World News
June 16, 2022 / 6:44 AM

China's Xi reaffirms support for Russian 'sovereignty and security' in call with Putin

By Thomas Maresca
Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed support for Russia during a call with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. It was the first time the two leaders have spoken since the day after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. File Photo by Xie Huanchi/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has told Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin that Beijing backs Russia's "sovereignty and security" interests, according to China's foreign ministry, in perhaps the clearest show of support since the start of the war in Ukraine more than three months ago.

The two leaders spoke during a call on Wednesday, which was Xi's birthday, in the first known occasion that they have talked since Feb. 25, one day after Russia launched its full-scale assault on Ukraine.

Xi told Putin on Wednesday that relations between their countries "have maintained a sound development momentum" and that economic cooperation has "made steady progress," according to the Chinese readout of the call.

"China is willing to work with Russia to continue supporting each other on their respective core interests concerning sovereignty and security," Xi said.

Beijing has avoided publicly taking sides on the Ukraine crisis and has refused to call Russia's actions an invasion, instead appealing for diplomatic efforts and a peaceful settlement.

China has echoed Russia's concerns about NATO expansion, however, and has blamed the United States for heightening tensions and fanning the flames of conflict. The United States and China have been navigating souring relations for years.

The Kremlin's account of the call was more effusive in describing Xi's support.

"The presidents stated that Russian-Chinese relations were at an all-time high and are constantly improving," it said in a readout.

The Kremlin version also said that Xi "noted the legitimacy of Russia's actions to protect fundamental national interests in the face of challenges to its security created by external forces."

On the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics in early February, just weeks before the Russian invasion, Xi and Putin held a summit and issued a joint statement declaring "no limits" to their cooperation.

While Beijing was careful to keep its distance in the early weeks of the invasion, Russia and China have shown a close coordination on the geopolitical stage in recent weeks.

The two countries conducted joint bomber flights near Japan last month at a time when U.S. President Joe Biden was in Tokyo for a summit of the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as the Quad.

Late last month, Russia and China both vetoed a U.S.-led resolution against North Korea at the United Nations Security Council.

Latest Headlines

European leaders arrive in Kyiv as show of support
World News // 2 hours ago
June 16 (UPI) -- The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Ukraine on Thursday as a show of European support for Kyiv amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
U.S.-led forces capture senior Islamic State leader during operation in Syria
World News // 4 hours ago
June 16 (UPI) -- U.S. led-coalition forces captured a senior Islamic State leader in an operation conducted Thursday in Syria, officials said.
North Korea restoring another tunnel at nuclear test site, report says
World News // 6 hours ago
SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- North Korea has begun restoring a second tunnel at its Punggye-ri nuclear test facility, according a U.S. think tank, while earlier renovations at the site appear ready for an underground nuclear detonation at any time.
Suspect confesses to killing British journalist, indigenous expert in Amazon
World News // 9 hours ago
June 15 (UPI) -- A suspect on Wednesday confessed to killing British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira as they were working on a book about the environment in the Amazon, Brazilian authorities said.
U.S. Gen. Milley says Russian control of eastern Ukraine likely but not inevitable
World News // 23 hours ago
June 15 (UPI) -- After weeks of fighting, Russia's military is in control of at least 80% of Severodonetsk -- a city in eastern Ukraine that's believed to be the largest that's still under some Ukrainian control.
Canadian 'Riverdale' actor apologizes in court for killing mother
World News // 11 hours ago
June 15 (UPI) -- A Canadian actor who killed his mother two years ago apologized in court Wednesday during his sentencing hearing.
Canada ends 50-year dispute with Denmark over tiny island
World News // 12 hours ago
June 15 (UPI) -- Canada and Denmark formally settled a territorial dispute between the two countries that has persisted for almost 50 years, the two governments announced Wednesday.
Court blocks Britain's first deportation flight to Rwanda at last minute
World News // 13 hours ago
June 15 (UPI) -- A deportation flight bound for Rwanda carrying asylum seekers from the United Kingdom did not take off as scheduled after a last-minute intervention by the European Court of Human Rights.
EU, Egypt, Israel sign deal to cut dependence on Russian energy
World News // 14 hours ago
June 15 (UPI) -- Egypt, the European Union and Israel agreed to a natural gas deal Wednesday during a meeting in Cairo to halt dependence on Russian energy exports.
Jamal Khashoggi Way street sign unveiled in front of Saudi Embassy in D.C.
World News // 15 hours ago
June 15 (UPI) -- A sign designating a stretch of Washington, D.C.'s, New Hampshire Avenue in front of the Saudi Embassy as "Jamal Khashoggi Way" was unveiled Wednesday. Khashoggi was a Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist.
