Advertisement
World News
June 18, 2022 / 7:05 PM

Police: Slain British journalist, Brazilian colleague shot with hunting ammo

By Don Jacobson
Police: Slain British journalist, Brazilian colleague shot with hunting ammo
Protesters demanded justice for slain British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous peoples expert Bruno Araujo Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by Fernando Bizerra/EPA-EFE

June 18 (UPI) -- British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were shot to death with hunting ammunition, Brazilian police said Saturday, four days after the missing men's bodies were recovered.

The Amazonas state office of Brazil's Federal Police and a government-formed crisis committee investigating the slayings said in a release the pair were killed by gunshot wounds caused by "typical hunting ammunition."

Advertisement

Pereira's body was identified through dental records on Friday, police said, a day after Phillips' remains were similarly identified.

The Federal Police also announced Saturday that a third suspect, identified a Jefferson da Silva Lima, also known as "Pelado da Dinha," was arrested in connection with the slayings. He surrendered at an Amazonas police station, they said.

RELATED Brazilian police confirm human remains are missing British journalist

Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, 41, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of participating in the slayings with his brother, Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, who was already under police custody since last week.

Phillips and Pereira went missing while on a reporting trip in Brazil's remote Javari Valley on June 5. Police said their bodies were found after Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, described as a fisherman, led police to the spot they were buried.

Advertisement

Phillips, 57, a long-time contributor to the Guardian newspaper, was in Amazonas while researching a book, the BBC reported. Pereira, 41, a one-time employee of the Brazilian indigenous affairs agency Funai, had received death threats prior to taking the trip, indigenous rights groups said.

RELATED Suspect confesses to killing British journalist, Indigenous expert in Amazon

The Javari region of far western Amazonas state where the bodies were found is Brazil's second-largest indigenous reserve and is notorious as a haven for illegal fishing, drug trafficking and mineral extraction.

The region is frequently the scene of violent clashes between police, criminal gangs and indigenous people and Phillips was there to document the conflicts, the Spanish news agency EFE reported.

RELATED Brazilian police make second arrest in connection to missing British journalist

Latest Headlines

Ukraine: Zelensky visits battle scene as fighting rages over key Donbas highway
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine: Zelensky visits battle scene as fighting rages over key Donbas highway
June 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited on Saturday the southern city of Mykolaiv where forces have been fending off Russian troops trying to move west toward the port of Odessa.
Death toll rises as incessant rains trigger more flash flooding in India
World News // 4 hours ago
Death toll rises as incessant rains trigger more flash flooding in India
June 18 (UPI) -- Incessant rains continued to cause flash flooding in a pair of northeastern Indian states on Saturday, pushing the death toll from the disaster into the dozens, local officials said.
IDF strikes Gaza in response to rocket fire toward Israel overnight
World News // 5 hours ago
IDF strikes Gaza in response to rocket fire toward Israel overnight
June 18 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces struck targets in the Gaza Strip on Saturday response to what they said were the first Hamas rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel since April.
Ukraine moves closer to EU membership
World News // 9 hours ago
Ukraine moves closer to EU membership
June 18 (UPI) -- The European Commission has recommended that Ukraine become a membership candidate, bringing the former Soviet republic one step closer to fully joining the European Union.
Brazilian police confirm human remains are missing British journalist
World News // 1 day ago
Brazilian police confirm human remains are missing British journalist
June 17 (UPI) -- Brazil's federal police said Friday the department has positively identified human remains recovered in the rainforest are those of missing British journalist Dom Phillips.
Paris may break all-time June record as heat wave bakes Western Europe
World News // 1 day ago
Paris may break all-time June record as heat wave bakes Western Europe
An ongoing heat wave in Western Europe -- the most intense of its kind this early in the year -- has caused significant disruptions to events and travel and prompted dire messages from public officials.
Torrential rain in Indian state of Sikkim leads to 5 deaths
World News // 1 day ago
Torrential rain in Indian state of Sikkim leads to 5 deaths
June 17 (UPI) -- Torrential rains in the Indian Himalayan state of Sikkim triggered landslides that left five people dead, including three police officers, over the past several days.
Official: Russia traps civilians at Severodonetsk's Azot chemical plant
World News // 1 day ago
Official: Russia traps civilians at Severodonetsk's Azot chemical plant
June 17 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian official claimed Friday that Moscow is preventing civilians from leaving the key eastern hub city of Severodonetsk as Russia continued its bombardment efforts to finally control the region.
Britain clears way for Julian Assange's extradition to United States
World News // 1 day ago
Britain clears way for Julian Assange's extradition to United States
June 17 (UPI) -- Jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange moved closer to extradition to the United States on Friday after the British Home Secretary Priti Patel approved the move.
European leaders back Ukraine for EU membership; Zelensky asks for weapons
World News // 1 day ago
European leaders back Ukraine for EU membership; Zelensky asks for weapons
June 17 (UPI) -- European leaders who traveled to Kyiv said they support Ukraine's effort to become a member of the European Union but did not guarantee the stronger weapons it needs to fend off Russia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Monsoon to bring beneficial rain, flooding risk to western U.S.
Monsoon to bring beneficial rain, flooding risk to western U.S.
Capitol Police detain 7 staffers from Stephen Colbert show
Capitol Police detain 7 staffers from Stephen Colbert show
Third victim dies from Alabama church shooting
Third victim dies from Alabama church shooting
Ukraine moves closer to EU membership
Ukraine moves closer to EU membership
Brazilian police confirm human remains are missing British journalist
Brazilian police confirm human remains are missing British journalist
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement