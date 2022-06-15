Trending
World News
June 15, 2022 / 8:13 AM

Russia pushes for more control in east Ukraine; NATO meeting to discuss Sweden, Finland

By Clyde Hughes
A Russian soldier keeps watch in front of a wheat field near Melitopol in the Zaporizhia region of Ukraine on Tuesday. Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE

June 15 (UPI) -- After weeks of fighting, Russia's military is now in control of at least 80% of Severodonetsk -- a city in eastern Ukraine that's believed to be the largest that's still under some Ukrainian control.

The regional governor of Luhansk, one of two provinces in eastern Ukraine that make up the Donbas, said Wednesday that he'd put the number at about 80%.

Russia's bombing of three main bridges that lead into Severodonetsk has cut off humanitarian supplies and evacuation routes, while pro-Russia separatist fighters warned Ukrainian forces that they must "surrender or die" there.

Luhansk region Gov. Serhiy Haidai said that about 500 civilians, including dozens of children, are still inside the Azot chemical factory in Severodonetsk. Officials are hoping to get them out through a still-to-be negotiated corridor.

Also Wednesday, Russia's defense ministry claimed that forces destroyed an ammunition depot in Ukraine that contained weapons sent by NATO, the United States and other supporting governments. The United States has contributed billions of dollars worth of aid and equipment for Ukraine over the past three months.

A Russian flag flies at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Nearly 30 British journalists have been barred in the country over their reporting of the war in Ukraine, Russian officials said Wednesday. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Ukrainian forces said earlier that a counter-offensive in southern Ukraine has allowed Ukrainian troops to retake control of several areas near the Russian-occupied city of Kherson. They added, though, that a lack of heavy artillery will probably slow plans to retake Kherson itself.

"The enemy continues to fight, but our units are gradually forcing him to liberate positions and test the strength of the second and third lines of defense, and in some cases to retreat further," Ukraine's southern military command said according to The New York Times.

Meanwhile, Russia on Wednesday announced that it's barred almost 30 British journalists, arguing that they'd been associated with Ukraine's "defense complex" and had spread "false information about Russia."

"The British journalists included in the list are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and events in Ukraine and Donbas," Russian officials said, according to The Guardian.

In all, 29 British journalists were banned in Russia on Wednesday.

Later Wednesday, NATO was scheduled to convene a meeting of all defense ministers to discuss supplying more aid and equipment to Ukraine.

During the two-day meeting, the defense ministers are expected to dedicate more resources for Ukraine -- and possibly advance requests from Sweden and Finland to join the defensive alliance.

War in Ukraine: Scenes from Kharkiv

A woman eats food given to her by volunteers at a food delivery station run by a Hare Krishna group in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 20, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Myanmar military brutalizing children, creating 'lost generation,' U.N. says
World News // 1 hour ago
Myanmar military brutalizing children, creating 'lost generation,' U.N. says
June 15 (UPI) -- Myanmar's ruling junta has systematically killed, tortured and detained children since seizing power in a February 2021 coup, a U.N. expert said in a new report that calls for an urgent international response.
Brazilian police make second arrest in connection to missing British journalist
World News // 9 hours ago
Brazilian police make second arrest in connection to missing British journalist
June 14 (UPI) -- Police in Brazil said Tuesday they have arrested a second person in connection to the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who went missing in the Amazon early this month.
Zelensky laments 'painful' losses in Donbas fighting
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky laments 'painful' losses in Donbas fighting
June 14 (UPI) -- As the Russian military solidified its grip on the key eastern Ukraine city of Severodonetsk, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky lamented "painful" losses during a video address Tuesday.
Lawyer says Russian critic Alexei Navalny missing after prison transfer
World News // 15 hours ago
Lawyer says Russian critic Alexei Navalny missing after prison transfer
June 14 (UPI) -- Alexei Navalny is missing and his whereabouts are unknown following a prison transfer, a spokesperson for the Russian opposition leader said Tuesday.
Biden to travel to the Middle East in July
World News // 16 hours ago
Biden to travel to the Middle East in July
June 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to the Middle East in mid-July with stops in Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia where he is expected to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a summit of Middle East leaders.
Lebanon's cancer patients struggle amid drug shortages, unaffordable treatment
World News // 17 hours ago
Lebanon's cancer patients struggle amid drug shortages, unaffordable treatment
BEIRUT, Lebanon, June 14 (UPI) -- Cancer patients are bearing the brunt of Lebanon's financial crisis, their survival threatened by drug shortages, skyrocketing hospital costs and an exodus of medical workers.
Russia court adds 18 days in jail for stranded WNBA star Brittney Griner
World News // 17 hours ago
Russia court adds 18 days in jail for stranded WNBA star Brittney Griner
June 14 (UPI) -- A Russian court on Wednesday extended pre-trial detention for American basketball star Brittney Griner, who's so far spent more than three months in prison on drug charges.
Air Force: C-17 crew not at fault for Afghan deaths during evacuation
World News // 18 hours ago
Air Force: C-17 crew not at fault for Afghan deaths during evacuation
June 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force cleared a C-17 crew in the deaths of Afghan civilians who clung to the cargo plane as it took off from Kabul last August, saying they "exercised sound judgment to get airborne as quickly as possible."
Pope Francis again suggests NATO may have provoked Russian war in Ukraine
World News // 20 hours ago
Pope Francis again suggests NATO may have provoked Russian war in Ukraine
June 14 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Tuesday again denounced Russia's bloody war in Ukraine -- and again suggested that perhaps Moscow was baited into invading the former Soviet republic.
Taiwan rejects Beijing's claim of sovereignty over U.S.-used waterway between island, China
World News // 1 day ago
Taiwan rejects Beijing's claim of sovereignty over U.S.-used waterway between island, China
June 14 (UPI) -- Taiwan on Tuesday called China's claim of sovereign rights over the Taiwan Strait a "fallacy" and said it supported U.S. naval ships conducting freedom of navigation exercises in the waterway.
