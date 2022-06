Canadian actor Ryan Lantham, known for the TV series "Riverdale," apologized at a sentencing hearing in British Columbia Supreme Court Wednesday for killing his mother in 2020. Photo via WikiMedia Commons

June 15 (UPI) -- A Canadian actor who killed his mother two years ago apologized in court Wednesday during his sentencing hearing. "I cannot explain or justify my actions. I have no excuse," Ryan Grantham said during the hearing at British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver. Advertisement

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after shooting his 64-year-old mother in the back of the head in the home they shared together in March 2020. He was originally changed with first-degree murder.

Grantham has appeared in the TV series Riverdale, as well as several other productions dating back to his childhood.

Grantham admitted he planned to drive to Ottawa after killing his mother with the intention of killing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He packed his car with guns, ammunition and molotov cocktails before leaving. Grantham drove approximately 95 miles east of Vancouver, before turning around and ultimately turning himself in to police.

The court had already heard Grantham said he killed his mother to spare her from seeing the violence he intended to commit.

The murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence in prison. Still to be decided is how many years Grantham must serve before being eligible for parole. Prosecutors have asked the judge between 17 and 18 years of parole ineligibility. Grantham's defense lawyers have asked for a period of 12 years.