Earthquake strikes eastern Afghanistan, killing hundreds

An 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday. Image courtesy of Google Maps

June 22 (UPI) -- A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing and injuring hundreds of people, according to state-run Bakhtar news agency. The U.S. Geological Service said the temblor struck at a depth of 6.2 miles about 28.5 miles southwest of the city of Khost located near the Pakistan border. The service had originally reported the shock as a magnitude 6.1.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said it hit at 1:24 a.m.

Officials told Bakhtar that at least 280 people were dead with more than 600 others injured as the earthquake impacted the two provinces of Paktika and Khost.

In Khost, officials said at least 25 people were killed and another 95 injured.

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi called the earthquake "severe" in a tweet while urging all aid agencies to deploy to the area "to prevent further catastrophe."

Another spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said an emergency meeting was convened at the presidential palace where officials ordered funds to provided to those impacted.

"It was instructed that air and land transport should be used for the delivery of food, clothing, medicine and other necessities and transport of the injured," he tweeted.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued his condolences online.

"Deeply grieved to learn about earthquake in Afghanistan, resulting in loss of innocent lives," he tweeted. "People in Pakistan share the grief & sorrow of their Afghan brethren."

"Relevant authorities working to support Afghanistan in this time of need."