Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies after operation complications, coma

June 22 (UPI) -- Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia died on Monday after suffering heavy bleeding and a heart attack in April as a result of complications from a routine operation to remove her tonsils.

E! News said the 2018 winner of the United Continents Brazil title had been working as a model and beautician and was active on social media.

Correia, 27, had been in a coma since April after complications from the tonsil surgery five days earlier.

Correia shared details about her life growing up in poverty in Brazil on social media, describing how she started working as a manicurist at age 8 to support her poverty-stricken family.

Correia had more than 52,000 followers on her Instagram account, where fans followed her career and beauty tips.

"She went to Unimed and had a cardiac arrest on April 4 and since then she was in a coma, with no neurological activity," priest Lidiane Alves Oliveira said, according to The Daily Beast. "Today she passed away."

Her body was transported to the Forensic Medicine Institute of Macae, Brazil, for an autopsy. Correia was buried at a service on Tuesday.