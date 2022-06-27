Trending
June 27, 2022 / 12:41 PM / Updated at 5:05 PM

13 killed, 50 hurt in Russian missile strike on busy Ukraine shopping mall

By Simon Druker & Don Jacobson
13 killed, 50 hurt in Russian missile strike on busy Ukraine shopping mall
Firefighters and rescue services search for survivors at a shopping center in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, on Monday. Local officials said 13 people were killed and 50 injured in the attack. Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine

June 27 (UPI) -- At least 13 people were killed and dozens more were injured after a Russian missile hit a shopping center in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk Monday, local authorities confirmed.

Twenty-one people were hospitalized, including six in serious condition, while 29 others were treated for less serious injuries, Poltava regional administration chief Dmytro Lunin wrote in a Telegram post.

More than 1,000 people could have been inside when the building was attacked, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"The occupiers fired rockets at the mall, where there were more than a thousand civilians. The mall is on fire, rescuers are fighting the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine," the Ukrainian leader wrote on his official Telegram account.

"No danger to the Russian army. No strategic value. Only the attempt of people to live a normal life, which so angers the occupiers. Russia continues to place its powerlessness on ordinary citizens. It is useless to hope for adequacy and humanity on her part."

The post was accompanied by a video showing burning buildings alongside fire crews and people running outside the shopping center.

"The Russian state has become the largest terrorist organization in the world," Zelensky said in an evening video update. "That is a fact. And this must be a legal fact."

He declared that "buying or transporting Russian oil, maintaining ties with Russian banks, paying taxes and duties to the Russian state is giving money to terrorists."

The attack was widely condemned by world leaders and the United Nations.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric called the shopping mall strike "utterly deplorable."

"Any sort of civilian infrastructure, which includes obviously shopping malls, and civilians, should never ever be targeted," he told reporters.

This comes a day after Russia began launching missiles at the Ukrainian capitol Kyiv, for the first time in weeks.

Fighting in the country continues into its fifth month after President Vladimir Putin announced Sunday he will transfer nuclear-capable missiles to ally Belarus.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram Russian forces have launched rockets "into houses and kindergartens," sending four victims to the hospital including a 7-year-old girl who was pulled from the rubble.

"Loss of life, injury, destruction of homes across Ukraine, wreak havoc in the lives of individuals, families, communities," UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine Osnat Lubrani tweeted on Sunday. "Civilians must be protected wherever they are."

Latest Headlines

Quote from Beijing official on '5 years' of COVID-19 restrictions causes stir
World News // 3 hours ago
Quote from Beijing official on '5 years' of COVID-19 restrictions causes stir
June 27 (UPI) -- Residents of Beijing reacted with confusion and alarm Monday when a top Communist Party official was quoted in official media saying strict COVID-19 policies could be in place for five years.
NATO to grow high-readiness forces to 300,000, 'biggest overhaul' since Cold War
World News // 3 hours ago
NATO to grow high-readiness forces to 300,000, 'biggest overhaul' since Cold War
June 27 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced NATO will increase its high-readiness forces to 300,000 in response to Russia's war in Ukraine as President Joe Biden heads to NATO summit this week in Madrid.
Credit Suisse found guilty, fined $2.1M in cocaine money laundering case
World News // 3 hours ago
Credit Suisse found guilty, fined $2.1M in cocaine money laundering case
June 27 (UPI) -- Credit Suisse, a world leading financial services provider, said Monday it will appeal a decision by the Swiss criminal court that the bank and an employee helped a crime ring leader launder cocaine trafficking funds.
WNBA's Brittany Griner appears briefly in Russian court
World News // 8 hours ago
WNBA's Brittany Griner appears briefly in Russian court
June 27 (UPI) -- WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared briefly during a closed-door preliminary hearing with a new appearance set for July 1 but no other movement in her case since being initially detained on Feb. 17.
Ancient Israeli mosaic returns home after years touring the world
World News // 5 hours ago
Ancient Israeli mosaic returns home after years touring the world
June 27 (UPI) -- An ancient mosaic discovered in Israel more than 25 years ago, is now back in that country and went on display Monday after years spent touring prestigious museums around the world.
Russia defaults on international debt, Kremlin fights designation
World News // 6 hours ago
Russia defaults on international debt, Kremlin fights designation
June 27 (UPI) -- The Russian government officially missed bond payments on international debt for the first time in a century on Sunday because of Western sanctions that limited access to the global capital markets.
Zelensky tells G7 leaders Ukraine needs help to end Russia war by year's end
World News // 8 hours ago
Zelensky tells G7 leaders Ukraine needs help to end Russia war by year's end
June 27 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on G7 leaders to make a major push to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine by the end of the year in a virtual address at the group's meeting on Monday.
South Korean unification minister warns of 'much sterner' response to North
World News // 9 hours ago
South Korean unification minister warns of 'much sterner' response to North
SEOUL, June 27 (UPI) -- South Korea's new unification minister said Monday that Seoul's response to a nuclear provocation by North Korea will be "much sterner" than under the previous administration.
Russia forces build on their success in Severodonetsk in attacks on Lysychansk
World News // 9 hours ago
Russia forces build on their success in Severodonetsk in attacks on Lysychansk
June 27 (UPI) -- Luhansk region officials are urging citizens in Lysychansk to evacuate on Monday with the Russian military advancing on the last remaining city still under Ukrainian control in the region.
Four dead, hundreds injured after Colombia stadium collapses
World News // 12 hours ago
Four dead, hundreds injured after Colombia stadium collapses
June 27 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and hundreds were injured after bleachers at a bull fighting stadium in western Colombia collapsed, officials said.
