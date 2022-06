Actor Kevin Spacey arrives on Thursday at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain, to face five charges of sexual misconduct. The actor is accused of assaulting three men in Britain between 2008 and 2013. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Facing new charges of sexual assault, Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey appeared in a British court on Thursday and was allowed to post bail after prosecutors charged him with five criminal counts. Spacey, 62, appeared at the hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court and spoke only to confirm his name, birth date and address. The court set his next hearing for July 14. Advertisement

The new charges against the acclaimed actor stem from accusations that he sexually assaulted three men in Britain between 2008 and 2013. Four of the charges involve sexual assault and a fifth accuses him of sexual activity without consent.

An attorney for Spacey said the actor denies "all and any criminality."

Spacey has won two Academy Awards for his roles in 1996's The Usual Suspects and American Beauty in 1999. He was the artistic director of London's Old Vic theater from 2003 to 2015. and starred in the popular Netflix political series House of Cards.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service first announced the new charges against Spacey last month. The British case isn't the first time Spacey has been accused of sexual misconduct.

In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp said that he was sexually abused by Spacey during the 1980s when both were acting on Broadway. Rapp was about 15 at the time and Spacey was 27.

Rapp has filed a civil suit against Spacey in New York City. Spacey has also denied Rapp's claims.