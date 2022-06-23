Watch Live
Jan. 6 committee hearing focuses on Trump's efforts to pressure Justice Dept. over 2020 election
Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 23, 2022 / 2:32 PM

Ex-Astros GM fired over sign-stealing scandal co-buys Spanish soccer club

By Clyde Hughes
Ex-Astros GM fired over sign-stealing scandal co-buys Spanish soccer club
Houston Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow (R) embraces pitcher Justin Verlander in 2019 after the team clinched the American League West Division and a berth in the Major League Baseball postseason. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Jeff Luhnow, the former general manager of the Houston Astros who was fired during the club's sign-stealing scandal in 2020, is leading a group of investors who bought Spanish soccer club CD Leganes on Thursday.

Luhnow heads the Blue Crow Sports Group, which was introduced in Spain as the soccer club's new owners. The group is buying the club from Victoria Pavon and Felipe Moreno.

Advertisement

"We have a great responsibility just on the day of the 94th anniversary of this club," Luhnow said in a statement released by the club. "I represent a group of very serious people, in love with the sport.

"What we want is to make Leganes grow and to continue what Felipe and Victoria have done in these 14 years."

RELATED Stanley Cup Final, U.S. Open golf top weekend sports schedule

Luhnow won a World Series title as general manager of the Astros in 2017, but later came under scrutiny when it was discovered that the team had illegally stolen opponents' pitching signs that season and in 2018. He was ultimately fired -- along with Astros manager A.J. Hinch -- and later sued the Astros for $22 million. The Astros owner acknowledged that both men didn't start the team's sign-stealing, but said they also didn't do anything about it.

Advertisement

"We have had many groups interested in taking over this great project, but Jeff and his group gave me a lot of confidence," Moreno said in a statement on Thursday. "I think the club is in very good hands. We have offered to help them in everything they ask of us, and here we are."

The former baseball GM said that he's new to soccer, but brings a lot of enthusiasm to the sport. He also noted that the ownership group has a broad range of experiences.

RELATED Los Angeles Angels fire manager Joe Maddon after 12 straight losses

"We are from all over the world, but we are united by our love for the sport, for making things grow and for winning," Luhnow added. "The reason why we are in the sport is that we love to win.

"I know it's a feeling that can't be applied to other parts of life, its something that is shared and it's what we're going to fight for.

Luhnow, 56, said Blue Crow Sports has its hand in various sports and knows how to put together a winning team.

RELATED Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros agree on 6-year, $115M contract extension

"We are going to make a big effort to improve this club," he said.

This week in Major League Baseball

The New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres (L-R), Aaron Hicks, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Aaron Judge and Joey Gallo celebrate a 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., on June 22, 2022. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Najib Mikati remains Lebanon PM, but difficult times ahead
World News // 4 hours ago
Najib Mikati remains Lebanon PM, but difficult times ahead
BEIRUT, Lebanon, June 23 (UPI) -- Najib Mikati, chosen Thursday to remain as Lebanese prime minister, faces the difficult task of forming a new government and slowing the country's collapse until the election of a new president in October, analysts said.
Afghanistan earthquake: Crews search debris for survivors as much-needed aid arrives
World News // 5 hours ago
Afghanistan earthquake: Crews search debris for survivors as much-needed aid arrives
June 23 (UPI) -- Rescue crews in Afghanistan were still searching for survivors on Thursday following a strong earthquake that hit the eastern part of the country and killed more than 1,000 people.
Myanmar junta moves deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to solitary confinement
World News // 6 hours ago
Myanmar junta moves deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to solitary confinement
June 23 (UPI) -- Myanmar's military-led government said on Thursday that it's moved former civilian leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to a solitary confinement prison in Naypyidaw.
Sexual harassment at Australian mines 'shocking,' 'horrific,' gov't report finds
World News // 7 hours ago
Sexual harassment at Australian mines 'shocking,' 'horrific,' gov't report finds
June 23 (UPI) -- Women working in Western Australia's mining sector are subject to "horrific" sexual harassment and abuse representing a "systematic" failure of industry and government oversight, a parliamentary report concluded.
Russia shells outskirts of Severodonetsk as EU grants Ukraine official 'candidate' status
World News // 7 hours ago
Russia shells outskirts of Severodonetsk as EU grants Ukraine official 'candidate' status
June 23 (UPI) -- Russia showered an area in eastern Ukraine with mortar and artillery attacks on Thursday as part of its sustained military effort to win greater control in the Donbas region, officials said.
Taliban appeal to UN for aid after Afghan earthquake kills 1,000
World News // 18 hours ago
Taliban appeal to UN for aid after Afghan earthquake kills 1,000
June 22 (UPI) -- The Taliban is appealing for international aid after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan Wednesday killing more than 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 others.
Russia threatens Lithuania with 'serious' consequences over transit ban
World News // 20 hours ago
Russia threatens Lithuania with 'serious' consequences over transit ban
June 22 (UPI) -- Russia vowed to retaliate against Lithuania for what it called "hostile actions" after the European nation banned the transit of EU-sanctioned goods across its territory to the Russian exclave Kaliningrad.
China's Xi Jinping slams West for sanctioning Russia in BRICS speech
World News // 22 hours ago
China's Xi Jinping slams West for sanctioning Russia in BRICS speech
June 22 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping lashed out at the United States and European Union for leveling sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, saying that doing so "will only end up hurting one's own interests."
Pope Francis: Elderly should embrace frailty as new way of following Christ
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis: Elderly should embrace frailty as new way of following Christ
June 22 (UPI) -- During his Wednesday General Audience, Pope Francis continued his catechesis on old age, urging elderly people to embrace frailty as a way to begin a new way of following Christ.
Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma
World News // 1 day ago
Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma
June 22 (UPI) -- Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia died on Monday after suffering heavy bleeding and a heart attack in April as a result of complications from a routine operation to remove her tonsils.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma
Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma
Russia threatens Lithuania with 'serious' consequences over transit ban
Russia threatens Lithuania with 'serious' consequences over transit ban
China's Xi Jinping slams West for sanctioning Russia in BRICS speech
China's Xi Jinping slams West for sanctioning Russia in BRICS speech
House GOP joins NRA in opposition to bipartisan Senate gun reform bill
House GOP joins NRA in opposition to bipartisan Senate gun reform bill
U.S. Supreme Court rules that Americans are legally allowed to carry guns in public
U.S. Supreme Court rules that Americans are legally allowed to carry guns in public
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement