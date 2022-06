Kish Island, which is located south of Iran in the Persian Gulf, is popular with tourists and is home to a number of resorts. Image courtesy U.S. Geological Survey

June 15 (UPI) -- A series of earthquakes struck off the southern coast of Iran on Wednesday, and some were strong enough to be felt as far away as the United Arab Emirates. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there were at least seven quakes and the strongest had a magnitude of 5.5. Advertisement

The strongest quake hit about 13 miles northeast of Iran's Kish Island. Earlier, the same island was shaken by four other earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.7 and 4.6, the USGS said.

A short time later, more quakes measuring between 4.1 and 4.9 were recorded. Earthquakes that measure magnitudes between 4.0 and 6.0 are considered to be moderate in strength and risk.

Nearly all the earthquakes Wednesday occurred near the strategic and economically critical Strait of Hormuz.

There were no initial reports of major damage or injury. Some residents across the Persian Gulf in Dubai said they could feel the earthquakes.

Due to active seismic conditions beneath Iran, the country is considered to be in a high-risk area for earthquakes.

Kish Island, which is located south of Iran in the Persian Gulf, is popular with tourists and is home to a number of resorts.