World News
June 18, 2022 / 3:21 PM

Death toll rises as incessant rains trigger more flash flooding in India

By Don Jacobson
People hold umbrellas to protect themselves from rain in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on Saturday. Heavy rains in the northeastern states of Assam and Meghalaya have caused dozens of deaths. Photo by Farooq Khan/EPA-EFE

June 18 (UPI) -- Incessant rains continued to cause flash flooding in a pair of northeastern Indian states on Saturday, pushing the death toll from the disaster into the dozens, local officials said.

At least 63 people, including eight counted on Saturday, have died due to flooding and landslides in the states of Assam and Meghalaya, the Press Trust of India reported.

The floods were triggered after the two states received 125% above normal rainfall during the seven-day period from June 8 through Wednesday. Some areas of Assam and Meghalaya received nearly 16 inches of rainfall on Friday alone, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Heavy rains are likely to continue in the sub-Himalayan areas of northeastern India for three more days, forecasters said.

RELATED Torrential rain in Indian state of Sikkim leads to 5 deaths

The flooding has affected nearly 3.1 million people in 32 districts and prompted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order the chief minister of Assam state, Himanta Biswa Sarma, to assess the situation.

"Assured all possible support from the Centre," Modi wrote in a tweet. "I pray for the safety and well-being of the people of Assam affected by flooding."

Sarma said he visited relief camps, including one at the Fatima Convent School in the city of Rangia where 94 people were taking shelter from the floodwaters.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and providing best help to people," he said.

The Indian army deployed 11 columns of soldiers to help evacuate 3,000 people from seven inundated districts, including an operation in which people who had been stuck on a log for 12 hours were taken to safety.

Some 150,000 people have fled to 765 relief camps in Assam state, state disaster management officials said.

