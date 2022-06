The USGS said that Monday's earthquake was felt by almost 11 million people who live in the capital Taipei and along the eastern edge of the island. Image courtesy U.S. Geological Survey

June 20 (UPI) -- A moderately strong earthquake with a magnitude near 6.0 struck on Monday in the Pacific and could be felt along the eastern coast of Taiwan. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and the epicenter was located about 25 miles southwest of Hualien City at a depth of 5 miles. Advertisement

There were no reports of heavy damage or serious injuries.

The USGS said that the earthquake was felt by almost 11 million people who live in the capital Taipei, Douliu, Pizitou, Jiayi Shi, Taibao, Tainan, Taichung, Banqiao and Zhongxing New Village.

Taiwan is located in what's known as the "Ring of Fire" -- a portion of the Pacific where seismic activity is commonplace. There are many active volcanoes in the region.

Last month, a 6.3-magnitude quake struck about 60 miles from Su'ao Township on the island. That quake could be felt as far away as Japan, the Philippines and China.