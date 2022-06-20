Advertisement
June 20, 2022 / 7:29 AM

Russian troops capture key suburb near Severodonetsk after months of battle

By Clyde Hughes
Ukrainian locals are seen amid debris in Lysychansk, Ukraine, after heavy fighting in the Luhansk area northeast of Severodonetsk on Saturday. Photo by Oleksandr Ratushniak/EPA-EFE

June 20 (UPI) -- Russia captured a key suburb of Severodonetsk on Monday while Moscow's military appeared to make another run at Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, with a new round of shelling, officials said.

Luhansk regional military leader Serhiy Haidai said Moscow seized the suburb of Metelkine, located just east of Severodonetsk, as Russian forces moved closer to controlling the key business hub in the Donbas region in a battle that Ukraine's forces have resisted for weeks.

Severodonetsk is said to be the largest city in eastern Ukraine that's not yet under total Russian control.

Haidai said Russian troops have upped their attacks on Ukrainian positions in and around Severodonetsk via shelling and airstrikes.

RELATED Germany will turn to coal-based power to make up for Russian gas shortage

"[Russia's military is] working hard on the Severodonetsk industrial zone and the outskirts of the city," Haidai said, according to CNN. "The same is true in the Toshkivka and Ustynivka districts.

"(They) want to make a breakthrough there, and for this purpose, they have gathered a large amount of equipment there. Fighting is taking place in many villages around Severodonetsk and Lysychansk."

Despite capturing most of the Severodonetsk weeks ago, Ukrainian forces have prevented Moscow from completely securing the city. Russian-backed separatists have fought for control of Severodonetsk since 2014.

After Ukrainian troops forced Russian forces away from its second-largest city of Kharkiv last month, Moscow intensified attacks on the city Monday with shelling on its outskirts. Officials said, though, that the Kremlin did not attempt a ground attack to break through Ukraine's defensive lines.

Britain's Defense Ministry said Monday that Russia has failed to gain full air superiority and has "operated in a risk-averse style, rarely penetrating deep behind Ukrainian lines." It said the failure has added to the slow progress of its ground forces.

"In the conflict to date, Russia's air force has underperformed," the ministry said in a tweet. "Its failure to consistently deliver air power is likely one of the most important factors behind Russia's very limited campaign success."

RELATED Western leaders warn war in Ukraine could last years

Meanwhile, European Union foreign policy head Josep Borrell said on Monday that the Kremlin's blockade of Ukrainian grain exports is a "real war crime."

Borrell pushed back on claims by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Western sanctions against Moscow were the cause of the global food crisis.

"One cannot imagine that millions of tons of wheat remain blocked in Ukraine while in the rest of the world people are suffering hunger," Borrell told European Union foreign ministers in a meeting, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. "This is a real war crime."

Since February when Russia's invasion started, Ukraine's grain shipments stalled, leaving more than 20 million tons of grain trapped in silos there.

War in Ukraine: Scenes from Kharkiv

A woman eats food given to her by volunteers at a food delivery station run by a Hare Krishna group in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 20, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Janet Yellen says recession not 'inevitable' as White House battles inflation

