Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 23, 2022 / 8:51 AM

Myanmar junta moves deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to solitary confinement

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Myanmar junta moves deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to solitary confinement
In April, the junta-led government sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to five years in prison on a corruption conviction. Military prosecutors said she took hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes, including gold. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Myanmar's military-led government said on Thursday that it's moved former civilian leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to a solitary confinement prison in Naypyidaw.

Suu Kyi, 76, has been in the custody of the military junta since a coup on Feb. 1, 2021. She has since been charged with nearly two dozen criminal offenses, including corruption and using unauthorized communications devices. The charges could keep her in prison for the rest of her life.

Advertisement

"By the law, it's confirmed that [Suu Kyi] has been moved to the prison," Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun said, according to CNN. "And she's been kept at separate confinement well."

Deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has already been sentenced to several years in prison on various criminal charges that were filed after the junta takeover in Februry 2021. File Photo by Diego Azubel/EPA-EFE

Many senior members of Suu Kyi's government and party are among those held in Naypyidaw. Adviser and Australian economist Sean Turnell is also detained there.

RELATED Myanmar military brutalizing children, creating 'lost generation,' U.N. says

In April, the junta-led government sentenced Suu Kyi to five years in prison on a corruption conviction. Military prosecutors said she took hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes, including gold.

Advertisement

Suu Kyi has rejected the accusations and some independent legal experts have said they are sham charges intended solely to legitimize and justify the military takeover last year.

Since Suu Kyi's removal, the Myanmar military has tried and convicted Suu Kyi on other charges -- including possessing unauthorized walkie-talkies and violating COVID-19 restrictions. She'd already been sentenced to six years in prison on separate charges.

RELATED China, U.S. winning in global arms industry shakeup spurred by Ukraine war

RELATED Myanmar conflict has displaced more than 1M refugees, U.N. says

Latest Headlines

Sexual harassment at Australian mines 'shocking,' 'horrific,' gov't report finds
World News // 57 minutes ago
Sexual harassment at Australian mines 'shocking,' 'horrific,' gov't report finds
June 23 (UPI) -- Women working in Western Australia's mining sector are subject to "horrific" sexual harassment and abuse representing a "systematic" failure of industry and government oversight, a parliamentary report concluded.
Russia shells outskirts of Severodonetsk as EU grants Ukraine official 'candidate' status
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia shells outskirts of Severodonetsk as EU grants Ukraine official 'candidate' status
June 23 (UPI) -- Russia showered an area in eastern Ukraine with mortar and artillery attacks on Thursday as part of its sustained military effort to win greater control in the Donbas region, officials said.
Taliban appeal to UN for aid after Afghan earthquake kills 1,000
World News // 12 hours ago
Taliban appeal to UN for aid after Afghan earthquake kills 1,000
June 22 (UPI) -- The Taliban is appealing for international aid after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan Wednesday killing more than 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 others.
Russia threatens Lithuania with 'serious' consequences over transit ban
World News // 14 hours ago
Russia threatens Lithuania with 'serious' consequences over transit ban
June 22 (UPI) -- Russia vowed to retaliate against Lithuania for what it called "hostile actions" after the European nation banned the transit of EU-sanctioned goods across its territory to the Russian exclave Kaliningrad.
China's Xi Jinping slams West for sanctioning Russia in BRICS speech
World News // 16 hours ago
China's Xi Jinping slams West for sanctioning Russia in BRICS speech
June 22 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping lashed out at the United States and European Union for leveling sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, saying that doing so "will only end up hurting one's own interests."
Pope Francis: Elderly should embrace frailty as new way of following Christ
World News // 18 hours ago
Pope Francis: Elderly should embrace frailty as new way of following Christ
June 22 (UPI) -- During his Wednesday General Audience, Pope Francis continued his catechesis on old age, urging elderly people to embrace frailty as a way to begin a new way of following Christ.
Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma
World News // 18 hours ago
Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma
June 22 (UPI) -- Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia died on Monday after suffering heavy bleeding and a heart attack in April as a result of complications from a routine operation to remove her tonsils.
Couple found in Irish home may have been dead more than a year
World News // 20 hours ago
Couple found in Irish home may have been dead more than a year
June 22 (UPI) -- The bodies of an elderly couple discovered in their home in Ireland, may have been there for over a year, police said Wednesday.
Agency: Traces of polio found in London wastewater
World News // 21 hours ago
Agency: Traces of polio found in London wastewater
June 22 (UPI) -- A British agency said Wednesday it found traces of the polio virus during a regular sewage inspection in London and declared a national incident.
Strong earthquake in Afghanistan kills more than 1,000 people, injures hundreds
World News // 1 day ago
Strong earthquake in Afghanistan kills more than 1,000 people, injures hundreds
June 22 (UPI) -- A strong earthquake in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday killed more than 1,000 people and injured hundreds of others, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma
Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma
Biden urges Congress to pass gas-tax holiday, refiners to expand capacity
Biden urges Congress to pass gas-tax holiday, refiners to expand capacity
Russia threatens Lithuania with 'serious' consequences over transit ban
Russia threatens Lithuania with 'serious' consequences over transit ban
China's Xi Jinping slams West for sanctioning Russia in BRICS speech
China's Xi Jinping slams West for sanctioning Russia in BRICS speech
House GOP joins NRA in opposition to bipartisan Senate gun reform bill
House GOP joins NRA in opposition to bipartisan Senate gun reform bill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement