June 20, 2022 / 11:18 AM

Dmitry Muratov to auction off Nobel Prize medal to help Ukrainian children

By Clyde Hughes
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov attends the Nobel Peace Prize Award Ceremony at City Hall in Oslo on December 10, 2021. He will auction off his award on Monday to help refugee Ukrainian children. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- The Nobel Prize-winning editor of a Russian independent newspaper said he is auctioning off his award to raise money for displaced children affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Dmitry Muratov, editor of the Novaya Gazeta said previously he would donate the $500,000 prize money connected with the award to a charity connected to refugee children. His 23-carat gold Nobel medal is to go up for auction in New York Monday evening.

The proceeds will go to UNICEF to assist Ukrainian refugee children.

Novaya Gazeta, one of the fiercest news media critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government, suspended operations in Russia because of increasingly restrictive laws passed by officials there.

Last October, Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize with Maria Ressa, of the Philippines, for their efforts to maintain press and speech freedoms while under constant threat and harassment by their governments.

"Nobel Medals are highly collectible for their artwork and the achievements they represent," Heritage Auctions, which will conduct the auction, said in a statement.

"This award is unlike any other auction offering to present. Mr. Muratov, with the full support of his staff at Novaya Gazeta, is allowing us to auction his medal not as a collectible but as an event that he hopes will positively impact the lives of millions of Ukrainian refugees."

In April, Muratov was attacked with red paint containing the chemical acetone. U.S. intelligence officials said that Russian agents were involved in the attack.

Six Novaya Gazeta journalists have been murdered since 2000. Reporter Anna Politkovskaya, a critic of Russia's war in Chechnya, was shot and killed in the elevator of her Moscow apartment building in 2006.

Earthquake with magnitude near 6.0 shakes eastern edge of Taiwan
World News // 41 minutes ago
June 20 (UPI) -- A moderately strong earthquake with a magnitude near 6.0 struck on Monday in the Pacific and could be felt along the eastern coast of Taiwan.
Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis at center of sexual assault claim in Italy
World News // 1 hour ago
June 20 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis -- who directed the hit 2005 film "Crash" and co-wrote two James Bond films -- has been detained in Italy as prosecutors look into claims that he sexually assaulted a woman there.
Boris Johnson returns home after minor sinus surgery
World News // 3 hours ago
June 20 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson underwent minor surgery for his sinuses at a London hospital Monday morning, leaving Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab to stand in for him briefly until he fully recovers.
Russian troops capture key suburb near Severodonetsk after months of battle
World News // 5 hours ago
June 20 (UPI) -- Russia captured a key suburb of Severodonetsk on Monday and appeared to make another run at Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, with a new round of shelling, officials said.
Germany will turn to coal-based power to make up for Russian gas shortage
World News // 7 hours ago
June 20 (UPI) -- Germany has announced a slew of measures aimed at reducing its gas consumption, including turning to coal-fired power plants for energy, as Russia continues to throttle supplies to Europe amid its war in Ukraine.
Petro wins Colombian presidency; Macron loses French parliament majority
World News // 21 hours ago
June 19 (UPI) -- Colombian selected a new president, while French President Emmanuel Macron lost his grasp on parliament as both nations took to the polls Sunday.
FINA votes to restrict transgender swimmers from elite women's contests
World News // 18 hours ago
June 19 (UPI) -- Swimming's international governing body, FINA, announced Sunday a new policy restricting transgender athletes from competing in women's elite races.
COVID-19 deaths worldwide drop to early-pandemic level of 1,148 daily
World News // 23 hours ago
June 19 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases and deaths worldwide continue to dwindle to the lowest levels since the pandemic though somt hotspots remain, including in Taiwan and portions of Europe.
Western leaders warn war in Ukraine could last years
World News // 23 hours ago
June 19 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday urged Western allies to maintain support for Ukraine, warning its war with Russian invaders could span years.
Police: Slain British journalist, Brazilian colleague shot with hunting ammo
World News // 1 day ago
June 18 (UPI) -- British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were shot to death with hunting ammunition, Brazilian police said Saturday, four days after the missing men's bodies were recovered. 
Texas Republicans approve platform that rejects Biden's election
COVID-19 deaths worldwide drop to early-pandemic level of 1,148 daily
Russian troops capture key suburb near Severodonetsk after months of battle
Attorney from Philippines killed in 'random' shooting in Philadelphia
More flights canceled in U.S. after hundreds scrapped over weekend
