to finish G7
June 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden attended the final session of the G7 summit in Germany on Tuesday before he left for Spain to take part in a NATO Summit there, which will focus on Russia's war in Ukraine and NATO's future plans.
Death toll in Ukraine mall attack rises to 18; Russia increases targets in east and south
World News // 16 hours ago
Death toll in Ukraine mall attack rises to 18; Russia increases targets in east and south
June 28 (UPI) -- A commander told officials on Tuesday that Russia has intensified attacks in the eastern and southern parts of the country as crews continue to search for survivors of an attack on a shopping mall in central Ukraine.
Israel broadens access to abortions in wake of Roe vs. Wade ruling
World News // 1 day ago
Israel broadens access to abortions in wake of Roe vs. Wade ruling
June 27 (UPI) -- Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz on Monday announced a series of reforms broadening access to abortion in the country.
