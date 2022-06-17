Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 17, 2022 / 5:07 AM

WTO passes 'unprecedented' trade package following protracted talks

By Darryl Coote
1/2
WTO passes 'unprecedented' trade package following protracted talks
World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (R) is congratulated by Indian Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal after the closing session of the World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, early Friday. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/EPA-EFE

June 17 (UPI) -- The 164-member World Trade Organization agreed Friday to an "unprecedented" package of trade deals after failed negotiations had extended its first high-level meeting in years as it sought to thwart questions swirling around its effectiveness.

The package contains agreements on fisheries subsidies, food safety, WTO reforms and emergency response, including a partial waiver for COVID-19 vaccines, and was finalized early Friday at the end of a nearly weeklong ministerial meeting that was seen by many as a test of the organization's ability to deliver results.

Advertisement

The 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, was the first high-level meeting of the organization since a 2017 gathering ended without agreements on several issues.

Those worries persisted this week when WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala called on members to work on finding consensus on various roadblocks before extending the meeting until early Friday to allow more time for negotiations.

Advertisement

At the start of the conference on Sunday, she warned the ministers that there was much at stake during the meeting, not only for the WTO but for the world as it faces challenges ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to the war in Ukraine.

She said that members needed to have "political will to show that the WTO can be part of the solution to the multiple crises of the global commons we face."

On Friday, she congratulated the ministers for their work, stating they "stepped up and delivered in every area we have been working on."

RELATED Singapore company to ship 4.5M pounds of baby formula base powder to U.S.

"The package of agreements you have reached will make a difference to the lives of people around the world," she said in her closing remarks while calling the package "unprecedented."

She added the agreements show that the WTO is capable of responding to emergencies and that they give hope that strategic cooperation can exist alongside growing competition.

"They show the world that WTO members can come together, across geopolitical fault lines, to address problems of the global commons, and to reinforce and reinvigorate this institution," she said.

RELATED Britain lists monkeypox as notifiable infectious disease

The WTO works on consensus, meaning any one country can veto a resolution.

Among the measures agreed to Friday is a partial waiver for COVID-19 vaccine intellectual property rights, which advocates and world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, had been calling for in order to make it easier to manufacture and distribute the life-saving shots amid the pandemic, especially to poor countries.

Advertisement

Katherine Tai, the United States trade representative, said the deal will facilitate a global health recovery.

"Through difficult and protracted discussions, members were able to bridge differences and achieve a concrete and meaningful outcome to get more safe and effective vaccines to those who need it most," she said in a statement. "This agreement shows that we can work together to make the WTO more relevant to the needs of regular people."

However, the agreement came under swift and strong criticism from charity and health organizations that say it doesn't go nearly far enough to alleviate barriers poor countries face in accessing vaccines.

"The conduct of rich countries at the WTO has been utterly shameful," Max Lawson, co-chair of the People's Vaccine Alliance said in a statement.

"This so-called compromise largely reiterates developing countries' existing rights to override patents in certain circumstances. And it tries to restrict even that limited right to countries which do not already have capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines."

"Put it simply, it is a technocratic fudge aimed at saving reputations, not lives," Lawson said.

Doctors Without Borders also said it was disappointed with the deal, which comes 20 months after India and South Africa first proposed waiving intellectual property rights concerning COVID-19 medical tools.

Advertisement

"This agreement fails overall to offer an effective and meaningful solution to help increase people's access to needed medical tools during the pandemic ... and it does not apply to all countries," Christos Christou, president of the humanitarian aid group, said in a statement. "The measures outlined in the decision will not address pharmaceutical monopolies or ensure affordable access to lifesaving medical tools and will set a negative precedent for future global health crises and pandemics."

Among the agreements made Friday, Tai also commended the WTO for maintaining its current stance of zero customs duties on electronic transmissions, stating digital commerce has provided an economic lifeline to many during the pandemic.

The outcome, she said in a separate statement, "will reduce trade costs and provide opportunities for small- and medium-sized businesses while supporting supply chain resilience in a wide range of sectors ... that rely on the constant flow of information for their production processes and operations."

The members also agreed to a fisheries subsidies treaty that Okonjo-Iweala described as the WTO's first trade deal to be centered on environmental sustainability.

The agreement aims to protect dwindling global fish stocks by cutting subsidies. It also prohibits support for illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and commits the member states to further negotiations on the topic.

Advertisement

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Britain's international trade secretary, remarked that the fisheries agreement does not go as far as London would want but "it does go some way to delivering what our oceans need and all those that are dependent on them.

"The agreements we reached this week may not be perfect, but they do provide a platform on which we can continue to build," she said in a statement.

Read More

European leaders visit Ukraine: 'No words to describe the unimaginable human tragedy'

Latest Headlines

China launches the Fujian, its largest and most advanced aircraft carrier
World News // 1 hour ago
China launches the Fujian, its largest and most advanced aircraft carrier
June 17 (UPI) -- China launched its third and most advanced aircraft carrier on Friday, state media reported, a move that will help Beijing in its effort to project military power around the region.
Official says 'tens of thousands' have died in Ukraine; 3 U.S. veterans missing
World News // 22 hours ago
Official says 'tens of thousands' have died in Ukraine; 3 U.S. veterans missing
June 16 (UPI) -- As Russia kept up attacks in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, a Ukrainian official said that "tens of thousands" of people have been killed since the start of the war in February.
European Commission unveils new code to fight online disinformation
World News // 10 hours ago
European Commission unveils new code to fight online disinformation
June 16 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Thursday unveiled a new voluntary rulebook to limit the spread of disinformation online by tech companies.
Russia cuts gas supply to Europe as Germany warns citizens to conserve
World News // 10 hours ago
Russia cuts gas supply to Europe as Germany warns citizens to conserve
June 16 (UPI) -- Russia's state-owned gas producer said Thursday it was cutting its output to Europe, causing Germany to warn its citizens to conserve.
Singapore company to ship 4.5M pounds of baby formula base powder to U.S.
World News // 12 hours ago
Singapore company to ship 4.5M pounds of baby formula base powder to U.S.
June 16 (UPI) -- Singapore-based Mead Johnson Nutrition/Reckitt plans to ship 4.5 million pounds of the base powder used to make Enfamil Stage 1 to the United States to help counter the ongoing shortage of baby formula.
The Netherlands blocks Russian spy seeking access to International Criminal Court
World News // 14 hours ago
The Netherlands blocks Russian spy seeking access to International Criminal Court
June 16 (UPI) -- The Netherlands said Thursday that it has stopped a Russian intelligence officer from gaining access as an intern to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
European leaders visit Ukraine: 'No words to describe the unimaginable human tragedy'
World News // 1 day ago
European leaders visit Ukraine: 'No words to describe the unimaginable human tragedy'
June 16 (UPI) -- The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania made a high-profile visit to Ukraine on Thursday and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, aiming to show support for the country after more than three months of war.
Actor Kevin Spacey granted bail after facing sex assault charges in British court
World News // 21 hours ago
Actor Kevin Spacey granted bail after facing sex assault charges in British court
June 16 (UPI) -- Facing new charges of sexual assault, Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey appeared in a British court on Thursday and was allowed to post bail after prosecutors charged him with five criminal counts.
China's Xi reaffirms support for Russian 'sovereignty and security' in call with Putin
World News // 23 hours ago
China's Xi reaffirms support for Russian 'sovereignty and security' in call with Putin
June 16 (UPI) -- Chinese President Jinping has told Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin that Beijing backs Russia's "security" interests, in perhaps the clearest show of support since the start of the war in Ukraine over three months ago.
U.S.-led forces capture senior Islamic State leader during operation in Syria
World News // 1 day ago
U.S.-led forces capture senior Islamic State leader during operation in Syria
June 16 (UPI) -- U.S. led-coalition forces captured a senior Islamic State leader in an operation conducted Thursday in Syria, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Satellite photos show extent of Yellowstone flooding, damage
Satellite photos show extent of Yellowstone flooding, damage
Jan. 6 hearing: Pence lawyer says overturning election 'tantamount to a revolution'
Jan. 6 hearing: Pence lawyer says overturning election 'tantamount to a revolution'
Bill Clinton talks about new show, UFOs and gun violence in 'Late Show' appearance
Bill Clinton talks about new show, UFOs and gun violence in 'Late Show' appearance
SpaceX employees call Elon Musk a 'distraction' in open letter to executives
SpaceX employees call Elon Musk a 'distraction' in open letter to executives
Official says 'tens of thousands' have died in Ukraine; 3 U.S. veterans missing
Official says 'tens of thousands' have died in Ukraine; 3 U.S. veterans missing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement