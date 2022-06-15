Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 15, 2022 / 7:22 PM

Canada ends 50-year dispute with Denmark over tiny island

By Simon Druker
Canada ends 50-year dispute with Denmark over tiny island
Canada and Denmark formally settled an almost 50-year dispute Wednesday over a tiny uninhabited island in the arctic, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) confirmed. File Pool photo by David Swanson/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Canada and Denmark formally settled a territorial dispute between the two countries that has persisted for almost 50 years, the two governments announced Wednesday.

The dispute centers around tiny Hans Island, which straddles a maritime boundary shared by both countries.

Advertisement

The small uninhabited outcrop lies between the two countries in the Kennedy Channel, which separates Canada's ​​Ellesmere Island from northern Greenland.

Ownership of Hans Island has been disputed since 1973, when Canada and the Kingdom of Denmark signed a treaty that established a dividing line in the area between Greenland and Canada as far as, but not including, the Lincoln Sea.

RELATED British gov't files bill to override Northern Ireland protocol of Brexit deal

The dispute was later dubbed the "whiskey war," after a government minister buried a bottle of the country's Danish schnapps at the base of a flagpole in 1984.

Advertisement

Canadian military troops later responded by planting a bottle of their own brandy.

RELATED U.N. releases detailed data on Ukraine refugee movements; nearly 5M have fled war

The island is being divided between the Canadian territory of Nunavut and the Danish constituent country of Greenland.

"The Arctic is a beacon for international cooperation, where the rule of law prevails. As global security is being threatened, it's more important than ever for democracies like Canada and the Kingdom of Denmark to work together alongside Indigenous peoples, to resolve our differences in accordance with international law," Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said in a statement.

"This truly is a historic day," said Denmark Foreign Affairs Minister Jeppe Kofod, who is currently visiting Canada on a diplomatic trip.

"We have discussed the sovereignty of Tartupaluk for more than 50 years. After intensified negotiations over the past few years, we have now reached a solution. Our efforts demonstrate our firm common commitment to resolve international disputes peacefully. I hope that our negotiation and the spirit of this agreement may inspire others. This is much needed at a time when respect for the international rules-based order is under pressure."

Latest Headlines

U.S. Gen. Milley says Russian control of eastern Ukraine likely but not inevitable
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S. Gen. Milley says Russian control of eastern Ukraine likely but not inevitable
June 15 (UPI) -- After weeks of fighting, Russia's military is in control of at least 80% of Severodonetsk -- a city in eastern Ukraine that's believed to be the largest that's still under some Ukrainian control.
Court blocks Britain's first deportation flight to Rwanda at last minute
World News // 47 minutes ago
Court blocks Britain's first deportation flight to Rwanda at last minute
June 15 (UPI) -- A deportation flight bound for Rwanda carrying asylum seekers from the United Kingdom did not take off as scheduled after a last-minute intervention by the European Court of Human Rights.
EU, Egypt, Israel sign deal to cut dependence on Russian energy
World News // 1 hour ago
EU, Egypt, Israel sign deal to cut dependence on Russian energy
June 15 (UPI) -- Egypt, the European Union and Israel agreed to a natural gas deal Wednesday during a meeting in Cairo to halt dependence on Russian energy exports.
Jamal Khashoggi Way street sign unveiled in front of Saudi Embassy in D.C.
World News // 3 hours ago
Jamal Khashoggi Way street sign unveiled in front of Saudi Embassy in D.C.
June 15 (UPI) -- A sign designating a stretch of Washington, D.C.'s, New Hampshire Avenue in front of the Saudi Embassy as "Jamal Khashoggi Way" was unveiled Wednesday. Khashoggi was a Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist.
Iranian resort island shaken by at least 7 earthquakes
World News // 7 hours ago
Iranian resort island shaken by at least 7 earthquakes
June 15 (UPI) -- A series of earthquakes struck off the southern coast of Iran on Wednesday, and some were strong enough to be felt as far away as the United Arab Emirates.
Myanmar military brutalizing children, creating 'lost generation,' U.N. says
World News // 11 hours ago
Myanmar military brutalizing children, creating 'lost generation,' U.N. says
June 15 (UPI) -- Myanmar's ruling junta has systematically killed, tortured and detained children since seizing power in a February 2021 coup, a U.N. expert said in a new report that calls for an urgent international response.
Brazilian police make second arrest in connection to missing British journalist
World News // 20 hours ago
Brazilian police make second arrest in connection to missing British journalist
June 14 (UPI) -- Police in Brazil said Tuesday they have arrested a second person in connection to the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who went missing in the Amazon early this month.
Zelensky laments 'painful' losses in Donbas fighting
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky laments 'painful' losses in Donbas fighting
June 14 (UPI) -- As the Russian military solidified its grip on the key eastern Ukraine city of Severodonetsk, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky lamented "painful" losses during a video address Tuesday.
Lawyer says Russian critic Alexei Navalny missing after prison transfer
World News // 1 day ago
Lawyer says Russian critic Alexei Navalny missing after prison transfer
June 14 (UPI) -- Alexei Navalny is missing and his whereabouts are unknown following a prison transfer, a spokesperson for the Russian opposition leader said Tuesday.
Biden to travel to the Middle East in July
World News // 1 day ago
Biden to travel to the Middle East in July
June 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to the Middle East in mid-July with stops in Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia where he is expected to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a summit of Middle East leaders.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal Reserve orders rare .75% interest rate hike to control inflation
Federal Reserve orders rare .75% interest rate hike to control inflation
Microsoft to end Internet Explorer support for Windows 10 users Wednesday
Microsoft to end Internet Explorer support for Windows 10 users Wednesday
U.S. Gen. Milley says Russian control of eastern Ukraine likely but not inevitable
U.S. Gen. Milley says Russian control of eastern Ukraine likely but not inevitable
Dow gains 303 points as markets rally after Fed interest rate hike
Dow gains 303 points as markets rally after Fed interest rate hike
'Hazardous conditions' keep Yellowstone closed; Montana declares emergency
'Hazardous conditions' keep Yellowstone closed; Montana declares emergency
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement