Advertisement
World News
June 18, 2022 / 1:49 PM

IDF strikes Gaza in response to rocket fire toward Israel overnight

By Sommer Brokaw

June 18 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces struck targets in the Gaza Strip on Saturday response to what they said were the first Hamas rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel since April.

The Israeli military waited for daylight hours to strike targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the attack.

Advertisement

"In response to the rocket fired by Hamas toward Israeli civilians overnight, IDF aircraft struck a weapons manufacturing site and three other Hamas military posts in Gaza," an IDF post, which included video footage of an IDF strike on a Hamas military post, read. "We hold the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for all terrorist activity emanating from Gaza."

Militants fired a rocket shortly after 3 a.m. toward Israel's southern coastal city Ashkelon, and the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted it.

RELATED Iran nuclear deal is unraveling

"The rocket was intercepted mid-air by the IDF Aerial Defense Array," the IDF said in a Twitter post.

The IDF said in another post that over 100,000 people in the city of Ashkelon heard air-raid sirens, warning them of the deadly rocket fired toward them, and "they had just 30 seconds to run for safety."

Advertisement

No injuries or damage were reported and no group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

RELATED U.N. report: Occupation fueling Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The rocket came after three Palestinians were killed on Friday in armed clashes with the IDF soldiers in Jenin and 10 others were injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades branch had warned that Israel would "pay a heavy price" for the incident, The Jerusalem Post reported.

RELATED U.S. sanctions Hamas official, facilitator network

Read More

Israel moves forward with Sunday's flag march despite concerns over violence

Latest Headlines

Ukraine moves closer to EU membership
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukraine moves closer to EU membership
June 18 (UPI) -- The European Commission has recommended that Ukraine become a membership candidate, bringing the former Soviet republic one step closer to fully joining the European Union.
Brazilian police confirm human remains are missing British journalist
World News // 19 hours ago
Brazilian police confirm human remains are missing British journalist
June 17 (UPI) -- Brazil's federal police said Friday the department has positively identified human remains recovered in the rainforest are those of missing British journalist Dom Phillips.
Paris may break all-time June record as heat wave bakes Western Europe
World News // 1 day ago
Paris may break all-time June record as heat wave bakes Western Europe
An ongoing heat wave in Western Europe -- the most intense of its kind this early in the year -- has caused significant disruptions to events and travel and prompted dire messages from public officials.
Torrential rain in Indian state of Sikkim leads to 5 deaths
World News // 1 day ago
Torrential rain in Indian state of Sikkim leads to 5 deaths
June 17 (UPI) -- Torrential rains in the Indian Himalayan state of Sikkim triggered landslides that left five people dead, including three police officers, over the past several days.
Official: Russia traps civilians at Severodonetsk's Azot chemical plant
World News // 1 day ago
Official: Russia traps civilians at Severodonetsk's Azot chemical plant
June 17 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian official claimed Friday that Moscow is preventing civilians from leaving the key eastern hub city of Severodonetsk as Russia continued its bombardment efforts to finally control the region.
Britain clears way for Julian Assange's extradition to United States
World News // 1 day ago
Britain clears way for Julian Assange's extradition to United States
June 17 (UPI) -- Jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange moved closer to extradition to the United States on Friday after the British Home Secretary Priti Patel approved the move.
European leaders back Ukraine for EU membership; Zelensky asks for weapons
World News // 1 day ago
European leaders back Ukraine for EU membership; Zelensky asks for weapons
June 17 (UPI) -- European leaders who traveled to Kyiv said they support Ukraine's effort to become a member of the European Union but did not guarantee the stronger weapons it needs to fend off Russia.
WTO passes 'unprecedented' trade package following protracted talks
World News // 1 day ago
WTO passes 'unprecedented' trade package following protracted talks
June 17 (UPI) -- The World Trade Organization agreed Friday to an "unprecedented" package of trade deals on fisheries subsidies, food safety, WTO reforms and emergency response, including waivers for COVID-19 vaccines.
China launches the Fujian, its largest and most advanced aircraft carrier
World News // 1 day ago
China launches the Fujian, its largest and most advanced aircraft carrier
June 17 (UPI) -- China launched its third and most advanced aircraft carrier on Friday, state media reported, a move that will help Beijing in its effort to project military power around the region.
Official says 'tens of thousands' have died in Ukraine; 3 U.S. veterans missing
World News // 2 days ago
Official says 'tens of thousands' have died in Ukraine; 3 U.S. veterans missing
June 16 (UPI) -- As Russia kept up attacks in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, a Ukrainian official said that "tens of thousands" of people have been killed since the start of the war in February.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iowa Supreme court overturns state constitutional right to abortion
Iowa Supreme court overturns state constitutional right to abortion
Capitol Police detain 7 staffers from Stephen Colbert show
Capitol Police detain 7 staffers from Stephen Colbert show
Paris may break all-time June record as heat wave bakes Western Europe
Paris may break all-time June record as heat wave bakes Western Europe
Monsoon to bring beneficial rain, flooding risk to western U.S.
Monsoon to bring beneficial rain, flooding risk to western U.S.
White House faces obstacles to gas rebate cards, other ideas to address high prices
White House faces obstacles to gas rebate cards, other ideas to address high prices
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement