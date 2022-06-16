Trending
World News
June 16, 2022 / 5:38 PM

Singapore company to ship 4.5M pounds of baby formula base powder to U.S.

By Danielle Haynes

June 16 (UPI) -- Singapore-based Mead Johnson Nutrition/Reckitt plans to ship 4.5 million pounds of the base powder used to make Enfamil Stage 1 to the United States help counter the ongoing shortage of baby formula, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The FDA said Wednesday that the base powder will be used to produce some 5.7 million cans of baby formula, the equivalent of about 66 million 8-ounce bottles.

The company is to begin shipping the product later this month to a facility in Minnesota, where it will be converted to the final product. That final product is expected to be available "in the coming weeks."

Monthly shipments will continue through November.

RELATED White House announces 5th flight of baby formula with enough for nearly 2 million bottles

"The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is evaluating options for getting the product to the U.S. as quickly as possible," the FDA said.

The arrangement with Mead Johnson Nutrition/Reckitt is one of multiple efforts by the Biden administration to bolster baby formula stocks in the United States.

A formula shortage in the United States was exacerbated in February when Abbott Nutrition closed its Michigan production facility and initiated a recall after some babies were sickened by bacterial contamination.

Earlier this month, Abbott Nutrition reopened its Sturgis facility with plans to release EleCare and other specialty and metabolic formula to consumers by June 20.

However, EleCare specialty infant formula production at Abbott's Michigan plant has been halted after severe storms triggered flooding in the plant.

The closure came less than two weeks after the factory resumed production following a months-long shutdown that fueled a national formula shortage.

RELATED Biden gets infant formula shortage update, announces new formula flight

"We have informed FDA and will conduct comprehensive testing in conjunction with the independent third party to ensure the plant is safe to resume production. This will likely delay production and distribution of new product for a few weeks," the company said in a statement Wednesday night.

Abbott Nutrition reopens Michigan plant amid baby formula shortage

The Netherlands blocks Russian spy seeking access to International Criminal Court
World News // 2 hours ago
The Netherlands blocks Russian spy seeking access to International Criminal Court
June 16 (UPI) -- The Netherlands said Thursday that it has stopped a Russian intelligence officer from gaining access as an intern to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
European leaders visit Ukraine: 'No words to describe the unimaginable human tragedy'
World News // 12 hours ago
European leaders visit Ukraine: 'No words to describe the unimaginable human tragedy'
June 16 (UPI) -- The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania made a high-profile visit to Ukraine on Thursday and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, aiming to show support for the country after more than three months of war.
Actor Kevin Spacey granted bail after facing sex assault charges in British court
World News // 9 hours ago
Actor Kevin Spacey granted bail after facing sex assault charges in British court
June 16 (UPI) -- Facing new charges of sexual assault, Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey appeared in a British court on Thursday and was allowed to post bail after prosecutors charged him with five criminal counts.
Official says 'tens of thousands' have died in Ukraine; 2 U.S. veterans missing near Kharkiv
World News // 10 hours ago
Official says 'tens of thousands' have died in Ukraine; 2 U.S. veterans missing near Kharkiv
June 16 (UPI) -- As Russia kept up attacks in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, a Ukrainian official said that "tens of thousands" of people have been killed since the start of the war in February.
China's Xi reaffirms support for Russian 'sovereignty and security' in call with Putin
World News // 11 hours ago
China's Xi reaffirms support for Russian 'sovereignty and security' in call with Putin
June 16 (UPI) -- Chinese President Jinping has told Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin that Beijing backs Russia's "security" interests, in perhaps the clearest show of support since the start of the war in Ukraine over three months ago.
U.S.-led forces capture senior Islamic State leader during operation in Syria
World News // 15 hours ago
U.S.-led forces capture senior Islamic State leader during operation in Syria
June 16 (UPI) -- U.S. led-coalition forces captured a senior Islamic State leader in an operation conducted Thursday in Syria, officials said.
North Korea restoring another tunnel at nuclear test site, report says
World News // 16 hours ago
North Korea restoring another tunnel at nuclear test site, report says
SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- North Korea has begun restoring a second tunnel at its Punggye-ri nuclear test facility, according a U.S. think tank, while earlier renovations at the site appear ready for an underground nuclear detonation at any time.
Suspect confesses to killing British journalist, Indigenous expert in Amazon
World News // 19 hours ago
Suspect confesses to killing British journalist, Indigenous expert in Amazon
June 15 (UPI) -- A suspect on Wednesday confessed to killing British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira as they were working on a book about the environment in the Amazon, Brazilian authorities said.
U.S. Gen. Milley says Russian control of eastern Ukraine likely but not inevitable
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. Gen. Milley says Russian control of eastern Ukraine likely but not inevitable
June 15 (UPI) -- After weeks of fighting, Russia's military is in control of at least 80% of Severodonetsk -- a city in eastern Ukraine that's believed to be the largest that's still under some Ukrainian control.
Canadian 'Riverdale' actor apologizes in court for killing mother
World News // 22 hours ago
Canadian 'Riverdale' actor apologizes in court for killing mother
June 15 (UPI) -- A Canadian actor who killed his mother two years ago apologized in court Wednesday during his sentencing hearing.
