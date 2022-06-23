Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 23, 2022 / 8:15 AM

Sexual harassment at Australian mines 'shocking,' 'horrific,' gov't report finds

By Thomas Maresca
Sexual harassment at Australian mines 'shocking,' 'horrific,' gov't report finds
A government inquiry released Thursday found "horrific" conditions of sexual harassment and assault for women workers at Western Australia mine sites. File Photo by Kim Christian/EPA-EFE

June 23 (UPI) -- Women working in Western Australia's mining sector are subject to "horrific" sexual harassment and abuse representing a "systematic" failure of industry and government oversight, a parliamentary report concluded Thursday.

A committee of state lawmakers released the report after a nearly yearlong inquiry triggered by numerous women filing police complaints.

Advertisement

"I knew horrific stories would be brought forward," Libby Lettam, chairwoman of the committee wrote in the report. "But I was shocked and appalled well beyond expectation by the size and depth of the problem."

Dozens of women shared their testimonies about conditions at Western Australia's mines, most of which operate under "fly-in, fly-out" systems, where workers stay for weeks at a time at remote sites.

RELATED NFL commish says Washington Commanders' 'toxic' workplace no longer exists

One worker described being knocked unconscious in her on-site housing and waking up with her jeans and underpants around her ankles.

"I felt sick, ashamed, violated, dirty and very confused," she told the inquiry.

Another told the story of having a near-accident while driving a truck and being told by her supervisor that he would make the safety investigation "go away" if she had sex with him. She was also told she would have to "get on her knees" to be hired for a permanent job with the company.

Advertisement

The report described an environment of near-constant harassment and unwanted advances at the mining camps, as well as multiple incidents of stalking, offers of job advancement for sexual favors and violent assaults.

"I have been to about half a dozen sites, and I can truthfully state that I have been sexually harassed at every single one of them," one women said in her testimony.

A human rights study cited in the report found that 74% of women working in the mining industry reported being sexually harassed in the past five years. The report also pointed to a survey of Western Mine Workers' Alliance members that said 32% of women had received requests for sexual favors, and that 22% had the requests linked to working conditions or career advancement

RELATED Australia agrees to pay $578M to settle submarine dispute with France

Mining dominates Western Australia's economy, generating hundreds of billions of dollars a year for the massive, sparsely populated state from corporate giants including Rio Tinto, BHP and Fortescue Metals Group.

The inquiry called for sweeping changes throughout the industry, from on-site security and safety measures to a complete overhaul of reporting procedures and investigations among both companies and government agencies.

"It is completely inexcusable and simply shocking that this could be taking place in the 21st century in one of the state's most lucrative industries," Mettam wrote.

Advertisement

"This represents a failure of the industry to protect its workers and raises real questions about why the government was not better across this safety issue."

Read More

Amber Heard says she has been 'harassed, humiliated' amid defamation trial

Latest Headlines

Myanmar junta moves deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to solitary confinement
World News // 28 minutes ago
Myanmar junta moves deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to solitary confinement
June 23 (UPI) -- Myanmar's military-led government said on Thursday that it's moved former civilian leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to a solitary confinement prison in Naypyidaw.
Russia shells outskirts of Severodonetsk as EU grants Ukraine official 'candidate' status
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia shells outskirts of Severodonetsk as EU grants Ukraine official 'candidate' status
June 23 (UPI) -- Russia showered an area in eastern Ukraine with mortar and artillery attacks on Thursday as part of its sustained military effort to win greater control in the Donbas region, officials said.
Taliban appeal to UN for aid after Afghan earthquake kills 1,000
World News // 12 hours ago
Taliban appeal to UN for aid after Afghan earthquake kills 1,000
June 22 (UPI) -- The Taliban is appealing for international aid after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan Wednesday killing more than 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 others.
Russia threatens Lithuania with 'serious' consequences over transit ban
World News // 14 hours ago
Russia threatens Lithuania with 'serious' consequences over transit ban
June 22 (UPI) -- Russia vowed to retaliate against Lithuania for what it called "hostile actions" after the European nation banned the transit of EU-sanctioned goods across its territory to the Russian exclave Kaliningrad.
China's Xi Jinping slams West for sanctioning Russia in BRICS speech
World News // 16 hours ago
China's Xi Jinping slams West for sanctioning Russia in BRICS speech
June 22 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping lashed out at the United States and European Union for leveling sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, saying that doing so "will only end up hurting one's own interests."
Pope Francis: Elderly should embrace frailty as new way of following Christ
World News // 18 hours ago
Pope Francis: Elderly should embrace frailty as new way of following Christ
June 22 (UPI) -- During his Wednesday General Audience, Pope Francis continued his catechesis on old age, urging elderly people to embrace frailty as a way to begin a new way of following Christ.
Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma
World News // 19 hours ago
Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma
June 22 (UPI) -- Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia died on Monday after suffering heavy bleeding and a heart attack in April as a result of complications from a routine operation to remove her tonsils.
Couple found in Irish home may have been dead more than a year
World News // 20 hours ago
Couple found in Irish home may have been dead more than a year
June 22 (UPI) -- The bodies of an elderly couple discovered in their home in Ireland, may have been there for over a year, police said Wednesday.
Agency: Traces of polio found in London wastewater
World News // 21 hours ago
Agency: Traces of polio found in London wastewater
June 22 (UPI) -- A British agency said Wednesday it found traces of the polio virus during a regular sewage inspection in London and declared a national incident.
Strong earthquake in Afghanistan kills more than 1,000 people, injures hundreds
World News // 1 day ago
Strong earthquake in Afghanistan kills more than 1,000 people, injures hundreds
June 22 (UPI) -- A strong earthquake in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday killed more than 1,000 people and injured hundreds of others, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma
Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma
Biden urges Congress to pass gas-tax holiday, refiners to expand capacity
Biden urges Congress to pass gas-tax holiday, refiners to expand capacity
Russia threatens Lithuania with 'serious' consequences over transit ban
Russia threatens Lithuania with 'serious' consequences over transit ban
China's Xi Jinping slams West for sanctioning Russia in BRICS speech
China's Xi Jinping slams West for sanctioning Russia in BRICS speech
House GOP joins NRA in opposition to bipartisan Senate gun reform bill
House GOP joins NRA in opposition to bipartisan Senate gun reform bill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement