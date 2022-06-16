Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 16, 2022 / 3:55 PM

The Netherlands blocks Russian spy seeking access to International Criminal Court

By Doug Cunningham
The Netherlands blocks Russian spy seeking access to International Criminal Court
The Netherlands said Thursday its intelligence service blocked an alleged Russian spy from gaining access to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, pictured, as an intern. Photo courtesy Court of the Hague

June 16 (UPI) -- The Netherlands said Thursday that it has stopped a Russian intelligence officer from gaining access as an intern to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The court is investigating possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

Advertisement

The alleged Russian spy purporting to be Brazilian was refused entry into The Netherlands in April and was sent back to Brazil on the first flight out, according to the Netherlands General Intelligence and Security Service, known by the Dutch acronym AVID.

AVID said in a statement that, "The Russian intelligence officer purported to be Brazilian citizen Viktor Muller Ferreira (born on 4 April 1989), when in fact his real name is Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov (born 11 September 1985)."

RELATED Britain to send team to Ukraine to investigate sexual assault crimes

The security service said Cherkasov "used a well-constructed cover identity by which he concealed all his ties with Russia in general, and the GRU in particular."

The Netherlands intelligence service said covert access to the International Criminal Court would be highly valuable to the Russian Intelligence services.

According to the Netherlands, if the intelligence officer had succeeded in gaining access as an intern he "would have been able to provide a significant contribution to the intelligence that the GRU is seeking. He might also have been able to influence criminal proceedings of the ICC."

Advertisement

The Netherlands said the ICC has been informed of this case.

The Russian spy fooled a Johns Hopkins University professor in the United States into giving him a letter of recommendation for the internship at ICC.

Professor Eugene Finkel said Thursday that he was fooled by the man he believed to be Brazilian.

RELATED ICJ to rule Wednesday in dispute over genocide definition between Russia and Ukraine

"I wrote him a letter. A strong one, in fact," Prof. Finkel tweeted. "Yes, me. I wrote a reference letter for a GRU officer. I will never get over this fact. I hate everything about the GRU, him, this story. I am so glad he was exposed."

RELATED International Criminal Court opens war crimes investigation in Ukraine

Read More

International court orders Russia to suspend war against Ukraine

Latest Headlines

European leaders visit Ukraine: 'No words to describe the unimaginable human tragedy'
World News // 11 hours ago
European leaders visit Ukraine: 'No words to describe the unimaginable human tragedy'
June 16 (UPI) -- The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania made a high-profile visit to Ukraine on Thursday and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, aiming to show support for the country after more than three months of war.
Actor Kevin Spacey granted bail after facing sex assault charges in British court
World News // 8 hours ago
Actor Kevin Spacey granted bail after facing sex assault charges in British court
June 16 (UPI) -- Facing new charges of sexual assault, Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey appeared in a British court on Thursday and was allowed to post bail after prosecutors charged him with five criminal counts.
Official says 'tens of thousands' have died in Ukraine; 2 U.S. veterans missing near Kharkiv
World News // 8 hours ago
Official says 'tens of thousands' have died in Ukraine; 2 U.S. veterans missing near Kharkiv
June 16 (UPI) -- As Russia kept up attacks in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, a Ukrainian official said that "tens of thousands" of people have been killed since the start of the war in February.
China's Xi reaffirms support for Russian 'sovereignty and security' in call with Putin
World News // 10 hours ago
China's Xi reaffirms support for Russian 'sovereignty and security' in call with Putin
June 16 (UPI) -- Chinese President Jinping has told Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin that Beijing backs Russia's "security" interests, in perhaps the clearest show of support since the start of the war in Ukraine over three months ago.
U.S.-led forces capture senior Islamic State leader during operation in Syria
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S.-led forces capture senior Islamic State leader during operation in Syria
June 16 (UPI) -- U.S. led-coalition forces captured a senior Islamic State leader in an operation conducted Thursday in Syria, officials said.
North Korea restoring another tunnel at nuclear test site, report says
World News // 15 hours ago
North Korea restoring another tunnel at nuclear test site, report says
SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- North Korea has begun restoring a second tunnel at its Punggye-ri nuclear test facility, according a U.S. think tank, while earlier renovations at the site appear ready for an underground nuclear detonation at any time.
Suspect confesses to killing British journalist, Indigenous expert in Amazon
World News // 18 hours ago
Suspect confesses to killing British journalist, Indigenous expert in Amazon
June 15 (UPI) -- A suspect on Wednesday confessed to killing British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira as they were working on a book about the environment in the Amazon, Brazilian authorities said.
U.S. Gen. Milley says Russian control of eastern Ukraine likely but not inevitable
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. Gen. Milley says Russian control of eastern Ukraine likely but not inevitable
June 15 (UPI) -- After weeks of fighting, Russia's military is in control of at least 80% of Severodonetsk -- a city in eastern Ukraine that's believed to be the largest that's still under some Ukrainian control.
Canadian 'Riverdale' actor apologizes in court for killing mother
World News // 20 hours ago
Canadian 'Riverdale' actor apologizes in court for killing mother
June 15 (UPI) -- A Canadian actor who killed his mother two years ago apologized in court Wednesday during his sentencing hearing.
Canada ends 50-year dispute with Denmark over tiny island
World News // 21 hours ago
Canada ends 50-year dispute with Denmark over tiny island
June 15 (UPI) -- Canada and Denmark formally settled a territorial dispute between the two countries that has persisted for almost 50 years, the two governments announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Canada ends 50-year dispute with Denmark over tiny island
Canada ends 50-year dispute with Denmark over tiny island
Jan. 6 hearing: Pence lawyer says overturning election 'tantamount to a revolution'
Jan. 6 hearing: Pence lawyer says overturning election 'tantamount to a revolution'
Navy fires fifth officer in less than a week due to 'loss of confidence'
Navy fires fifth officer in less than a week due to 'loss of confidence'
Dow gains 303 points as markets rally after Fed interest rate hike
Dow gains 303 points as markets rally after Fed interest rate hike
Brooklyn venue cancels planned concert by John Hinckley Jr.
Brooklyn venue cancels planned concert by John Hinckley Jr.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement