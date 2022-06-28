Trending
June 28, 2022 / 6:34 PM

Chlorine gas leak in Jordan kills at least 13, injures hundreds

By Sheri Walsh
Chlorine gas leak in Jordan kills at least 13, injures hundreds
A chlorine gas leak killed at least 13 people and injured hundreds of others at Jordan's port of Aqaba. Photo courtesy of AlMamlaka TV

June 28 (UPI) -- A toxic gas leak at Jordan's port of Aqaba has killed at least 13 people and injured 260 others, according to Jordan's emergency relief coordinating agency.

Video from a CCTV camera, released by state-owned AlMamlaka TV, showed a crane lifting a chlorine tank onto a ship Monday before the container slipped and dropped onto the pavement.

People can be seen running for their lives as the container explodes and releases a bright yellow gas onto the ship and port.

"At 4:15pm [local time] on Monday afternoon, a chlorine gas leak occurred in the port of Aqaba due to the fall and explosion of a tank containing this substance," said a statement from the National Center for Security and Crisis Management.

Jordan's Civil Defense quarantined the area and advised residents in Aqaba city to stay inside and keep windows and doors closed. A team of hazardous materials specialists was dispatched to the scene.

The toxic leak is "under control" and no longer poses a risk, Jordan's media minister Faisal Shboul said Tuesday.

According to authorities, the chemical storage container fell because of a crane malfunction.

The deputy director of Aqaba's port told AlMamlaka TV that an "iron rope" carrying the container "broke" while it was being loaded onto the ship. The container, which was scheduled to be exported to Djibouti, was carrying between 25 and 30 tons of chlorine.

Chlorine is used in industrial and household cleaning products such as bleach to kill harmful bacteria.

The yellow gas can be deadly if it is inhaled causing fluid build-up in the lungs or pulmonary edema. If swallowed or allowed to come into contact with skin, it reacts with water to produce acids that damage cells in the body.

Around 123 people remained in the hospital Tuesday with some in critical condition.

Latest Headlines

Turkey agrees to let Sweden and Finland join NATO
World News // 7 hours ago
Turkey agrees to let Sweden and Finland join NATO
June 28 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that the military alliance has reached a deal to admit Sweden and Finland after Turkey, a previous holdout, agreed to it.
China reduces COVID-19 quarantine period for travelers
World News // 6 hours ago
China reduces COVID-19 quarantine period for travelers
June 28 (UPI) -- China will cut the country's COVID-19 quarantine period for incoming travelers to seven days, the Chinese National Health Commission confirmed Tuesday.
Netherlands armed robbery stuns onlookers at art fair
World News // 8 hours ago
Netherlands armed robbery stuns onlookers at art fair
June 28 (UPI) -- An armed robbery during the Tefaf fine art fair in Maastricht, Netherlands, stunned onlookers as cameras caught four men, with guns, smashing glass cases to steal jewelry. Police arrested two Belgian nationals.
Russia sanctions first lady Jill Biden, daughter among 25 Americans
World News // 8 hours ago
Russia sanctions first lady Jill Biden, daughter among 25 Americans
June 28 (UPI) -- First Lady Jill Biden and her daughter Ashley Biden are two of the 25 Americans covered by Russia's latest round of sanctions, barring them from entering the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Report: More than 306,000 civilians die in Syrian civil war since 2011
World News // 10 hours ago
Report: More than 306,000 civilians die in Syrian civil war since 2011
June 28 (UPI) -- More than 306,000 civilians have died in Syria since the start of the country's civil war from 2011 to last year, the United Nations Human Rights Office said in a report released Tuesday.
German court sentences 101-year-old ex-guard to prison for aiding murders at Nazi camp
World News // 10 hours ago
German court sentences 101-year-old ex-guard to prison for aiding murders at Nazi camp
June 28 (UPI) -- A 101-year-old German man was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of aiding thousands of deaths as a guard in a Nazi concentration camp during World War II.
Scottish first minister proposes 2023 independence referendum
World News // 12 hours ago
Scottish first minister proposes 2023 independence referendum
June 28 (UPI) -- Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Tuesday she hopes to hold a second referendum next year on the country's proposed independence.
Biden arrives in Spain to attend NATO summit, pledges billions for food security to finish G7
World News // 15 hours ago
Biden arrives in Spain to attend NATO summit, pledges billions for food security to finish G7
June 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden attended the final session of the G7 summit in Germany on Tuesday before he left for Spain to take part in a NATO Summit there, which will focus on Russia's war in Ukraine and NATO's future plans.
Death toll in Ukraine mall attack rises to 18; Russia increases targets in east and south
World News // 16 hours ago
Death toll in Ukraine mall attack rises to 18; Russia increases targets in east and south
June 28 (UPI) -- A commander told officials on Tuesday that Russia has intensified attacks in the eastern and southern parts of the country as crews continue to search for survivors of an attack on a shopping mall in central Ukraine.
Israel broadens access to abortions in wake of Roe vs. Wade ruling
World News // 1 day ago
Israel broadens access to abortions in wake of Roe vs. Wade ruling
June 27 (UPI) -- Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz on Monday announced a series of reforms broadening access to abortion in the country.
