June 14, 2022 / 2:04 PM

Air Force: C-17 crew not at fault for Afghan deaths during evacuation

By Sheri Walsh
Air Force: C-17 crew not at fault for Afghan deaths during evacuation
A wounded Afghan civilian rests in a vehicle near the Kabul Airport on August 16, 2021. Thousands of Afghanis rushed onto the tarmac to escape after the Taliban forces seized the country. File Photo by Bashir Darwish/ UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- The crew of a U.S. Air Force C-17 evacuating people from Kabul, Afghanistan, in August did not cause the deaths of civilians who clung to the plane, the Air Force concluded.

In a statement released Monday, the Air Force announced the results of an inquiry into the Aug.16 incident by the judge advocates of Air Mobility Command and U.S. Central Command.

The air crew "acted appropriately and exercised sound judgment in their decision to get airborne as quickly as possible," Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said. "This was a tragic event and our hearts go out to the families of the deceased."

Video footage showed hundreds of Afghan civilians swarming the cargo plane in August after they breached Hamid Karzai International Airport days after the Taliban toppled the U.S.-backed Afghan government following 20 years of war. As the crowd rushed the runway, the Air Force said the air crew decided to take off amid concerns over hostile intentions.

RELATED FBI investigating retired Marine Gen. John Allen over Qatar lobbying accusations

The aircrew "faced an unprecedented and rapidly deteriorating security situation," Stefanek said. And the crew's "airmanship and quick thinking ensured the safety of the crew and their aircraft."

Video footage showed the jet taxi down the runway and lift off into the air as people fell from the outside. Human remains were found inside the landing gear after the plane touched down at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Air Force investigators with the Office of Special Investigations impounded the aircraft to collect the remains and handed the scene off to "the host nation police, who declined further investigation," Stefanek said.

RELATED Biden signs 9 laws ensuring better healthcare for veterans

The AMC and CENCOM judge advocates "concurred" with Air Force investigators that the crew followed the rules of engagement "specific to the event and the overall law of armed conflict," Stefanek said.

In all, the Air Force evacuated more than 200,000 nationals and Americans out of Afghanistan between Aug. 14 and 25.

RELATED Polio strikes eight children in Pakistan during past month

Scenes from the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley deliver remarks about the end of the 20-year military mission in Afghanistan at the Pentagon, in Arlington, Va., on September 1. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

