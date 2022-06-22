Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 22, 2022 / 2:26 PM

Pope Francis: Elderly should embrace frailty as new way of following Christ

By Doug Cunningham
Pope Francis: Elderly should embrace frailty as new way of following Christ
Pope Francis pictured leading Regina Coeli Prayer from the window of his office overlooking Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City, April 24, 2022. In his Wednesday General Audience, Francis said the elderly should embrace their frailty as a new way of following Christ. Vatican media handout photo/EPA-EFE

June 22 (UPI) -- During his Wednesday General Audience, Pope Francis continued his catechesis on old age, urging elderly people to embrace frailty as a way to begin a new way of following Christ.

"Your following will have to learn to allow itself to be instructed and moulded by your frailty, your helplessness, your dependence on others, even in dressing, in walking," said the Pope.

Advertisement

Pope Francis ensured the elderly that their "forcibly inactive act of following" the Lord will become "the best part of their lives."

In old age, Francis said, people learn to bear consistent witness in the conditions of a life largely entrusted to others.

RELATED Odds favor Black or Asian cardinal as next pope should Francis retire

The Pope said the elderly should not be envious of the young who will outlive them.

"The honor of their faithfulness to their sworn love, their fidelity to following the faith they have believed, even in the conditions that bring them nearer to the moment of taking leave of life, is their title of admiration for the generations to come and of grateful recognition from the Lord," said Francis.

Francis' General Audience Wednesday highlighted passages from John's Gospel on the relationship with Jesus, dealing with old age and the passage of time.

Advertisement

Jesus warned Peter, Francis said, "When you were young you were self-sufficient, when you are old you will no longer be so much the master of yourself and your life."

Francis said you have to be a witness to Jesus even in weakness, illness and death.

"Learning to take leave:This is the wisdom of the elderly," Francis said. "But to say farewell well, carefully, with a smile, to take one's leave in society, to take one's leave with others. The life of the elderly is a farewell, slow, slow, but a joyful farewell: I have lived life, I have kept my faith."

RELATED Pope Francis pleads with world leaders to 'not lead humanity to ruin' amid Ukraine war

Read More

Pope Francis again suggests NATO may have provoked Russian war in Ukraine

Latest Headlines

Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma
World News // 31 minutes ago
Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma
June 22 (UPI) -- Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia died on Monday after suffering heavy bleeding and a heart attack in April as a result of complications from a routine operation to remove her tonsils.
Couple found in Irish home may have been dead more than a year
World News // 2 hours ago
Couple found in Irish home may have been dead more than a year
June 22 (UPI) -- The bodies of an elderly couple discovered in their home in Ireland, may have been there for over a year, police said Wednesday.
Agency: Traces of polio found in London wastewater
World News // 3 hours ago
Agency: Traces of polio found in London wastewater
June 22 (UPI) -- A British agency said Wednesday it found traces of the polio virus during a regular sewage inspection in London and declared a national incident.
Strong earthquake in Afghanistan kills more than 1,000 people, injures hundreds
World News // 10 hours ago
Strong earthquake in Afghanistan kills more than 1,000 people, injures hundreds
June 22 (UPI) -- A strong earthquake in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday killed more than 1,000 people and injured hundreds of others, officials said.
Russia making small gains near Severodonetsk as Ukraine shells Snake Island
World News // 5 hours ago
Russia making small gains near Severodonetsk as Ukraine shells Snake Island
June 22 (UPI) -- The Russian military has captured additional settlements around the key eastern city of Severodonetsk as it moves to further isolate the largest remaining area in the Donbas that's not entirely under Moscow's control.
Taiwan defies 'big bully' China after latest air incursion
World News // 11 hours ago
Taiwan defies 'big bully' China after latest air incursion
June 22 (UPI) -- Taiwan's defense ministry said Wednesday it would not give in to "big bully" China, one day after Beijing's latest incursion of warplanes into the self-governing island's air defense identification zone.
Russia pushes to control east Ukraine city, fires on Kharkiv
World News // 1 day ago
Russia pushes to control east Ukraine city, fires on Kharkiv
June 21 (UPI) -- Russia combined its firepower to hit more suburban areas around the key eastern city of Severodonetsk on Tuesday, where controlling the area remains Moscow's top focus of the war in Ukraine that's nearly four months old.
Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant sinks in South China Sea
World News // 20 hours ago
Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant sinks in South China Sea
June 21 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsized and sank in the South China Sea as it was being towed to an undisclosed location following the dining destination's COVID-19 pandemic closure.
French court upholds burqini ban in public pools
World News // 23 hours ago
French court upholds burqini ban in public pools
June 21 (UPI) -- France's highest administrative court is upholding a ban on burqini swimsuits in the southeastern city of Grenoble's public pools, the court announced Tuesday.
Odds favor Black or Asian cardinal as next pope should Francis retire
World News // 1 day ago
Odds favor Black or Asian cardinal as next pope should Francis retire
June 21 (UPI) -- If Pope Francis retires, the current betting odds point to his replacement as being either Asian or Black, according to bookmakers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden calls on Congress to impose 3-month gas-tax holiday to lower pump prices
Biden calls on Congress to impose 3-month gas-tax holiday to lower pump prices
Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant sinks in South China Sea
Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant sinks in South China Sea
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
Supreme Court reverses 'crime of violence' circuit court decision
Taiwan defies 'big bully' China after latest air incursion
Taiwan defies 'big bully' China after latest air incursion
Elon Musk's child petitions for name change to sever ties with billionaire father
Elon Musk's child petitions for name change to sever ties with billionaire father
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement