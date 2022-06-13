Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 13, 2022 / 7:27 PM

World's nuclear arsenal expected to grow for first time since end of Cold War

By Sheri Walsh
World's nuclear arsenal expected to grow for first time since end of Cold War
The world's nuclear stockpile is expected to grow for the first time since the end of the Cold War, according to a report released Monday. File Photo by U.S. Missile Defense Agency/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- The world's nuclear stockpile is expected to grow for the first time since the end of the Cold War amid growing tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to Swedish researchers.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, which released its 2022 yearbook Monday, said nuclear warheads in the nine nuclear-armed states -- the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea -- are expected to increase over the next decade.

Advertisement

"All of the nuclear-armed states are increasing or upgrading their arsenals and most are sharpening nuclear rhetoric and the role nuclear weapons play in their military strategies," said Wilfred Wan, director of SIPRI's Weapons of Mass Destruction Program. "This is a very worrying trend."

The United States and Russia hold 90% of the world's nuclear arsenal. Russia has a total of 5,977 warheads, while the U.S. has 5,427 as China continues to expand with more than 300 new missile silos, according to the report. The Pentagon predicts China's stockpile to "at least double in size" over the next decade.

RELATED Iran nuclear deal is unraveling

SIPRI estimates North Korea's nuclear stockpile holds 20 warheads, but said the country's secrecy makes it hard to gauge its nuclear capabilities. The think tank believes North Korea now has enough fissile material to produce up to 55 warheads.

Advertisement

"There is no publicly available evidence that North Korea has produced an operational nuclear warhead for delivery by an intercontinental range ballistic missile, but it might have a small number of warheads for medium-range ballistic missiles," SIPRI said.

In 2021, the United Nation's five permanent members of the security council -- the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France -- stated "nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought." However, the SIPRI report showed all five countries continue to expand or upgrade their nuclear arsenals, including Britain, which reversed decades of disarmament last year to increase its nuclear stockpile ceiling.

RELATED Russia test fires Zircon hypersonic cruise missile

While the global number of nuclear warheads fell from 13,080 to 12,705 between 2021 and 2022, former Swedish prime minister and SIPRI board member Stefan Lofven warned close to half are kept in a state of readiness or high readiness.

"Relations between the world's great powers have deteriorated further at a time when humanity and the planet face an array of profound and pressing common challenges that can only be addressed by international cooperation," he said.

RELATED Russia trying to wipe out Ukraine culture, identity, Biden tells Naval Academy grads

Latest Headlines

NATO, Swedish leaders 'committed' to addressing Turkey's terror concerns
World News // 49 minutes ago
NATO, Swedish leaders 'committed' to addressing Turkey's terror concerns
June 13 (UPI) -- The leaders of NATO and the Swedish government said Monday they are committed to addressing Turkey's objections to Sweden and Finland joining the alliance over terrorism concerns. 
All bridges leading to key Ukrainian city Severodonetsk destroyed
World News // 12 hours ago
All bridges leading to key Ukrainian city Severodonetsk destroyed
June 13 (UPI) -- Russia has destroyed all bridges leading to the key Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk Monday, the regional governor said.
Family says bodies found in search for journalist, researcher missing in Amazon
World News // 1 hour ago
Family says bodies found in search for journalist, researcher missing in Amazon
June 13 (UPI) -- Two unidentified bodies were found tied to a tree in the Amazon forest in the search for missing British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, according to family members.
Queen Elizabeth II sets record as second-longest reigning monarch world history
World News // 2 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II sets record as second-longest reigning monarch world history
June 13 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee -- marking her 70-year reign -- this year, became on Monday, the second-longest reigning monarch in world history.
British gov't files bill to override Northern Ireland protocol of Brexit deal
World News // 3 hours ago
British gov't files bill to override Northern Ireland protocol of Brexit deal
June 13 (UPI) -- The British government on Monday filed a controversial bill that if enacted would unilaterally override a section of its Brexit agreement with the European Union regarding Northern Ireland.
EU President Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Israel to discuss deepening ties
World News // 4 hours ago
EU President Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Israel to discuss deepening ties
June 13 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Israel Monday, kicking off two days of talks on energy cooperation, the global response to the food crisis and Middle East security. 
Justin Trudeau isolates after testing positive for COVID-19
World News // 4 hours ago
Justin Trudeau isolates after testing positive for COVID-19
June 13 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that he would be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year.
Millionaires leave Russia, Ukraine over war as wealthy bypass U.S.
World News // 5 hours ago
Millionaires leave Russia, Ukraine over war as wealthy bypass U.S.
June 13 (UPI) -- Large numbers of millionaires are leaving Russia and Ukraine over the war, as Britain and the United States see fewer investors due to the threat of higher taxes, according to a Henley Global Citizens Report.
Kim Jong Un calls for party discipline, warns of 'stern' penalties
World News // 10 hours ago
Kim Jong Un calls for party discipline, warns of 'stern' penalties
SEOUL, June 13 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered officials to weed out corruption and abuse of power, state media reported Monday, as the country battles a COVID-19 outbreak and economic woes.
Beijing tests district residents after 166 COVID-19 cases connected to nightclub
World News // 10 hours ago
Beijing tests district residents after 166 COVID-19 cases connected to nightclub
June 13 (UPI) -- Chinese health officials said Monday they have tracked 166 cases of new coronavirus infections from a single nightclub in Beijing, creating new headaches for pandemic control efforts there.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Evacuations ordered as wildfire explodes in Southern California; fire spreads in Arizona
Evacuations ordered as wildfire explodes in Southern California; fire spreads in Arizona
Forecasters warn of potential derecho for Midwest, mid-Atlantic
Forecasters warn of potential derecho for Midwest, mid-Atlantic
2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub
2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub
Millionaires leave Russia, Ukraine over war as wealthy bypass U.S.
Millionaires leave Russia, Ukraine over war as wealthy bypass U.S.
All bridges leading to key Ukrainian city Severodonetsk destroyed
All bridges leading to key Ukrainian city Severodonetsk destroyed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement