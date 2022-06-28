Trending
World News
June 28, 2022 / 1:44 PM

Report: More than 306,000 civilians die in Syrian civil war since 2011

By Clyde Hughes
The United Nations' Michelle Bachelet speaks at the U.N. General Assembly in New York City as president of Chile on September 28, 2015. She said a report by the organization counted more than 306,000 civilian deaths in Syria since the start of the country's civil war in 2011. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- More than 306,000 civilians have died in Syria since the start of the country's civil war from 2011 to last year, the United Nations Human Rights Office said in a report released Tuesday.

The report, which was commissioned by the office to estimate the civilian deaths in the long-running conflict, said 143,350 civilian deaths have been individually documented by various sources with detailed information, including at least their full name, date and location of death.

The report also used statistical estimation techniques of imputation and multiple systems estimation to compensate for missing information. Researchers were able to add an estimated 163,537 civilian deaths more for a total of 306,887.

"The conflict-related casualty figures in this report are not simply a set of abstract numbers, but represent individual human beings," U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

"The work of civil society organizations and the U.N. in monitoring and documenting conflict-related deaths is key in helping these families and communities establish the truth, seek accountability and pursue effective remedies. This analysis will also give a clearer sense of the severity and scale of the conflict."

Bachelet said the number of civilian deaths is stark and all are connected with war operations.

"This does not include the many, many more civilians who died due to the loss of access to healthcare, to food, to clean water and other essential human rights, which remain to be assessed," Bachelet said.

U.N. officials said they gathered the figures from a host of sources, including the Damascus Center for Human Rights Studies; the Center for Statistics and Research-Syria; the Syrian Network for Human Rights; the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights; the Violations Documentation Center; Syria Shuhada records; Government records; and records of the U.N. Human Rights Office itself.

"The work done by casualty recorders in documenting individually verifiable information on each casualty is critical," the report said. "The process is victim-centered, placing individuals, their families and communities at the center by ensuring that those killed are not forgotten, and that information is available for accountability-related processes and to access a range of human rights."

