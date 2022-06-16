Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 16, 2022 / 8:03 AM

Official says 'tens of thousands' have died in Ukraine; 2 U.S. veterans missing near Kharkiv

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Official says 'tens of thousands' have died in Ukraine; 2 U.S. veterans missing near Kharkiv
The body of a dead Russian soldier is placed into an ambulance in Mala Rohan, Ukraine, on May 19. A Ukrainian official said on Thursday that "tens of thousands" of people have died in the fighting so far. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- As Russia kept up attacks in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, a Ukrainian official said that "tens of thousands" of people have been killed since the start of the war in February.

Ukrainian defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov specified the death toll in an interview, saying that the number of dead is well above all "official" counts that have been reported so far. The United Nations has said in periodic updates that a few thousand have been killed.

Advertisement

However, getting an accurate count of the dead in Ukraine is a difficult task considering the ongoing fighting in many regions of the country, where it's not safe for officials.

Reznikov told CNN that the death toll is surely in the tens of thousands, and that he hopes it's under 100,000.

RELATED China's Xi reaffirms support for Russian "sovereignty and security" in call with Putin

On Wednesday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights put the figure at roughly 10,000, including about 4,500 Ukrainian civilians and 200 children.

Advertisement

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and airstrikes," the U.N. report said.

Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24 and has been focused for weeks on gaining control of eastern Ukraine, which is home to the Donbas region. For nearly a decade, pro-Russia separatists there have fought with the Ukrainian government over who controls the region.

RELATED Biden admin. blacklists 3 men linked to Russia-based White supremacist group

On Thursday, Russia continued its advance in Severodonetsk in Luhansk oblast and outnumbered Ukrainian troops as they moved to solidify gains. One Ukrainian official estimated this week that Russia controls about 80% of Severodonetsk, which is believed to be the last major city in the east that's still under some Ukrainian control.

U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Mark Milley says that Moscow's troop advantage over Ukraine has played out time and again since the fighting began.

"The math problem is very difficult for the Ukrainians," Milley told NPR, adding that Russia began to find some success when it concentrated more forces at a decisive point.

RELATED Myanmar military brutalizing children, creating 'lost generation,' U.N. says

After failing to capture the capital Kyiv, Russia refocused by withdrawing some forces and placing a heavier emphasis on the eastern part of the country.

Advertisement

Britain's Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the numbers advantage has definitely helped Russia in its bid to capture Severodonetsk. Early this week, Russian forces isolated the city by destroying three main bridges that led into the area.

"With the bridges highly likely destroyed, Russia will now likely need to either conduct a contested river crossing or advance on its currently stalled flanks to turn tactical gain into an operational advantage," the British ministry, which has been monitoring the war since the beginning, said in a tweet.

"For both sides fighting in contested towns, front line combat is likely increasingly devolving to small groups of troops typically operating on foot. Some of Russia's strengths, such as its advantage in the numbers of tanks, become less relevant in this environment. This is likely contributing to its continued slow rate of advance."

Russia's military moves on Thursday came as some European leaders visited Ukraine and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They included French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Ukraine has said on several occasions since February that it hopes to join the European Union. The 27-member alliance has been receptive to Ukraine's request, but EU officials have said that making the addition would take time.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the families of two American veterans who have been fighting with Ukrainian forces fear that both have been captured by Russian troops.

The families say that the men -- 39-year-old Alexander John-Robert Drueke and 27-year-old Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, both from Alabama -- have been fighting under the command of Ukraine's 92nd mechanized brigade. They went missing on June 9 near the town of Izbytske, which is located in northeastern Ukraine about 30 miles from Kharkiv.

A State Department spokesperson said that the government is aware of the men's reported capture.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and are in contact with Ukrainian authorities," the department said.

War in Ukraine: Scenes from Kharkiv

A woman eats food given to her by volunteers at a food delivery station run by a Hare Krishna group in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 20, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Actor Kevin Spacey granted bail after facing sex assault charges in British court
World News // 36 minutes ago
Actor Kevin Spacey granted bail after facing sex assault charges in British court
June 16 (UPI) -- Facing new charges of sexual assault, Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey appeared in a British court on Thursday and was allowed to post bail after prosecutors charged him with five criminal counts.
China's Xi reaffirms support for Russian 'sovereignty and security' in call with Putin
World News // 2 hours ago
China's Xi reaffirms support for Russian 'sovereignty and security' in call with Putin
June 16 (UPI) -- Chinese President Jinping has told Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin that Beijing backs Russia's "security" interests, in perhaps the clearest show of support since the start of the war in Ukraine over three months ago.
European leaders arrive in Kyiv as show of support
World News // 3 hours ago
European leaders arrive in Kyiv as show of support
June 16 (UPI) -- The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Ukraine on Thursday as a show of European support for Kyiv amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
U.S.-led forces capture senior Islamic State leader during operation in Syria
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S.-led forces capture senior Islamic State leader during operation in Syria
June 16 (UPI) -- U.S. led-coalition forces captured a senior Islamic State leader in an operation conducted Thursday in Syria, officials said.
North Korea restoring another tunnel at nuclear test site, report says
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korea restoring another tunnel at nuclear test site, report says
SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- North Korea has begun restoring a second tunnel at its Punggye-ri nuclear test facility, according a U.S. think tank, while earlier renovations at the site appear ready for an underground nuclear detonation at any time.
Suspect confesses to killing British journalist, Indigenous expert in Amazon
World News // 10 hours ago
Suspect confesses to killing British journalist, Indigenous expert in Amazon
June 15 (UPI) -- A suspect on Wednesday confessed to killing British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira as they were working on a book about the environment in the Amazon, Brazilian authorities said.
U.S. Gen. Milley says Russian control of eastern Ukraine likely but not inevitable
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. Gen. Milley says Russian control of eastern Ukraine likely but not inevitable
June 15 (UPI) -- After weeks of fighting, Russia's military is in control of at least 80% of Severodonetsk -- a city in eastern Ukraine that's believed to be the largest that's still under some Ukrainian control.
Canadian 'Riverdale' actor apologizes in court for killing mother
World News // 12 hours ago
Canadian 'Riverdale' actor apologizes in court for killing mother
June 15 (UPI) -- A Canadian actor who killed his mother two years ago apologized in court Wednesday during his sentencing hearing.
Canada ends 50-year dispute with Denmark over tiny island
World News // 13 hours ago
Canada ends 50-year dispute with Denmark over tiny island
June 15 (UPI) -- Canada and Denmark formally settled a territorial dispute between the two countries that has persisted for almost 50 years, the two governments announced Wednesday.
Court blocks Britain's first deportation flight to Rwanda at last minute
World News // 14 hours ago
Court blocks Britain's first deportation flight to Rwanda at last minute
June 15 (UPI) -- A deportation flight bound for Rwanda carrying asylum seekers from the United Kingdom did not take off as scheduled after a last-minute intervention by the European Court of Human Rights.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Canada ends 50-year dispute with Denmark over tiny island
Canada ends 50-year dispute with Denmark over tiny island
Dow gains 303 points as markets rally after Fed interest rate hike
Dow gains 303 points as markets rally after Fed interest rate hike
U.S. Gen. Milley says Russian control of eastern Ukraine likely but not inevitable
U.S. Gen. Milley says Russian control of eastern Ukraine likely but not inevitable
Navy fires fifth officer in less than a week due to 'loss of confidence'
Navy fires fifth officer in less than a week due to 'loss of confidence'
Federal gov't charges Payton Gendron with hate crimes for racist mass shooting in Buffalo
Federal gov't charges Payton Gendron with hate crimes for racist mass shooting in Buffalo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement