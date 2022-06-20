Israeli leaders to call for dissolution of Knesset, new elections

June 20 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid decided Monday to dissolve the Knesset and call for new elections, endangering Lapid's turn at the top position.
Bennett and Lapid struggled to hold together their fragile coalition, which was driven by an effort to end the reign of Benjamin Netanyahu a year ago. As a prearranged agreement, Lapid will become prime minister during the interim period and greet President Joe Biden when he arrives in Israel on July 13.