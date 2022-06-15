Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 15, 2022 / 10:40 PM

Suspect confesses to killing British journalist, indigenous expert in Amazon

By Daniel Uria
Suspect confesses to killing British journalist, indigenous expert in Amazon
A suspect on Wednesday confessed to killing British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira as they were working on a book about the environment in the Amazon, Brazilian authorities said. Photo by Joedson Alves/EPA-EFE

June 15 (UPI) -- The first suspect arrested in the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira admitted to killing the pair, Brazilian authorities said Wednesday.

Regional Police Chief Eduardo Fontes said that Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, one of two brothers arrested in connection with their disappearance, confessed to killing Phillips, 57, and Pereira, 41, and provided information that led authorities to recover human remains.

Advertisement

"On Tuesday he informed us the location where the bodies were buried and he promised to go with us today to the site so we could confirm where the bodies were buried," Fontes said.

Fontes said that the remains would be submitted to forensics experts for analysis.

RELATED Canadian 'Riverdale' actor apologizes in court for killing mother

"We are now going to identify the human remains with the most dignity possible," Fontes said. "When the remains are proved to be those of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira, they will be delivered to the families."

Phillips' wife, Alessandra Sampaio, said that today would "begin our quest for justice," adding that she hopes investigators would "exhaust all possibilities and bring definitive answers on all relevant details as soon as possible."

"Although we are still awaiting definitive confirmations, this tragic outcome puts an end to the anguish of not knowing Dom and Bruno's whereabouts," Sampaio said in a statement. "Now we can bring them home and say goodbye with love."

Advertisement

Fontes said search teams plan to return to the site Thursday to locate the boat the men were last seen traveling along the Itaquai river in on June 5.

Phillips, a longtime freelance reporter, was working on a book about the environment and he and Pereira, a veteran indigenous rights protector, had received death threats for defending indigenous groups against illegal fishing, mining and logging.

Police on Tuesday announced they had arrested a second suspect, 41-year-old Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, adding that some firearm cartridges and an oar were found amid a search of the Itaquai River region and will be analyzed.

RELATED Arizona executes man convicted of kidnapping, murdering 8-year-old

Read More

Michigan police officer charged with murder in shooting death of Patrick Lyoya

Latest Headlines

U.S. Gen. Milley says Russian control of eastern Ukraine likely but not inevitable
World News // 15 hours ago
U.S. Gen. Milley says Russian control of eastern Ukraine likely but not inevitable
June 15 (UPI) -- After weeks of fighting, Russia's military is in control of at least 80% of Severodonetsk -- a city in eastern Ukraine that's believed to be the largest that's still under some Ukrainian control.
Canadian 'Riverdale' actor apologizes in court for killing mother
World News // 3 hours ago
Canadian 'Riverdale' actor apologizes in court for killing mother
June 15 (UPI) -- A Canadian actor who killed his mother two years ago apologized in court Wednesday during his sentencing hearing.
Canada ends 50-year dispute with Denmark over tiny island
World News // 4 hours ago
Canada ends 50-year dispute with Denmark over tiny island
June 15 (UPI) -- Canada and Denmark formally settled a territorial dispute between the two countries that has persisted for almost 50 years, the two governments announced Wednesday.
Court blocks Britain's first deportation flight to Rwanda at last minute
World News // 5 hours ago
Court blocks Britain's first deportation flight to Rwanda at last minute
June 15 (UPI) -- A deportation flight bound for Rwanda carrying asylum seekers from the United Kingdom did not take off as scheduled after a last-minute intervention by the European Court of Human Rights.
EU, Egypt, Israel sign deal to cut dependence on Russian energy
World News // 6 hours ago
EU, Egypt, Israel sign deal to cut dependence on Russian energy
June 15 (UPI) -- Egypt, the European Union and Israel agreed to a natural gas deal Wednesday during a meeting in Cairo to halt dependence on Russian energy exports.
Jamal Khashoggi Way street sign unveiled in front of Saudi Embassy in D.C.
World News // 7 hours ago
Jamal Khashoggi Way street sign unveiled in front of Saudi Embassy in D.C.
June 15 (UPI) -- A sign designating a stretch of Washington, D.C.'s, New Hampshire Avenue in front of the Saudi Embassy as "Jamal Khashoggi Way" was unveiled Wednesday. Khashoggi was a Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist.
Iranian resort island shaken by at least 7 earthquakes
World News // 12 hours ago
Iranian resort island shaken by at least 7 earthquakes
June 15 (UPI) -- A series of earthquakes struck off the southern coast of Iran on Wednesday, and some were strong enough to be felt as far away as the United Arab Emirates.
Myanmar military brutalizing children, creating 'lost generation,' U.N. says
World News // 16 hours ago
Myanmar military brutalizing children, creating 'lost generation,' U.N. says
June 15 (UPI) -- Myanmar's ruling junta has systematically killed, tortured and detained children since seizing power in a February 2021 coup, a U.N. expert said in a new report that calls for an urgent international response.
Brazilian police make second arrest in connection to missing British journalist
World News // 1 day ago
Brazilian police make second arrest in connection to missing British journalist
June 14 (UPI) -- Police in Brazil said Tuesday they have arrested a second person in connection to the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who went missing in the Amazon early this month.
Zelensky laments 'painful' losses in Donbas fighting
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky laments 'painful' losses in Donbas fighting
June 14 (UPI) -- As the Russian military solidified its grip on the key eastern Ukraine city of Severodonetsk, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky lamented "painful" losses during a video address Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal Reserve orders rare .75% interest rate hike to control inflation
Federal Reserve orders rare .75% interest rate hike to control inflation
Canada ends 50-year dispute with Denmark over tiny island
Canada ends 50-year dispute with Denmark over tiny island
Dow gains 303 points as markets rally after Fed interest rate hike
Dow gains 303 points as markets rally after Fed interest rate hike
U.S. Gen. Milley says Russian control of eastern Ukraine likely but not inevitable
U.S. Gen. Milley says Russian control of eastern Ukraine likely but not inevitable
Federal gov't charges Payton Gendron with hate crimes for racist mass shooting in Buffalo
Federal gov't charges Payton Gendron with hate crimes for racist mass shooting in Buffalo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement