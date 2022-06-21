Watch Live
House Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's efforts to intervene in 2020 election in Georgia, Arizona
Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 21, 2022 / 1:33 PM

Odds favor Black or Asian cardinal as next pope should Francis retire

By Simon Druker
Odds favor Black or Asian cardinal as next pope should Francis retire
As of Tuesday, the Online Betting Group lists Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle from the Philippines and Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana as the top two favorites to become the next pope, should Pope Francis decide to retire rather than serve for life. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- If Pope Francis retires, the current betting odds point to his replacement as being either Asian or Black, according to bookmakers.

The Online Betting Group lists Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle from the Philippines and Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana as the top two favorites to become the next pope.

Advertisement

The site gives Tagle, the former Archbishop of Manila, 5 to 1 odds while Turkson, 73, is currently listed at 6 to 1. If elected, he would be the first African pope in more than 1,500 years.

Francis recently promoted Tagle to Cardinal, a move analysts say shows his respect for the 64-year-old.

Rumors of Pope Francis retiring have circulated recently.

The Wall Street Journal speculated in mid-June he may be considering retirement after canceling a planned trip to Africa.

The 85-year-old pope has suffered from health issues. He used a wheelchair in public in May after a knee operation.

Once appointed, the pope traditionally serves for life.

Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who became Pope Benedict XVI in 2005, retired in 2013, the first modern pope to do so. The 95-year-old's retirement residence is in Castel Gandolfo, Italy. He continues to receive criticism for his handling of church sex abuse scandals in the 1970s and 1980s while serving as a Cardinal.

Advertisement

Whether a pope leaves by death or retirement, Cardinals vote by secret ballot to choose the next pope with a two-thirds majority needed.

Read More

Famous birthdays for June 21: Prince William, Juliette Lewis Devils jump over babies in Spanish village's unusual festival Supreme Court rules states cannot exclude religious schools from tuition help North Carolina man's Father's Day gift to himself earns $2M lottery prize

Latest Headlines

South Korea launches homegrown Nuri rocket in major space milestone
World News // 4 hours ago
South Korea launches homegrown Nuri rocket in major space milestone
Goheung, SOUTH KOREA, June 21 (UPI) -- South Korea successfully launched its first homegrown rocket on Tuesday, deploying a satellite into low-Earth orbit in a major milestone as the country jumps into the space race with commercial and military implications.
Russian journalist's 2021 Nobel Peace Prize sells at auction for record $103.5M
World News // 5 hours ago
Russian journalist's 2021 Nobel Peace Prize sells at auction for record $103.5M
June 21 (UPI) -- A Nobel Peace Prize awarded last year to Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov has sold at auction for a record $103 million, and the money will go to help children who have been displaced by the Russian war in Ukraine.
Russia pushes to control east Ukraine city; Kremlin says captured U.S. vets could face death
World News // 6 hours ago
Russia pushes to control east Ukraine city; Kremlin says captured U.S. vets could face death
June 21 (UPI) -- Russia combined its firepower to hit more suburban areas around the key eastern city of Severodonetsk on Tuesday, where controlling the area remains Moscow's top focus of the war in Ukraine that's nearly four months old.
Top EU diplomat says Russia's blockade of Ukraine 'a real war crime'
World News // 12 hours ago
Top EU diplomat says Russia's blockade of Ukraine 'a real war crime'
June 21 (UPI) -- Russia's blockade of wheat and other food goods in Ukraine is "a real war crime," the European Union's top diplomat said while accusing the Kremlin of using hunger as a weapon of war.
EU sanctions al-Qaida-linked terrorist group, leaders in West Africa
World News // 14 hours ago
EU sanctions al-Qaida-linked terrorist group, leaders in West Africa
June 20 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday blacklisted one group and three people linked to al-Qaida on accusations of being behind terrorist attacks in West Africa.
Taliban release 5 Britons held for months in Afghanistan
World News // 15 hours ago
Taliban release 5 Britons held for months in Afghanistan
June 20 (UPI) -- The Afghan government has released five Britons held captive for months on charges of violating the country's laws and traditions, officials said Monday.
Britain braces for biggest rail strike in 30 years as talks break down
World News // 17 hours ago
Britain braces for biggest rail strike in 30 years as talks break down
June 20 (UPI) -- Talks in Britain to avert the largest rail strike in 30 years broke down Monday, paving the way for massive disruptions for train passengers in England, Scotland and Wales starting Tuesday.
China's imports of Russian oil increased 55% in May
World News // 19 hours ago
China's imports of Russian oil increased 55% in May
June 20 (UPI) -- China's imports of Russian crude oil rose 55% year-over-year to a record-high 8.42 million tons in May as oil prices have declined with Russia facing punitive measures over its invasion of Ukraine.
Ben Stiller views war devastation in Ukraine, meets with Zelensky
World News // 21 hours ago
Ben Stiller views war devastation in Ukraine, meets with Zelensky
June 20 (UPI) -- American actor, director, producer and screenwriter Ben Stiller on Monday viewed areas of Ukraine devastated by the Russian invasion before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Chinese military announces successful anti-ballistic missile test
World News // 22 hours ago
Chinese military announces successful anti-ballistic missile test
June 20 (UPI) -- China claimed it successfully conducted an anti-ballistic missile test on Sunday, calling the action "defensive in nature."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Sovereign citizens' arrested in California with guns, ammunition, bombs
'Sovereign citizens' arrested in California with guns, ammunition, bombs
Volvo Trucks begins testing vehicles powered by hydrogen-powered fuel cells
Volvo Trucks begins testing vehicles powered by hydrogen-powered fuel cells
New Jersey forest fire grows to 11,000 acres as natural causes ruled out
New Jersey forest fire grows to 11,000 acres as natural causes ruled out
Russia pushes to control east Ukraine city; Kremlin says captured U.S. vets could face death
Russia pushes to control east Ukraine city; Kremlin says captured U.S. vets could face death
Ben Stiller views war devastation in Ukraine, meets with Zelensky
Ben Stiller views war devastation in Ukraine, meets with Zelensky
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement