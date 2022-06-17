Trending
June 17, 2022 / 12:23 PM

Torrential rain in Indian state of Sikkim leads to 5 deaths

By Clyde Hughes
Lachung, in India's state of Sikkam, is where torrential rains have closed roads and created landslides that killed five people. Photo by Wikimedia Commons

June 17 (UPI) -- Torrential rains in the Indian Himalayan state of Sikkim triggered landslides that left five people dead, including three police officers, over the past several days.

Tourist destinations like Yumthang and Gurudongmar were hit with storms, prompting officials to ask tourists to stay away. Authorities counted at least 30 abandoned vehicles in Lachen, Lachung and Yumthang in north Sikkim because of the rains.

About 400 tourists who were in the state at the time of the rains remained stranded Friday, hoping for a break in the weather.

Since June 3, the Sikkim region has seen nearly 30 inches of rainfall, the most over the past decade. Over the same period a year ago, Sikkim saw 19 inches of rain.

"Sikkim received more rainfall during the break monsoon season, when it gets more on the foothills of the Himalayas," said Indian Meteorological Department Director Gopinath Raha, according to East Mojo.

"This generally occurs in July, but this year, it has happened in June itself. The trough of low pressure is persistent in the region of Sikkim and North Bengal this time. The low pressure travels from northwest India towards northeast India."

Sikkim officials said the rains brought on landslides and road blockages throughout the state.

"Roads connecting Lachen, Lachung and Yumthang with the other parts of Sikkim including capital Gangtok have been damaged by landslides at several places," said A.B. Karki, district collector of Mangan, according to the Hindustan Times.

"The road between Lachung and Chungthang has been totally cut off."

