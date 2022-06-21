Russian journalist's 2021 Nobel Peace Prize sells at auction for record $103.5M

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov (R) and Filipino journalist Maria Ressa show their medals at the Nobel Peace Prize Award Ceremony at City Hall in Oslo, Norway, on December 10, 2021. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
The money from the auction will go to UNICEF, which is the United Nations' child humanitarian aid program.
Muratov's 23-carat gold Nobel Peace Prize medal was auctioned on Monday night by Heritage Auctions in New York City and sold for $103.5 million -- a record price for any Nobel prize.
Muratov, the editor of the Russian publication Novaya Gazeta, had already donated the $500,000 in prize money that he received for winning the Peace Prize last fall to help refugee children.
The United Nations has said that thousands of children have been killed, injured or displaced since the Russian war in Ukraine began almost four months ago. Novaya Gazeta has been heavily critical of the war and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
