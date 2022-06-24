Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 24, 2022 / 3:39 PM

Toyota recalls all-electric bZ4X over wheels falling off

By Danielle Haynes
Toyota recalls all-electric bZ4X over wheels falling off
Toyota's bZ4X is seen displayed during the Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 at Makuhari messe in Chiba prefecture, Japan, on January 15. The company recalled the vehicle after a problem with nuts or bolts caused wheels to fall off. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Toyota has recalled more than 2,000 all-electric SUVs over problems that could cause the wheels or axles to fall off.

The Japanese company said the issue is with nuts or bolts on the bZ4X, which recently went on sale in the United States. The recall involves some 2,700 vehicles sold in North America, Europe and Asia.

Advertisement

Toyota announced the recall Thursday.

"After low-mileage use, all of the hub bolts on the wheel of the subject vehicles can loosen to the point where the wheel can detach from the vehicle," a spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC.

RELATED Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles that could roll away when in park

"If a wheel detaches from the vehicle while driving, it could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash."

Toyota instructed bZ4X owners to immediately stop driving the vehicles.

While the company doesn't know how to fix the problem yet, dealers are picking up the vehicles from the customers and giving them free loaners in the meantime, CNN reported.

RELATED Singapore company to ship 4.5M pounds of baby formula base powder to U.S.

The bZ4X is Toyota's first widely available, all-electric vehicle that was designed as a battery electric vehicle from the outset and not a conversion from gas. It has an Environmental Protection Agency-estimated range of up to 252 miles per charge for XLE front-wheel drive models. It retails for approximately $42,000.

Advertisement

The cause of the wheel and axle problem was under investigation.

"Toyota has been under pressure to up its game in EVs, so will be very disappointed that a recall has been necessary on its first mass-market electric cars," David Leggett, automotive editor at GlobalData, told CNBC.

RELATED U.S. regulators issue warning over baby rockers linked to infant deaths

"On the plus side, though, the recall is an early one in the model lifecycle and on a mechanical part that is nothing to do with the car's electric powertrain."

Toyota has also recalled some 46,000 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup trucks for nuts on the rear axle that can loosen. This can cause the axle sub-assembly to disconnect.

Latest Headlines

Lebanon, Israel at a crossroads for gas wealth prospects
World News // 1 hour ago
Lebanon, Israel at a crossroads for gas wealth prospects
BEIRUT, Lebanon, June 24 (UPI) -- Europe's growing need for gas caused by Russia's war on Ukraine is increasing interest in speeding exploration of gas fields in the Mediterranean Sea -- and pushing Lebanon and Israel to settle their border dispute.
U.N. Human Rights office says journalist killed by Israeli defense forces
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N. Human Rights office says journalist killed by Israeli defense forces
June 24 (UPI) -- The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said Friday that journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by shots fired by Israeli Security Forces and not by indiscriminate Palestinian fire.
Ukraine pulls remaining troops out of Severodonetsk
World News // 8 hours ago
Ukraine pulls remaining troops out of Severodonetsk
June 24 (UPI) -- After months of relentless shelling of Severodonetsk by Russian troops, Ukrainian officials said they will withdraw troops from the key eastern hub city on Friday.
Kim Jong Un orders front-line 'war deterrent' amid mounting nuclear concerns
World News // 9 hours ago
Kim Jong Un orders front-line 'war deterrent' amid mounting nuclear concerns
SEOUL, June 24 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for boosting the country's "war deterrent," state media reported Friday, amid a planned reshuffling of front-line units that has raised nuclear concerns.
At least 3 dead in Ecuador protest clashes
World News // 19 hours ago
At least 3 dead in Ecuador protest clashes
June 23 (UPI) -- Anti-government protests in Ecuador over rising costs in fuel, food and other basic needs have rattled the capital of Quito for days, leading to at least three deaths and hundreds of arrests.
8 sentenced for stealing Banksy mural honoring 2015 Paris terror attack victims
World News // 19 hours ago
8 sentenced for stealing Banksy mural honoring 2015 Paris terror attack victims
June 23 (UPI) -- A Paris court on Thursday sentenced eight men in the theft of a Banksy mural painted on the door of a concert hall that was the site of a terror attack in 2015 that killed 90 people.
Vatican publishes requests from Jewish people to Pope Pius XII during Holocaust
World News // 20 hours ago
Vatican publishes requests from Jewish people to Pope Pius XII during Holocaust
June 23 (UPI) -- The Vatican on Thursday released an archive of 2,700 cases of requests from Jewish people seeking aid from Pope Pius XII during the Holocaust.
Najib Mikati remains Lebanon PM, but difficult times ahead
World News // 1 day ago
Najib Mikati remains Lebanon PM, but difficult times ahead
BEIRUT, Lebanon, June 23 (UPI) -- Najib Mikati, chosen Thursday to remain as Lebanese prime minister, faces the difficult task of forming a new government and slowing the country's collapse until the election of a new president in October, analysts said.
Ex-Astros GM fired over sign-stealing scandal co-buys Spanish soccer club
World News // 1 day ago
Ex-Astros GM fired over sign-stealing scandal co-buys Spanish soccer club
June 23 (UPI) -- Jeff Luhnow, the former general manager of the Houston Astros who was fired during the club's sign-stealing scandal in 2020, is leading a group of investors who bought Spanish soccer club CD Leganes on Thursday.
Afghanistan earthquake: Crews search debris for survivors as much-needed aid arrives
World News // 1 day ago
Afghanistan earthquake: Crews search debris for survivors as much-needed aid arrives
June 23 (UPI) -- Rescue crews in Afghanistan were still searching for survivors on Thursday following a strong earthquake that hit the eastern part of the country and killed more than 1,000 people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, ending federal abortion rights
Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, ending federal abortion rights
Supreme Court sides with Georgia prisoner seeking execution by firing squad
Supreme Court sides with Georgia prisoner seeking execution by firing squad
Kim Jong Un orders front-line 'war deterrent' amid mounting nuclear concerns
Kim Jong Un orders front-line 'war deterrent' amid mounting nuclear concerns
'Bad Girls Gone God' hikers rescued from mountain by Phoenix Fire Department
'Bad Girls Gone God' hikers rescued from mountain by Phoenix Fire Department
Ukraine pulls remaining troops out of Severodonetsk
Ukraine pulls remaining troops out of Severodonetsk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement