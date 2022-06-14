Trending
World News
June 14, 2022 / 11:22 PM

Brazilian police make second arrest in connection to missing British journalist

By Darryl Coote
A mural is displayed with the faces of the British journalist Dom Phillips (L) and the Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira Araujo. On Monday, federal police said they have arrested a second person on suspicion of being involved in the pair's disappearance. Photo by Joedson Alves/EPA-EFE

June 14 (UPI) -- Police in Brazil said Monday they have arrested a second person in connection to the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who went missing in the Amazon early this month.

Federal police in a statement said that Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, 41, was under temporary arrest on suspicion of participating in the case with his brother, Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, who was already under police custody since last week.

Some firearm cartridges and an oar were found amid a search of the Itaquai River region and will be analyzed, authorities said.

Speaking to reporters during a press briefing, civil police chief Alex Perez said Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, whose alias is Dos Santos, was taken into police custody without incident at his home in Atalaia do Norte, in western Brazil.

"Witnesses place them both at the scene where the crime supposedly took place," he said, adding Oseney da Costa de Oliveira is alleged to have committed aggravated murder.

Phillips, 57, and Pereira, 41, were last seen June 5 on a boat in the Javari Valley. The longtime freelance reporter was working about the environment and Pereira, a veteran indigenous rights protector, has received death threats for defending indigenous groups against illegal fishing, mining and logging.

Over the weekend, searchers found Phillips' backpack submerged in water and tied to a tree in a flooded area of the Amazon. Inside, Pereira's health card and clothes were found.

The discovery was made after blood was found in the boat of Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, who was arrested Wednesday.

"The investigations continue to be carried out in a technical way, without material and human efforts being spared for the complete elucidation of the facts," federal police said in its statement. "Federal and state agencies reinforce that there is nothing more important than the search for Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips and reiterate the home of finding them."

Latest Headlines

Zelensky laments 'painful' losses in Donbas fighting
World News // 15 hours ago
Zelensky laments 'painful' losses in Donbas fighting
June 14 (UPI) -- As the Russian military solidified its grip on the key eastern Ukraine city of Severodonetsk, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky lamented "painful" losses during a video address Tuesday.
Lawyer says Russian critic Alexei Navalny missing after prison transfer
World News // 6 hours ago
Lawyer says Russian critic Alexei Navalny missing after prison transfer
June 14 (UPI) -- Alexei Navalny is missing and his whereabouts are unknown following a prison transfer, a spokesperson for the Russian opposition leader said Tuesday.
Biden to travel to the Middle East in July
World News // 7 hours ago
Biden to travel to the Middle East in July
June 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to the Middle East in mid-July with stops in Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia where he is expected to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a summit of Middle East leaders.
Lebanon's cancer patients struggle amid drug shortages, unaffordable treatment
World News // 8 hours ago
Lebanon's cancer patients struggle amid drug shortages, unaffordable treatment
BEIRUT, Lebanon, June 14 (UPI) -- Cancer patients are bearing the brunt of Lebanon's financial crisis, their survival threatened by drug shortages, skyrocketing hospital costs and an exodus of medical workers.
Russia court adds 18 days in jail for stranded WNBA star Brittney Griner
World News // 8 hours ago
Russia court adds 18 days in jail for stranded WNBA star Brittney Griner
June 14 (UPI) -- A Russian court on Wednesday extended pre-trial detention for American basketball star Brittney Griner, who's so far spent more than three months in prison on drug charges.
Air Force: C-17 crew not at fault for Afghan deaths during evacuation
World News // 9 hours ago
Air Force: C-17 crew not at fault for Afghan deaths during evacuation
June 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force cleared a C-17 crew in the deaths of Afghan civilians who clung to the cargo plane as it took off from Kabul last August, saying they "exercised sound judgment to get airborne as quickly as possible."
Pope Francis again suggests NATO may have provoked Russian war in Ukraine
World News // 11 hours ago
Pope Francis again suggests NATO may have provoked Russian war in Ukraine
June 14 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Tuesday again denounced Russia's bloody war in Ukraine -- and again suggested that perhaps Moscow was baited into invading the former Soviet republic.
Taiwan rejects Beijing's claim of sovereignty over U.S.-used waterway between island, China
World News // 16 hours ago
Taiwan rejects Beijing's claim of sovereignty over U.S.-used waterway between island, China
June 14 (UPI) -- Taiwan on Tuesday called China's claim of sovereign rights over the Taiwan Strait a "fallacy" and said it supported U.S. naval ships conducting freedom of navigation exercises in the waterway.
Biden official holds 'productive' talks with China's top diplomat in Luxembourg
World News // 1 day ago
Biden official holds 'productive' talks with China's top diplomat in Luxembourg
June 13 (UPI) -- White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan conducted nearly five hours of security talks Monday with China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Luxembourg, a U.S. official said.
World's nuclear arsenal expected to grow for first time since end of Cold War
World News // 1 day ago
World's nuclear arsenal expected to grow for first time since end of Cold War
June 13 (UPI) -- The world's nuclear arsenal is expected to grow for the first time since the end of the Cold War amid growing tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Swedish researchers say.
