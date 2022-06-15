Russia pushes for more control in east Ukraine; NATO meeting to discuss Sweden, Finland

1/4

A Russian soldier keeps watch in front of a wheat field near Melitopol in the Zaporizhia region of Ukraine on Tuesday. Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE

June 15 (UPI) -- After weeks of fighting, Russia's military is now in control of at least 80% of Severodonetsk -- a city in eastern Ukraine that's believed to be the largest that's still under some Ukrainian control. The regional governor of Luhansk, one of two provinces in eastern Ukraine that make up the Donbas, said Wednesday that he'd put the number at about 80%. Advertisement

Russia's bombing of three main bridges that lead into Severodonetsk has cut off humanitarian supplies and evacuation routes, while pro-Russia separatist fighters warned Ukrainian forces that they must "surrender or die" there.

Luhansk region Gov. Serhiy Haidai said that about 500 civilians, including dozens of children, are still inside the Azot chemical factory in Severodonetsk. Officials are hoping to get them out through a still-to-be negotiated corridor.

Also Wednesday, Russia's defense ministry claimed that forces destroyed an ammunition depot in Ukraine that contained weapons sent by NATO, the United States and other supporting governments. The United States has contributed billions of dollars worth of aid and equipment for Ukraine over the past three months.

Advertisement

Ukrainian forces said earlier that a counter-offensive in southern Ukraine has allowed Ukrainian troops to retake control of several areas near the Russian-occupied city of Kherson. They added, though, that a lack of heavy artillery will probably slow plans to retake Kherson itself.

"The enemy continues to fight, but our units are gradually forcing him to liberate positions and test the strength of the second and third lines of defense, and in some cases to retreat further," Ukraine's southern military command said according to The New York Times.

Meanwhile, Russia on Wednesday announced that it's barred almost 30 British journalists, arguing that they'd been associated with Ukraine's "defense complex" and had spread "false information about Russia."

"The British journalists included in the list are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and events in Ukraine and Donbas," Russian officials said, according to The Guardian.

In all, 29 British journalists were banned in Russia on Wednesday.

Later Wednesday, NATO was scheduled to convene a meeting of all defense ministers to discuss supplying more aid and equipment to Ukraine.

During the two-day meeting, the defense ministers are expected to dedicate more resources for Ukraine -- and possibly advance requests from Sweden and Finland to join the defensive alliance.

Advertisement

War in Ukraine: Scenes from Kharkiv

A woman eats food given to her by volunteers at a food delivery station run by a Hare Krishna group in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 20, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo