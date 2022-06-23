Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 23, 2022 / 11:21 AM

Najib Mikati to remain Lebanese PM, form new government

By Dalal Saoud
1/3
Najib Mikati to remain Lebanese PM, form new government
Najib Mikati will again serve as Lebanon's prime minister, tasked with forming a new government amid a deep financial crisis for the country. File Photo by Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE

BEIRUT, Lebanon, June 23 (UPI) -- Lebanon's outgoing Prime Minister Najib Mikati was chosen Thursday to form a new government after he secured enough votes in parliamentary consultations.

It is the fourth time Mikati, a 66-year-old politician and wealthy businessman, has been tapped as prime minister since 2011.

Advertisement

Mikati won the support of 54 legislators of the new 128-member parliament, which was elected in May, during consultations by President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace of Baada, east of Beirut. Supporters mainly encompass deputies representing the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah and its Shiite ally, the Amal movement, as well as some other Sunni and Christian supporters.

Some 25 parliamentarians, mostly from opposition parties and "forces of change," nominated Nawaf Salam, the former ambassador and permanent representative of Lebanon to the United Nations who served as a judge on the International Court of Justice in Holland since 2018.

RELATED Lebanon's cancer patients struggle amid drug shortages, unaffordable treatment

While one legislator named former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who quit politics months ago, to the post, 46 parliamentarians, including the Free Patriotic Movement, abstained from nominating any candidate.

Advertisement

Gebran Bassil, FPM leader and son-in-law of Aoun, said he did not name Mikati, saying it will be difficult to form a new cabinet "under such a short time," as well as introduce essential reforms and achieve a recovery plan to save the crisis-ridden country.

Lebanon has been facing a compounded crisis since October 2019 that has resulted in soaring poverty and unemployment, with the Lebanese pound losing 90% of its value.

RELATED U.S. sanctions Lebanese businessman accused of funding Hezbollah

Mikati, who was summoned to the presidential palace after his nomination, called on all parties to put "our differences aside and cooperate to save our country."

"I am extending my hand to all without exception with a good will... There is still an opportunity and we are capable of salvaging the country," he said.

It is yet to be seen whether Mikati would succeed in forming a new government, which usually takes months because of political bickering and disputes among political leaders.

RELATED Lebanon elections deal blow to Hezbollah, but threats remain

The new cabinet will serve until Aoun's six-year term ends in October.

Latest Headlines

Afghanistan earthquake: Crews search debris for survivors as much-needed aid arrives
World News // 2 hours ago
Afghanistan earthquake: Crews search debris for survivors as much-needed aid arrives
June 23 (UPI) -- Rescue crews in Afghanistan were still searching for survivors on Thursday following a strong earthquake that hit the eastern part of the country and killed more than 1,000 people.
Myanmar junta moves deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to solitary confinement
World News // 3 hours ago
Myanmar junta moves deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to solitary confinement
June 23 (UPI) -- Myanmar's military-led government said on Thursday that it's moved former civilian leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to a solitary confinement prison in Naypyidaw.
Sexual harassment at Australian mines 'shocking,' 'horrific,' gov't report finds
World News // 4 hours ago
Sexual harassment at Australian mines 'shocking,' 'horrific,' gov't report finds
June 23 (UPI) -- Women working in Western Australia's mining sector are subject to "horrific" sexual harassment and abuse representing a "systematic" failure of industry and government oversight, a parliamentary report concluded.
Russia shells outskirts of Severodonetsk as EU grants Ukraine official 'candidate' status
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia shells outskirts of Severodonetsk as EU grants Ukraine official 'candidate' status
June 23 (UPI) -- Russia showered an area in eastern Ukraine with mortar and artillery attacks on Thursday as part of its sustained military effort to win greater control in the Donbas region, officials said.
Taliban appeal to UN for aid after Afghan earthquake kills 1,000
World News // 15 hours ago
Taliban appeal to UN for aid after Afghan earthquake kills 1,000
June 22 (UPI) -- The Taliban is appealing for international aid after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan Wednesday killing more than 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 others.
Russia threatens Lithuania with 'serious' consequences over transit ban
World News // 17 hours ago
Russia threatens Lithuania with 'serious' consequences over transit ban
June 22 (UPI) -- Russia vowed to retaliate against Lithuania for what it called "hostile actions" after the European nation banned the transit of EU-sanctioned goods across its territory to the Russian exclave Kaliningrad.
China's Xi Jinping slams West for sanctioning Russia in BRICS speech
World News // 19 hours ago
China's Xi Jinping slams West for sanctioning Russia in BRICS speech
June 22 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping lashed out at the United States and European Union for leveling sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, saying that doing so "will only end up hurting one's own interests."
Pope Francis: Elderly should embrace frailty as new way of following Christ
World News // 22 hours ago
Pope Francis: Elderly should embrace frailty as new way of following Christ
June 22 (UPI) -- During his Wednesday General Audience, Pope Francis continued his catechesis on old age, urging elderly people to embrace frailty as a way to begin a new way of following Christ.
Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma
World News // 22 hours ago
Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma
June 22 (UPI) -- Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia died on Monday after suffering heavy bleeding and a heart attack in April as a result of complications from a routine operation to remove her tonsils.
Couple found in Irish home may have been dead more than a year
World News // 1 day ago
Couple found in Irish home may have been dead more than a year
June 22 (UPI) -- The bodies of an elderly couple discovered in their home in Ireland, may have been there for over a year, police said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma
Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma
Russia threatens Lithuania with 'serious' consequences over transit ban
Russia threatens Lithuania with 'serious' consequences over transit ban
China's Xi Jinping slams West for sanctioning Russia in BRICS speech
China's Xi Jinping slams West for sanctioning Russia in BRICS speech
House GOP joins NRA in opposition to bipartisan Senate gun reform bill
House GOP joins NRA in opposition to bipartisan Senate gun reform bill
Yellowstone National Park partially reopens after historic flooding
Yellowstone National Park partially reopens after historic flooding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement