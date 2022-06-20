Advertisement
World News
June 20, 2022 / 4:46 AM

Germany unveils measures to reduce use of Russian gas

By Darryl Coote
Germany unveils measures to reduce use of Russian gas
German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck on Sunday announced measures to reduce gas consumption amid Russia's war in Ukraine. Photo by Filip Singer/EPA-EFE

June 20 (UPI) -- Germany has announced a slew of measures aimed at reducing its gas consumption, including turning to coal-fired power plants for energy, as Russia continues to throttle supplies to Europe amid its war in Ukraine.

Robert Habeck, Berlin's economy and climate minister, revealed the measures Sunday in a statement, saying to reduce the use of gas in producing electricity, they will have to resort to coal-fired power plants -- a decision he called "bitter" but "necessary" to ensure storage tanks are full this winter.

"Security of supply is currently guaranteed, but the situation is serious," he said. "We are therefore further strengthening precautions and taking additional measures to reduce gas consumption."

He said the coal-fired plants will be used for a "transitional period." Other measures include a gas auction model to be launched this summer to encourage industrial consumers to reduced their use of gas as well strengthening the storage of gas through offering loans secured by a federal guarantee to Germany's gas market operator.

RELATED Janet Yellen says recession not 'inevitable' as White House battles inflation

The announcement comes as Russia continues to limit gas to Europe where nations have repeatedly sought to punish Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

On Friday, Italy and Slovakia said Gazprom, Russia's state-owned energy company, had halved their gas deliveries.

On Thursday, Gazprom said in a statement on its official Telegram account that it reduced gas supplies to Germany via its Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 67 million cubic meters a day, representing a substantial decline.

RELATED Western leaders warn war in Ukraine could last years

Gazprom said it stopped the Siemens gas turbine engine for repairs.

Habeck, however, called the move by Russia in a statement as an obvious "strategy to unsettle and drive up prices."

"The quantities can be procured on the market, albeit at high prices," he said late last week. "Security of supply is guaranteed. But we are monitoring things very closely and are in close contact with the relevant actors about the crisis structures."

RELATED Ukraine: Zelensky visits battle scene as fighting rages over key Donbas highway

He said that the current situation shows the need to conserve energy and that they will take other mitigating measures.

Latest Headlines

Petro wins Colombian presidency; Macron loses French parliament majority
World News // 13 hours ago
Petro wins Colombian presidency; Macron loses French parliament majority
June 19 (UPI) -- Colombian selected a new president, while French President Emmanuel Macron lost his grasp on parliament as both nations took to the polls Sunday.
FINA votes to restrict transgender swimmers from elite women's contests
World News // 10 hours ago
FINA votes to restrict transgender swimmers from elite women's contests
June 19 (UPI) -- Swimming's international governing body, FINA, announced Sunday a new policy restricting transgender athletes from competing in women's elite races.
COVID-19 deaths worldwide drop to early-pandemic level of 1,148 daily
World News // 15 hours ago
COVID-19 deaths worldwide drop to early-pandemic level of 1,148 daily
June 19 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases and deaths worldwide continue to dwindle to the lowest levels since the pandemic though somt hotspots remain, including in Taiwan and portions of Europe.
Western leaders warn war in Ukraine could last years
World News // 16 hours ago
Western leaders warn war in Ukraine could last years
June 19 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday urged Western allies to maintain support for Ukraine, warning its war with Russian invaders could span years.
Police: Slain British journalist, Brazilian colleague shot with hunting ammo
World News // 1 day ago
Police: Slain British journalist, Brazilian colleague shot with hunting ammo
June 18 (UPI) -- British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were shot to death with hunting ammunition, Brazilian police said Saturday, four days after the missing men's bodies were recovered. 
Ukraine: Zelensky visits battle scene as fighting rages over key Donbas highway
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine: Zelensky visits battle scene as fighting rages over key Donbas highway
June 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited on Saturday the southern city of Mykolaiv where forces have been fending off Russian troops trying to move west toward the port of Odessa.
Death toll rises as incessant rains trigger more flash flooding in India
World News // 1 day ago
Death toll rises as incessant rains trigger more flash flooding in India
June 18 (UPI) -- Incessant rains continued to cause flash flooding in a pair of northeastern Indian states on Saturday, pushing the death toll from the disaster into the dozens, local officials said.
IDF strikes Gaza in response to rocket fire toward Israel overnight
World News // 1 day ago
IDF strikes Gaza in response to rocket fire toward Israel overnight
June 18 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces struck targets in the Gaza Strip on Saturday response to what they said were the first Hamas rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel since April.
Ukraine moves closer to EU membership
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine moves closer to EU membership
June 18 (UPI) -- The European Commission has recommended that Ukraine become a membership candidate, bringing the former Soviet republic one step closer to fully joining the European Union.
Brazilian police confirm human remains are missing British journalist
World News // 2 days ago
Brazilian police confirm human remains are missing British journalist
June 17 (UPI) -- Brazil's federal police said Friday the department has positively identified human remains recovered in the rainforest are those of missing British journalist Dom Phillips.
