Advertisement
World News
June 19, 2022 / 3:31 PM

Colombians pick new president; French decide National Assembly balance in Sunday votes

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Colombians pick new president; French decide National Assembly balance in Sunday votes
Colombia will select a new leader Sunday as Gustavo Petro, a former rebel and longtime senator looks to become the country's first leftist leader in a race against construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez. Photo by Luca Piergiovanni/EPA-EFE

June 19 (UPI) -- Colombian voters will make a choice between a leftist and a businessman for their new president, while French President Emmanuel Macron seeks to maintain a grasp on parliament as both nations head to the polls Sunday.

Sunday's elections will see Colombia select a new leader as Gustavo Petro, a former rebel and longtime senator looks to become the country's first leftist leader in a race against construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez, while Macron faces efforts from France's far left and far right to block a parliamentary majority that would allow him to freely enforce his agenda.

Advertisement

Colombia

Hernandez and Petro were neck and neck in polling as voters took to ballot boxes.

RELATED Jan. 6 hearing: Pence lawyer says overturning election 'tantamount to a revolution'

Hernandez cast his ballot in his hometown of Bucaramanga to chants of "Long live Rodolfo!" from supporters as he entered the polling station.

Advertisement

The trip marked a rare public appearance for the surprise candidate who held no rallies and agreed to a public debate with Petro only after being ordered to by court.

Hernandez, a former mayor, has been compared with other right-wing populists who have found success in recent years, such as former U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and has faced criticism for assertions that he wishes to dismiss the legislative branch and declare a state of emergency as soon as he is elected and for for voting against the peace agreement in the 2016 national plebiscite.

RELATED Primaries: Rep. Tom Rice loses GOP backing in S.C.; Texas seat flips to GOP

Petro cast his vote in Bogota, the nation's capitol, where young voters expressed their support for him in his third presidential bid.

"The youth is more inclined toward revolution," Ingrid Forrero, 31, told The New York Times. "Toward the left, toward a change."

Petro has based his platform around agrarian reform, progressive taxation, ecological clean energy, sustainable economic development and state investment in public education and healthcare.

RELATED Sarah Palin to advance to Alaska special House race in August

However, political opponents of Petro contend that his presidency could transform Colombia into "another Venezuela" characterized, as they see it, by a dictatorial regime that pushed the country into a humanitarian and economic crisis.

Advertisement

France

Macron's centrist coalition hopes to maintain control of France's National Assembly in the second round of the parliamentary elections after pulling mostly even with the leftist New Ecological and Social Popular Union, or NUPES, coalition led by far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon in the first round last week.

Sunday's races mostly consist of runoff votes between two candidates that advanced past the initial round last week.

Polls indicate Macron's Ensemble coalition will win 255-305 seats, while NUPES could secure 140-200.

Without a 289-seat majority, Macron would require support from other parties to push through reforms such as raising the retirement age, cutting taxes and reforming benefits.

"They didn't think the left and Greens could get together -- it would be chaos and catastrophe," NUPES spokesman Ian Brossat said during a rally. "But the chaos today is economic, with food prices going up. We've got 10 million people in poverty."

Macron also faces a challenge from presidential runner-up Marine Le Pen's far-right party that was expected to secure 23-49 seats.

Le Pen, who is expected to maintain her own parliamentary seat, was soundly defeated by Macron in the presidential race but urged voters to ensure "Macron is denied a majority in parliament."

Advertisement

"The second round offers us the opportunity to send a very large group of patriotic lawmakers to the new National Assembly," she said after the first round last week.

Latest Headlines

COVID-19 deaths worldwide drop to early-pandemic level of 1,148 daily
World News // 3 hours ago
COVID-19 deaths worldwide drop to early-pandemic level of 1,148 daily
June 19 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases and deaths worldwide continue to dwindle to the lowest levels since the pandemic though somt hotspots remain, including in Taiwan and portions of Europe.
Western leaders warn war in Ukraine could last years
World News // 4 hours ago
Western leaders warn war in Ukraine could last years
June 19 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday urged Western allies to maintain support for Ukraine, warning its war with Russian invaders could span years.
Police: Slain British journalist, Brazilian colleague shot with hunting ammo
World News // 21 hours ago
Police: Slain British journalist, Brazilian colleague shot with hunting ammo
June 18 (UPI) -- British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were shot to death with hunting ammunition, Brazilian police said Saturday, four days after the missing men's bodies were recovered. 
Ukraine: Zelensky visits battle scene as fighting rages over key Donbas highway
World News // 23 hours ago
Ukraine: Zelensky visits battle scene as fighting rages over key Donbas highway
June 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited on Saturday the southern city of Mykolaiv where forces have been fending off Russian troops trying to move west toward the port of Odessa.
Death toll rises as incessant rains trigger more flash flooding in India
World News // 1 day ago
Death toll rises as incessant rains trigger more flash flooding in India
June 18 (UPI) -- Incessant rains continued to cause flash flooding in a pair of northeastern Indian states on Saturday, pushing the death toll from the disaster into the dozens, local officials said.
IDF strikes Gaza in response to rocket fire toward Israel overnight
World News // 1 day ago
IDF strikes Gaza in response to rocket fire toward Israel overnight
June 18 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces struck targets in the Gaza Strip on Saturday response to what they said were the first Hamas rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel since April.
Ukraine moves closer to EU membership
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine moves closer to EU membership
June 18 (UPI) -- The European Commission has recommended that Ukraine become a membership candidate, bringing the former Soviet republic one step closer to fully joining the European Union.
Brazilian police confirm human remains are missing British journalist
World News // 1 day ago
Brazilian police confirm human remains are missing British journalist
June 17 (UPI) -- Brazil's federal police said Friday the department has positively identified human remains recovered in the rainforest are those of missing British journalist Dom Phillips.
Paris may break all-time June record as heat wave bakes Western Europe
World News // 2 days ago
Paris may break all-time June record as heat wave bakes Western Europe
An ongoing heat wave in Western Europe -- the most intense of its kind this early in the year -- has caused significant disruptions to events and travel and prompted dire messages from public officials.
Torrential rain in Indian state of Sikkim leads to 5 deaths
World News // 2 days ago
Torrential rain in Indian state of Sikkim leads to 5 deaths
June 17 (UPI) -- Torrential rains in the Indian Himalayan state of Sikkim triggered landslides that left five people dead, including three police officers, over the past several days.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joe Biden uninjured after tumbling from bike during Delaware ride
Joe Biden uninjured after tumbling from bike during Delaware ride
Ukraine: Zelensky visits battle scene as fighting rages over key Donbas highway
Ukraine: Zelensky visits battle scene as fighting rages over key Donbas highway
SpaceX launches three rockets in 36 hours
SpaceX launches three rockets in 36 hours
2 killed, 10 rescued after boat collision near Key Biscayne, Florida
2 killed, 10 rescued after boat collision near Key Biscayne, Florida
COVID-19 deaths worldwide drop to early-pandemic level of 1,148 daily
COVID-19 deaths worldwide drop to early-pandemic level of 1,148 daily
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement