British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves No. 10 Downing Street for Prime Minister's questions in the Houses of Parliament on May 25. Officials said he is recovering from sinus surgery on Monday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson underwent minor surgery for his sinuses at a London hospital Monday morning, leaving Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab to stand in for him briefly until he fully recovers. Raab took charge of the country when Johnson went under general anesthesia for the operation.

A spokesperson for the prime minister said Johnson was expected to return to work on Tuesday depending on "how he feels." Johnson was still expected to participate in the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in Rwanda this week.

Johnson's office confirmed that Johnson returned to No. 10 Downing Street Monday morning after the surgery, an operation that had been previously planned.

The spokesperson said they did not believe the sinus surgery was connected with Johnson previously contracting COVID-19 two years ago.

"[That is] certainly not my understanding," the spokesperson said, according to The Guardian. "I wouldn't generally comment on the PM's medical history but obviously it's of public interest as regards to this operation."

Raab had also stood in for Johnson when he was admitted to the intensive care unit in 2020 after he had contracted COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic.

On March 27, 2020, Johnson announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing "mild symptoms" but 10 days later he was taken to St. Thomas' Hospital in London and moved to intensive care the next day. He stayed in intensive care for three nights but was never put on a respirator.